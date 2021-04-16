Community involvement

Photo: Contributed

The past two weeks have been constituency weeks. The House of Commons did not sit, and I focused on connecting with residents and local organizations as well as volunteering.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out, and for all the informative conversations.

During this time, I also hosted three community outreach, virtual Roundtable meetings with the focus on three areas:

Small Business

Tourism

Housing.

My Official Opposition colleagues, who are the shadow ministers for these files, joined me to hear from local organizations on each of these important topics.

Thank you to all the individuals from the groups who attended, which included:

Tourism Kelowna

Kelowna Hotel and Motel Association

Association of Canadian Independent Travel Advisors,

BC Food and Restaurant Association

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association

Festivals Kelowna

Big White Ski Resort

BC Hotel Association

Downtown Kelowna Association

Community Futures of the Central Okanagan

Lake Country Chamber of Commerce

Central Okanagan Development Commission

Uptown Rutland Business Association

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce

Interior Realtors

UDI Okanagan

Western Canadian Shippers Coalition

Canadian Homebuilders Association of the Okanagan

Journey Home Society.

We received a substantive number of insights, information, and suggestions from what collectively represents more than 5,000 businesses of all sizes, and from virtually all sectors, in Kelowna-Lake Country.

There was a lot of consensus on the most pressing issues that need to be addressed, and some great recommendations.

One of the most pressing concerns I’m sure we are all familiar with is affordable housing in the Okanagan. Many people are unaware of the multi government levels of tax burden that go into new building construction.

Another factor that adds to costs, one that’s especially prevalent right now, is supply chain issues driving up the cost of materials or parts. This also creates supply shortages.

Last Saturday, I volunteered at Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s bottle drive at their ReStore location in Kelowna. The proceeds support affordable housing for families in need.

It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces donating their empties as they drove through. Thank you to all who donated, and to all who volunteered.

Keeping our community and natural environment clean is an issue I’m passionate about. I also participated in the Rutland Community Spring Clean-up.

The Central Okanagan Regional District provides a great service where they support such efforts with supplies and tools.

With our bags, gloves, reflective vests, and pickup tools, we spent the afternoon covering a lot of ground cleaning up multiple locations in Rutland -— just in time for spring.

A big thanks to the organizer, Chris, as well as all the volunteers for your commitment to keeping our community clean.

There have been many unsung heroes during this pandemic, including our caregivers. These caregivers are special individuals, devoted to caring for loved ones. Their hard work and selflessness are even more remarkable amidst the pandemic.

Despite increased social isolation and other challenges, they remain committed to supporting family and friends.

Reflecting this past National Caregiver Day, I was reminded of the strongest person I’ve known, my mom. For 25 years, she selflessly looked after my dad with MS at their home until his final days.

I invite you to share your support, gratitude, and encouragement to the caregivers you may know.

The House of Commons will be sitting the next five weeks straight with many upcoming debates, votes on bills, and tabling of the first budget in over two years.

We look forward to seeing the insights on Canada’s present fiscal situation and how the budget lays out the roadmap to economic recovery.

If you need any assistance with programs or have any thoughts to share, feel free to reach out —

250-470-5075 or t[email protected].