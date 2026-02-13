Manufactured homes in parks: Affordable living with its own rulebook

(The final column in a series about British Columbia home ownership.)

I’ve strolled through freeholds that feel like owning a small kingdom, navigated the strata council meetings that sometimes resemble reality television, dipped into co-ops and leaseholds, marvelled at fractional ownership and most recently wrestled with the rural mysteries of ALR land, water licenses and the eternal question: “Is this road even legal?”

Now, for the grand finale, manufactured homes in parks—one of the most practical, most misunderstood and increasingly vital ways to own a home when Vancouver and Kelowna prices are behaving like tip options on a debit machine at your favourite restaurant.

For retirees who want to downsize without downsizing their dignity, first-time buyers dodging six-figure down payments and anyone who just wants to keep life simple, these homes are often the golden ticket. But they come with one very important asterisk, you own the house but the land underneath? Not so much.

That’s where British Columbia’s Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act steps in like the strict but fair aunt who insists everyone follows the house rules. The Act itself needs help. While it is a great start, it lacks of any real teeth for enforcement and some parts can leave owners of homes in a tight spot.

What “manufactured home in a park” actually means

You buy the home itself—the manufactured structure. The pad—the plot of land it sits on—belongs to the park operator, an Indigenous landholder or sometimes a strata-like entity. You pay monthly pad rent (also called “site rent” or a “site lease”) for the privilege of parking your house there.

This isn’t traditional real estate. It’s home ownership with a long-term tenancy agreement attached. The Act is the law that governs everything—rent increases (capped annually, currently around 2.3% unless special approval to vary that), notice periods, maintenance standards and eviction rules. In short, the Act makes sure the park can’t suddenly decide your rent should triple or kick you out because it doesn’t like your lawn ornaments. It’s protection with paperwork.

The Act does not apply on indigenous land, something to keep in mind when looking at places to live.

The money math: Lower upfront, predictable (mostly) ongoing costs

The headline benefit? Sticker shock is minimal. In many Interior and Okanagan communities, a solid manufactured home can cost hundreds of thousands less than a modest condo or townhouse.

Typical monthly lineup:

• Pad rent: Between $400 and more than $850 (location, amenities, and whether the park has a pool or just a laundromat with one working dryer).

• Utilities: Sometimes included and sometimes separate. Check the fine print.

• Property taxes: Usually lower. No land ownership equals a smaller property assessment and often eligible for the provincial Home Owner Grant.

• Insurance: Frequently cheaper than a site-built house, though older units or wildfire-adjacent parks can push premiums up.

Many owners discover their total monthly outlay is noticeably lower than strata fees that mysteriously rise faster than my heart rate when the “low battery” warning reaches 1%.

Financing: Where dreams meet reality (and sometimes the park manager)

Traditional mortgages can be fussy—shorter amortization periods, larger down payments or flat-out refusals for older homes are common. Newer or permanently affixed units qualify more easily but the lender pool shrinks.

Here’s the MHPTA twist most people miss, park operators aren’t required to cooperate with your lender. They can refuse to sign financial paperwork, forcing the new buyer into a fresh tenancy agreement. That often means higher pad rent than the seller enjoyed. It’s like buying your friend’s cozy cabin and discovering the lot rent just got a surprise cost-of-living adjustment. Plan accordingly.

Repairs and maintenance are all yours. There are no surprise levies. You’re responsible for the whole enchilada—roof, skirting, plumbing, furnace, deck, you name it.

The upside is there is no $15,000 special assessment because the neighbours’ hot tub sprang a leak.The downside is you budget for repairs like any detached-home owner.

Good parks enforce appearance and maintenance standards, which helps protect resale values and prevents the neighbourhood from turning into a post-apocalyptic trailer park aesthetic.

Insurance: Standard but ask the right questions

Coverage is usually straightforward—structure, contents, liability—but premiums depend on age, foundation, updates and whether you’re in a wildfire or flood zone. The park insures the land and common areas. You cover your home.

Quick Comparisons

• Versus freehold: Much cheaper entry but no land equity and permanent pad rent.

• Versus strata: Freedom from council drama and runaway fees but you’re 100% on maintenance.

• Versus co-ops/leaseholds: Usually easier to sell (open market, though buyer approval is common), lower costs, more lifestyle flexibility.

• Versus rural ALR: Fewer arguments about water rights and road access. More about hoping the park owner doesn’t sell to a developer with big dreams.

The bottom line

Manufactured homes in parks aren’t second-class citizenship, they’re smart citizenship in a market that’s pricing out ordinary people. The MHPTA adds guardrails so you’re not completely at the mercy of the park manager’s mood swings and for thousands of British Columbians, that balance of affordability, simplicity and community is exactly right.

As this series ends, the message is the same one as all the other columns, there is no single “correct” way to own a home in B.C. Freehold castles, strata tribes, rural spreads or cozy pads in a well-run park—they all have their quirks, costs and charms. The best choice is simply the one that fits your budget, your personality and your five-year plan.

So, do your homework, talk to a few owners, read the MHPTA summary (it’s shorter than you think) and step onto whichever rung of the ladder feels like home.

Thanks for riding along. May your pad rent stay reasonable, your roof stay dry and your neighbours keep the volume down after 10 p.m.

