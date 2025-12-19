Co-ownership and life estates: Sharing a home, sharing the drama and the bills

Property ownership in BC

Photo: Pixabay The bottom line is co-ownership can turn “impossible” into “we did it!,” when it comes to buying property in B.C., says Anthony Shephard.

I've written about freehold, strata, bare-land strata, leasehold, and last week’s co-op deep dive, where you own shares in a corporation and pray the board likes your new puppy. Today I’ll tackle the “people plus paperwork” zone—co-ownership (two or more names on title) and life estates with their quirky cousins.

With any of these types of ownership make sure you talk to professionals, such as lawyers, accountants, mortgage brokers, financial advisors and I will mention lawyers again, just in case anyone is tempted to skip over them.

These setups can stretch budgets, keep Grandma in her garden or make multi-generational living possible. But let’s be honest, they can also turn family dinners into shareholder meetings if you skip the fine print.

Co-ownership: Joint tenancy vs. tenants-in-common

Joint tenancy—Think of it as the romantic comedy version of ownership, “till death do us part.” Everyone holds equal shares and when one owner exits stage left, their piece magically transfers to the survivors—no probate, no fuss, no lawyer getting a slice of the pie. Spouses love it for the simplicity.

The downside? It’s all-or-nothing equality. Want to leave your half to your kids from a previous marriage? Too bad, survivorship trumps your will. If the relationship sours, severing a joint tenancy turns it into tenants-in-common faster than she can change the relationship status to “it’s complicated.”

Tenants-in-common—The pragmatic, spreadsheet-loving sibling. Shares can be unequal (you put in 70 %, your sibling 30 % for instance). On death, your portion goes through your estate, following your will (or intestacy rules if you procrastinated).

It’s great for friends pooling cash, parents helping kids onto the ladder of home ownership or blended families. But there’s a catch. Probate fees apply and selling or mortgaging your share doesn’t require everyone’s blessing. Good luck finding a buyer who wants 37% of a house.

The money side—because someone has to pay for the new roof

Buying together sounds fun until the bank asks all of you to guarantee the entire mortgage. Lenders treat co-borrowers as “jointly and severally liable”. Translation: If your co-owner ghosts on the payments, you’re on the hook for 100%. With TIC, some banks let you document unequal down payments but spell it out in a co-ownership agreement or prepare for courtroom drama (Remember what I mentioned twice).

Monthly bills, such as mortgage payments, taxes, utilities and insurance, should flow into a shared account like clockwork. Pros set up automatic transfers and a group chat titled, “Who forgot Hydro this month?”

Repairs are where things get spicy. A new roof at $15,000? Split by ownership percentage, unless your agreement says otherwise.

Smart co-owners create a reserve fund (1% to 2 % of home value annually) and decide upfront if small fixes under $1,000 get unilateral approval. Big ones need consensus. Include a clause for what happens if someone can’t (or won’t) pony up. A forced buy-out or sale?

Insurance also needs full disclosure

“Yes, broker, there are three owners, one lives there, one rents a suite,and one is investing from Edmonton.”

Standard homeowner policies can work for owner-occupiers but mixed-use often requires landlord endorsements. Everyone should be named on the policy, and tenant insurance is non-negotiable for rental suites. Talk to your insurer before you sign on for this.

Taxes follow beneficial ownership. Report rental income according to your shares unless you’ve documented a different split that matches reality. Again, talk to your accountant.

Exit strategy

B.C. law lets any owner apply for partition and sale if talks break down. It’s expensive, slow, and nobody wins except the lawyers. Avoid it with a rock-solid co-ownership agreement covering shares, house rules (pets, parking, renos), dispute resolution, buy-out formulas (I always liked the make-me-an-offer-and-I-get-to-decide-to-take-it-or-you-have-to-accept-the-same-offer-you-made-me version), and appraisal methods. Think of it as a property prenup—romantic but essential.

Life estates and other exotic flavours

Life estate—Grandma (the life tenant) gets to live in the house for the rest of her days, tending her roses. The kids or grandkids (the “remaindermen”)inherit full title afterward. Perfect for keeping aging parents secure while directing the asset where you want it.

Costs: The life tenant usually pays day-to-day bills such as utilities, minor upkeep, often the taxes and insurance. Major repairs, such as a new furnace, typically fall to the remaindermen if spelled out. Insure both parties as lenders shy away because the interest expires on death, making resale tricky.

Other specialized goodies include:

• Bare trusts: Parents hold legal title while an adult child is the beneficial owner - common for down-payment help. Document everything.

• Vendor take-back mortgages: Seller finances part of the purchase. It’s great when banks say no but get iron-clad contracts.

• Easements/covenants: A neighbour gets to drive across your land forever.

How these stack up against earlier models

Freehold is solo glory, with total control and total bills. Strata hands governance to a council and there are strata fees. Co-ops give you shares, not title, and community rules. Co-ownership and life estates keep real title but split rights across people or time. There’s more flexibility and more coordination.

The bottom line is these arrangements can turn “impossible” into “we did it!,” whether it’s three friends buying in Vancouver or ensuring mom or dad stays home forever. However, success hinges on clear paperwork, honest money talks and aligned expectations.

Skip the lawyer at your peril. A good co-ownership agreement or life estate deed is cheaper than therapy, or court.

In B.C.’s wild real estate market, sharing the load wisely might just be the smartest move you make.

If you have suggestions for other real estate-related articles, please email me Anthony Shephard at [email protected]

