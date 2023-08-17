Statistics show a rise in violent crime across Canada

Photo: Parliament of Canada Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray.

New crime statistics published by Statistics Canada in July 2023 raised concerns about the impact of the federal government's justice policies on public safety in Canada.

According to the data, there has been a notable surge in violent crime, leaving many Canadians traumatized and less safe in their communities. The data shows over the past eight years murders are up 43%, violent crime has risen 39%, gang-related homicides are up 108% and violent gun crime has steadily increased every year since 2015, now up 101%.

Yet, the new justice minister and attorney general, Arif Virani, stated on July 31, “I think that empirically, it’s unlikely Canada is becoming less safe.”

Canadians seeing random attacks on transit systems, nine police officers murdered in the line of duty in one year and repeat violent offenders who are out on bail in a revolving-door justice system are not imaginary, they are facts.

In addition, the Violent Crime Severity Index (CSI) has risen significantly. The CSI measures and tracks both the prevalence and seriousness of crimes committed, providing a better understanding of the impact that crime has on individual community members and a community as a whole. The higher the number, the less quality of life there is as public safety and community satisfaction diminish.

The CSI in Kelowna increased to its highest level since 2008.

Under (former Conservative) prime minister Stephen Harper’s government, the CSI decreased by 24.66%, while under (current Liberal) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tenure, it has increased by 29.73%.

In an online survey this past spring, Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies asked how the level of crime and violence in a respondent’s home community today compares to how it was before the pandemic began in early 2020.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they feel things are worse. Respondents overwhelmingly called for better mental health supports and tougher penalties for those found guilty of committing violent offences.

We’ve now seen in the Statistics Canada crime statistics the perception of crime worsening matches the facts in many categories.

As a reminder, my Private Members Bill, called the End the Revolving Door Act, was voted down a few months ago when not supported by the NDP and Liberal MPs. It would have allowed for a mental health assessment and addiction treatment and recovery to those serving sentences in federal penitentiaries.

Law enforcement (officials) across the country are talking about how the “catch-and-release” bail practices enacted by the current government’s Bill C-75 have caused a spike in violent crime across the nation. The legislation has allowed for the release of violent repeat offenders from prison while they await trial, rather than keeping them incarcerated until their court proceedings are resolved. Criminals are also being released from prison and returned to Canadian communities earlier thanks to Bill C-5, which eliminated statutory minimum sentences for several serious offences.

With violent gun violence on the rise, that has fuelled public apprehension about the effectiveness of the government's approach to tackling and preventing gun-related crimes.

We are seeing the effects of the rise of violent crime in our own community of Kelowna-Lake Country and (across) British Columbia.

Kelowna’s Mayor Tom Dyas recently said he met with mayors from across B.C. and Canada, and every community is facing the same challenges. In fact, the crime rate increased in all four of B.C.’s major urban areas last year—Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna and the Fraser Valley.

It’s common sense that we need to ensure dangerous repeat offenders remain incarcerated while they await trial and that mandatory prison sentences for serious offences are re-established. Law enforcement need the federal legislative tools to help keep our communities safe and more focus needs to be on the victims of crime when developing our federal laws.

If you need assistance with federal programs or have any thoughts to share, feel free to reach out, at 250-470-5075 or at [email protected].

Tracy Gray is the Conservative MP for Kelowna-Lake Country.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.