Owning strata: Shared walls, shared decisions

Photo: Unsplash Strata living isn’t for everyone but if properly researched and planned for, it can be an affordable and rewarding way of life, says Anthony Shephard.

In the evolving world of British Columbia home ownership, where affordability and community collide, strata ownership stands out as a cornerstone of urban living.

This is the third instalment in my series exploring diverse paths to homeownership in B.C. The introductory piece outlined key models, from fee simple freehold to leasehold and co-operatives and highlighted how each balances individual rights with communal ties. The second delved into fee simple, the gold standard of independent ownership, where owners hold unencumbered title to land and buildings, free from shared governance but picking up the tab on all maintenance.

I this column, I turn to strata ownership, the province's most prevalent multi-unit model, governing about 80% of condos and townhouses. Under the Strata Property Act, strata allows individuals to own a unit (a strata lot) while collectively managing shared spaces.

It's a system born of necessity in dense regions like Metro Vancouver, where vertical living maximizes scarce land. But strata isn't just about ownership, it's a pact of shared responsibilities, fees and foresight, where the perks of amenities come with the price tag of collective upkeep. As housing costs have increased over the decades, understanding strata's financial intricacies is crucial for buyers eyeing this accessible entry into the market.

At its core, strata divides property into private and common areas. Owners hold fee simple title to their unit— interior walls, fixtures, and appliances—but share undivided interest in "common property," such as hallways, roofs, elevators, and gyms.

"Limited common property," like a balcony or assigned parking stall, is tied to one unit but maintained collectively. The SPA mandates a strata corporation—a legal entity comprising all owners—as the overseer. Elected volunteers form a strata council, often aided by a professional manager, to enforce bylaws, host annual general meetings and vote on decisions. Owners vote by "unit entitlement," a formula based on lot size and value, ensuring larger units shoulder more weight. This structure fosters community but demands participation.

Bylaws default to the SPA's standard bylaws unless amended and dictate everything from pet policies to renovation approvals. Violations can lead to fines up to $1,000, enforced by the council or, in disputes, the provincial Civil Resolution Tribunal.

Recent 2025 amendments, including mandatory depreciation reports by qualified engineers or architects, aim to bolster long-term planning, projecting 30-year repair costs to avert crises. Yet, for many, strata appeal lies in offloading solo maintenance hassles. No more snow-shoveling or roof repairs as they fall to the corporation.

But a strata true litmus test is its costs, a blend of predictable fees and potential surprises that can eclipse a freehold's solitary expenses. Foremost are monthly strata fees, mandatory under the SPA and typically $0.30 to $0.75 per square foot, averaging $470 province-wide in 2025. Fees fund two pots—the operating fund for routine costs and the contingency reserve fund for big-ticket items.

Operating expenses cover day-to-day essentials such as janitorial services, utilities for common areas like hallway lighting, landscaping and minor repairs like HVAC tweaks. Strata management fees, if a manager is hired, add $20 to $40 per unit. The CRF, bolstered by 2025 rules requiring contributions aligned with depreciation reports, target infrequent but costly work such as roof replacements ($10,000 to $50,000 per building) or elevator overhauls.

A healthy CRF equals 70% to 100% of projected needs. Skimpy ones spell trouble. Fees have risen 10% to 15% annually since 2023, driven by inflation, labor shortages and B.C.'s aging building stock (many from the 1970s to the 1990s). Repairs amplify those costs.

Owners handle interior fixes such as leaky faucets or carpet replacement and bear the full brunt, much like freehold. But common property mishaps, like a burst pipe flooding hallways trigger collective action. The corporation repairs via the operating fund or CRF. I they are depleted, a special levy splits the bill by unit entitlement.

Earlier this year experts warned of $7,500 average levies for 135,000 units, fuelled by deferred maintenance. Bylaws can shift some unit-specific repairs (e.g., exterior windows) to the corporation but owners still foot the bill for personal tweaks. Depreciation reports, now mandatory every three years (or five for small strata), forecast these, urging proactive funding to dodge levy shock.

Mortgage payments in strata mirror freehold but with strata-specific hurdles. Lenders scrutinize Form B (financial statements) and Form F (bylaws review) during pre-approval, assessing CRF health and litigation history. A poorly funded CRF or high deductibles (more than $50,000) can spike rates or derail financing. Some banks may cap loans at 90% loan-to-value for risky buildings. Monthly payments, averaging 4% to 5% interest on a $600,000 condo mortgage, total $3,000 to $3,500, including principal and interest. Strata fees layer on top, pushing total housing costs 20% to 30% higher than freehold equivalents. Perks like included heat and hot water in some fees can offset that.

Taxes hit strata owners via annual property assessments from B.C. Assessment, mailed in January. Each unit is valued individually based on July 1 market data, factoring comparable sales and upgrades. Insurance rounds out the list, a dual-layered shield. The corporation's policy covers common property and building exteriors—fire, flood, liability—and is funded by fees.

Premiums have surged 20% to 50% in 2025 due to climate risks and claims history, with deductibles climbing to between $25,000 and $100,000. Owners pay those from CRF or levies if claims exceed limits. Individually, owners must insure contents, interiors, and liability ($1to $2 million in coverage). That "gap" policy protects against inadequate corporate coverage, like special levies post-disaster.

Strata ownership trades freehold autonomy for communal efficiency and is ideal for downsizers or urbanites craving low-maintenance bliss. But, as 2025's rising fees underscore, it's no bargain-basement buy. Prospective owners should pore over strata documents—CRF status, recent levies, bylaws—for red flags. Review the depreciation report asit can warn of expected costs.

Strata can be great because the homeowner has a say in what happens with fees, maintenance upgrades etc. However, if too many people want to keep monthly costs down in the short-term, it can turn into big bills without much warning time. Deferring upkeep and maintenance can have long-term effects and affect property values for everyone. Being in a Strata is being part of a business, if it is managed well the rewards in standard of living and future resale can be great. If done poorly your investment may suffer and your quality of life can take a hit.

It isn’t for everyone but if properly researched and planned for, it can be an affordable and rewarding way of life.

