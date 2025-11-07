Detached dreams with no overhead screams with bare land stratas

Bare land strata ownership

British Columbia's housing market continues to innovate, offering creative ownership models for diverse buyers.

This is the fourth column in my series about home ownership in B.C. The first outlined options from freehold to cooperatives, the second explored fee simple freeholds’ outright independence and the third examined conventional stratas’ shared building lifestyle.

Today, I’ll dive into bare land strata, a hybrid that feels like owning a detached home but with communal ties, ideal for suburban or rural developments where privacy meets practicality.

Governed by the Strata Property Act and Bare Land Strata Regulations, bare land strata subdivides raw land into individual lots (strata lots) using survey markers. Nothing is built on the lot , the land is just chopped up.

Your strata lot is the “land parcel.” You typically own, and are responsible for, the house and improvements on that parcel, while the strata corporation owns and maintains the common property such as internal roads, sidewalks, landscaping strips, perimeter fencing, signs, community mail kiosk, gates, and any shared services (pump house, treatment plant, storm systems). Some developments add amenities such as a hall, gym or playground.

They look like regular subdivisions but the roads and parks are usually looked after by the strata, not the local government.

Two terms matter:

• Common Property: Roads, entrance features, utility corridors and they are funded collectively.

• Limited Common Property: Areas set aside for specific lots (visitor stalls, some boulevards) and they are maintained as the bylaws specify.

Popular for adult-oriented or recreational sites, bare land stratas are gaining popularity with families seeking affordability outside urban areas. There are more than 1,000 through the province and they they are in demand.

Different from freehold, where you own and maintain it all, bare land strata means others have a say in the rules, maybe even including what colour you can paint your place or how many pets you can have.

However, even though they might control the paint colour, you are on the hook to pay for that paint. Owners look after their own homes inside and out. For clubhouse and the road maintenance, however, everyone chips in.

This approach keeps the upfront costs down and can mean extras that you get to enjoy without the big bill that would come with it. Minimal strata fees—maybe around $50 to $200 per month—make it affordable.

Bare land avoids high-rise complexities like elevators, integrated HVAC, etc. but still requires five-year depreciation reports for infrastructure forecasting, if there are more than five lots.

There are lots of basic similarities with regular strata. Lenders underwrite bare land strata much like a detached freehold plus a strata review. Your payment is principal plus interest (and mortgage insurance if required). Expect lenders to read Form B, minutes, budgets, depreciation reports and reserve studies if applicable, to assess risks, such as aging roads or water systems.

There can be special levies. When the contingency reserve fund isn’t sufficient - for example, to repave roads, replace a gate system or upgrade a shared water/septic plant, the owners can vote in a levy. Each owner pays according to unit entitlement (your share of the strata). Levies may be infrequent but can be significant, so budget a contingency.

As for property taxes and utilities, you pay municipal (or regional) taxes on your lot and improvements, just like freehold. Your home utilities (power, gas, internet) are also individual. Some services, like water, septic and irrigation may be centralized and funded through fees. Confirm how the billing works.

With insurance there key difference from condo living:

• The strata insures common property and strata liability (roads, entry, amenities).

• You insure your building and lot improvements similar to freehold because the dwelling is not common property. Work with a broker who understands bare land stratas. Your insurance policy is more like a standard home policy, with attention to any bylaw-driven deductibles or charge-back clauses related to common systems.

Think of a bare land strata like I said at the beginning of this column, within the boundaries of your lot you pay, outside of them your strata fee of special levy pays.

You have to follow some rules but probably not as many.

Before buying check the strata insurance, Form B, rules, the meeting minutes, all the stuff you would check for regular strata purchase. Get a home inspection done and find out about your personal lot and house insurance. Plan for upkeep costs for the house and lot and keep an eye out for a special levy or two in future, just in case.

All in all, it can be a cost-effective way to be mostly free of others’ decisions but still get into a nice place at a cost-effective price with some added amenities.

Is it perfect? Probably not, but what is nowadays.

If you have suggestions for other real estate-related articles, please email me at [email protected]

Correction: I wrote that depreciation reports are due every three years in the last article that was incorrect it is actually every five years.

