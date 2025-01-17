Prorogation of Parliament shuts down political business in Ottawa

Most people are likely aware that Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament for more than two months to allow him to resign as prime minister after a new Liberal leader is elected.

This decision appeased those Liberal MPs trying to save their jobs by removing Trudeau and delaying an election, which was likely to be triggered at the end of January due to all three major opposition parties signalling a loss of confidence in the Liberal government. However, for the Canadians, it represents Liberals prioritizing their party over the best interests of our country and democratic institutions, at a time when Canada is facing the threat of damaging American tariffs.

These are the same Liberal MPs who supported, for nine years, policies and legislation that increased taxes affecting families and small businesses, brought in inflationary deficit spending causing made-in-Canada higher inflation and interest rates, implemented radical drug policies leaving more people addicted and more loved ones lost, passed laws that lessened minimum sentences on serious crimes, changed the bail system into a revolving door, and allowed government corruption.

As a way of trying to divert attention away from those results, Liberals have said they simply have a communication problem.

Prorogation suspends all parliamentary activities in the House of Commons, at parliamentary committees and in the Senate. The prime minister's choice to prorogue Parliament to prioritize a Liberal leadership race effectively removes the ability of elected MPs to stand up for their communities and stops opposition party MPs from doing their jobs questioning the government and holding it to account.

Additionally, any bills not signed into law, or committee investigations and studies not concluded, before prorogation were halted.

For example, Conservative Bill C-321, which I co-sponsored, will not become law in the near term, having been effectively killed likely weeks ahead of passage by the Senate. The bill would have facilitated a widely supported change to the criminal code, to provide better protections for frontline healthcare and first responder workers facing increasing violence on the job.

Another example, at the Human Resources Committee where I serve as vice-chair, was completion of current and planned studies on important topics affecting homebuilding, disability accessibility and seniors.

While the work of my local community office for residents continues—such as case file work on federal government programs and services—residents are being denied having the issues that matter most to them studied, debated and brought forth in Ottawa.

The Canadian economy and people's pocketbooks continue to be undermined by Liberal policies of massive federal debt and tax increases. One example is, despite never being passed into law, it has been reported the capital gains tax increase is still in effect. It has been well documented and studied that this tax hike is undermining investment, homebuilding, family doctors, innovation and people's retirements. The Liberals will continue implementing a carbon tax that will raise the price of food and fuel across Canada. Families and small businesses will continue to be impacted by a broken bail system that sees violent repeat offenders back on our streets.

While the (leader) of the Liberal party may soon change, the effects of the policies (Liberal MPs) supported, passed and defended for nine years will not. A sudden change of leader won't erase the Liberal record on the economy, cost of living, crime, public services, the military, housing, border services or immigration.

Instead of only allowing Liberals to choose, Conservatives are calling for an immediate election to set a course for a new government that can act with a strong mandate from Canadians.

When Parliament returns on March 24, a new Throne Speech will be presented to restart the agenda of Parliament. If the NDP and Bloc Quebecois stick to their word of not having confidence in the Liberal government and that an election should be called, voting down the Throne Speech would immediately trigger an election.

Tracy Gray is the Conservative MP for Kelowna-Lake Country.

