Rising cost of food continues to be troubling for Canadians

Photo: Parliament of Canada Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray.

A troubling issue that is negatively affecting residents of Kelowna-Lake Country and all Canadians is the rising cost of groceries.

Many people are facing financial pressures for the first time in their lives when buying food. I’ve heard of people who previously donated to the food bank but now find themselves as clients. I’m hearing about people having to choose between necessities or skipping meals. Those on fixed incomes face especially difficult choices.

The 2024 Canada’s Food Price Report forecasts overall food prices will increase between 2.5% to 4.5% this year, with the most significant increases ranging from 5% to 7% in the categories of bakery, meat and vegetables.

According to Statistics Canada, many food staples face inflation in the double-digits. We have to remember that these percentage increases compound over last year, where we know food inflation was even higher.

The report also notes due to the price raises, Canadians are decreasing the quantity and quality of food they are buying. This is more broadly linked to Canadians facing stricter budgets due to higher housing costs, and increased household debts.

Also,according to the report, the cost of food for a typical family of four is expected to rise by $700 in 2024. Inflationary spending has fueled the cost-of-living crisis affecting not just groceries, but all facets of life in Canada.

Budget 2024 includes nearly $40 billion in new inflationary spending. Canada will spend $54.1 billion this year to service (Canada’s national) debt—the amount paid on the interest on the debt.

The carbon tax has been an especially inflationary policy, which has affected grocery prices. When farmers, truckers, and grocers are all taxed, within the grocery supply chain, costs are passed on to the consumer.

The non-partisan Parliamentary Budget Officer confirmed the carbon tax is increasing the cost of living for Canadians and on April 1 the government hiked the carbon tax another 23%.

The federal government introduced its second carbon tax through fuel regulations and is pushing forward with continuing to raise carbon taxes every year.

These decisions continue to make everything, including groceries, more expensive for everyone, .

My Conservative colleagues and I have pushed back against Liberal government policies to (in order to) get the high prices Canadians face under control.

Conservatives recently sought to lower food prices through Bill C-234, which would have fully exempted farmers from the carbon tax, making it less expensive to grow food.

It was disappointing the bill was not passed in its original form, but watered-down.

•••

On another note, with Canada Day celebrations just around the corner, I’d like to highlight my community office is once again offering complimentary Canada flag sets to residents of Kelowna-Lake Country for their homes.

This is our fifth annual Canada flag set community initiative. The sets include a 3 x 5 Canada flag, a hand flag and a pin.

Our Canadaian flag symbolizes hope, prosperity, and peace. Let's reflect on the symbolism of our national flag to bring us together and to give strength to others.

If you would like to request a complimentary flag set, please contact my community office by phone or email and leave your full name, phone number, residential address and email in order to reserve one.

Flag sets are available on a first-come basis, and (my staff) will be coordinate with those who reserved to either pick up their sets at the office over the next couple of weeks, or pick them up at my booth on Canada Day (at the annual Canada Day celebration in Kelowna).

If you need assistance with federal programs or have any thoughts to share on this, or other issue, feel free to reach out at 250-470-5075 or at [email protected].

Tracy Gray is the Conservative MP for Kelowna-Lake Country.

