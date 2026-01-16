Fractional resort ownership offers equity and scheduled vacation time

Fractional resort ownership

Photo: Contributed Compared with other models of property ownership, fractional ownership stands out for blending real equity with scheduled vacation time.

I’ve journeyed through freehold estates, strata condos, leaseholds, co-operatives, co-ownership (joint tenancy and tenants-in-common) and, in my last column, I dived into life estates and specialized interests.

Coming out of the holidays, I thought I would look at how this year could be more empowered to get more out of vacation time, fractional ownership, shared interest arrangements and resort ownership, the clever schemes that let you own a piece of paradise without needing to win the lottery or sell a kidney or two.

Fractional ownership means buying an undivided share of a single property, usually a luxury vacation home, resort condo or chalet, along with several other owners. Unlike classic timeshares, which hand you only the right to use the place for a week or two, fractional buyers get a deeded ownership interest (typically 1/8th, 1/10th or 1/12th).

That slice comes with the right to a set number of weeks or days each year, plus a share of any future appreciation. Resort ownership works on the same principle but adds professional management that handles everything from bookings to snow removal, so owners can arrive, relax and leave without ever touching a lawnmower.

These models have exploded in popularity across B.C.’s resort playgrounds—Whistler, the Okanagan, Tofino and the Kootenays—where a single title deed can easily top $2 to $4 million. A $3 million Whistler chalet, for instance, might be carved into eight shares at $375,000 apiece. You get your allotted weeks in the snow or summer sun and the property still builds equity while you’re back home doing laundry.

Financially, the model is a mixed blessing. The upfront purchase price is far lower than full ownership, and financing is straightforward - lenders usually treat fractional mortgages as conventional loans. A $400,000 share might mean monthly payments of $1,500–$3,000, depending on rates and terms. Property taxes are split proportionally. If the annual bill is $12,000, a 1/8th owner pays $1,500. Insurance is usually arranged collectively through an owners’ association or resort manager, covering the building and common areas. Individuals buy their own liability coverage for the weeks they occupy.

Repairs and maintenance are handled by the association or management company, with costs shared among owners, typically $2,000 to $6,000 per share annually. The upside is you never have to call a roofer or shovel snow yourself. The downside is you also have no say in when or how the work is done. Major capital expenses (a new roof, HVAC replacement) trigger special assessments and everyone pays their portion whether they used the place that year or not. It’s a bit like belonging to a very polite homeowners’ association that meets twice a year and occasionally sends you a bill for a new hot tub.

Compared with the other models I’ve explored, fractional ownership stands out for blending real equity with scheduled vacation time. Co-operatives give you shares in a corporation but no direct title to land. Joint tenancy or tenants-in-common offer undivided ownership without built-in usage calendars. Life estates split rights by time, one person enjoys occupancy while others wait in the wings. Fractional arrangements divide both time and ownership concurrently, giving you a guaranteed week at the lake instead of a polite negotiation with your co-owners over Christmas.

The appeal is obvious—access to a dream property at a fraction of the cost, professional management that handles the headaches and the chance to sell your share later (often at a profit). A well-run fractional unit in Whistler has appreciated steadily over the past decade, turning a lifestyle purchase into a modest investment.

But there are trade-offs. Prime weeks can spark friendly (or not-so-friendly) scheduling debates and resale sometimes requires group approval or faces a narrower buyer pool. Owners sacrifice some control compared with freehold or strata ownership and the shared-expense structure means one owner’s financial hiccup can ripple to everyone else.

Legal agreements must be bulletproof, covering usage rotations, maintenance contributions, exit strategies, and dispute resolution, so independent legal advice is non-negotiable. I have said it before and I am sure I will say it again, definitely talk to a lawyer.

As B.C.’s vacation-home prices remain stubbornly out of reach and full ownership feels like a distant dream, fractional and resort ownership provide a practical middle path. It’s the real estate equivalent of splitting the bill at dinner. You get the steak, someone else gets the salad, and everyone leaves happy, provided the agreement is clear and the group doesn’t argue over who ordered the extra wine.

If you have suggestions for other real estate-related articles, please email me Anthony Shephard at [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.