MP recaps a year of holding the government to account

Photo: Parliament of Canada Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray

I hope everyone had a safe, healthy and happy Christmas and holiday season.

As we start 2025, I would like to take some time to review some the work my team and I have done in Ottawa and through our community office over the last year.

2024 saw my Conservative colleagues and I holding the Liberal government to account on a number of important issues.

On the Standing Committee on Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities—of which I serve on as vice-chair— we heard from many expert witnesses, including residents from Kelowna-Lake Country.

I’ve always made it a goal to bring the voices of Kelowna-Lake Country to Ottawa on the committees I sit on. Notably, we heard how the government’s increasing of the capital gains tax will hurt tech innovators, home construction and prospective retirees. We also heard how many poverty metrics have gotten worse, how the government broke promises to persons living with disabilities and how federal policies and red tape are increasing homebuilding costs.

There will be more work to do on studies regarding employment, labour, income security, skills development, and disability issues in the new year.

One clear priority last year was opposing the federal costly carbon tax, which has raised the cost of everything. We know how impactful the carbon tax is—the Fraser Institute reported it will lead to 57,000 fewer jobs and will reduce Canada’s GDP by 6.2% by 2030, costing the Canadian economy $30.5 billion. Conservatives consistently called for the government to “axe the tax,” which also has GST added to it, adding even more costs to taxpayers—a tax on a tax.

Conservatives also held the government to account on the Sustainable Development Technology Canada green “slush” fund scandal, which saw the government paralyze the work of Parliament for months due to it not handing over all unredacted documents to the RCMP.

As a government agency, the SDTC inappropriately awarded nearly $400 million dollars to board members (who were appointed by government ministers) having been found to be in conflict of interest by the Auditor General of Canada.

My Conservative colleagues and I pressed the government on its disastrous drug decriminalization experiment in B.C. There was evidence of taxpayer-funded drugs even being diverted to children. It helped fuel the illegal drug trade further and did not reverse the deadly drug crisis. In fact, since the prime minister was first elected, more than 47,000 Canadians have died from drug overdoses.

I have questioned ministers on this crucial issue and will continue to push the government on its tragic failure to keep Canadians safe from deadly drugs.

Throughout the year, other issues I heard the most about from residents in Kelowna-Lake Country, and what I’ve advocated on, included concerns with rising crime, the new firearms confiscation scheme targeting law-abiding hunters and sports shooters and the potential loss of available natural health products due to new federal fees and rules.

I also greatly appreciate all the opportunities I had over the last year to connect with many businesses, farmers, not-for-profits and residents, and to be boots on the ground, meeting people on their doorsteps.

The spirit of Kelowna-Lake Country was strong with generosity of fundraisers and volunteers in our community helping each other. Attending many community activities such as Canada Day, Rutland Scare Crow Festival, Remembrance Day, car shows and numerous cultural, heritage and religious events that make our community vibrant is a meaningful way for me to connect with many residents.

My offive’s annual project of offering Canada flag sets for residents’ homes is always extremely popular. My staff was proud to continue our Mothers Day and Fathers Day cookie drop-off to organizations that serve some of the most vulnerable in our community.

New activities by my community office team this year included proudly hosting a citizenship reaffirmation ceremony to congratulate and meet new local Canadian citizens. The office also launched a youth council as a way of connecting with, and getting feedback from, young adults.

This next session of parliament will runs until June and will be the last session before the next election (which must be held no later than October). It will therefore be incredibly important for holding the government to account as the official Opposition.

Feel free to reach out to me if you have thoughts to share on my work over the last year, or if you have thoughts as to how to best represent Kelowna-Lake Country in the new year.

Please call 250-470-5075 or email [email protected] if you need assistance with any federal programs.

Tracy Gray is the Conservative MP for Kelowna-Lake Country.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.