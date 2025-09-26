An introductory guide to property ownership in B.C.

Types of real-estate

Buying real estate in British Columbia can feel like learning a new language.

“Freehold,” “strata,” “leasehold,” “co-op,” “bare land”—each comes with its own rights, rules and surprises. We are going to unpack the major ownership types in plain English so you can match the right structure to your lifestyle, budget, and risk tolerance. Today’s column is a quick tour. I’ll will dive a little deeper next time.

Freehold (fee simple)

The classic form of ownership for most detached homes. You own the land and the improvements outright, subject to local bylaws and covenants. It offers the greatest control and long-term stability but also the full responsibility for maintenance, repairs, and costs.

Strata (condominiums and townhomes)

You own your individual strata lot (your unit) and share ownership of common property (hallways, roofs, amenities) with other owners. Expect monthly fees, bylaws (pets, rentals, smoking, renovations) and shared decision-making. Great for lock-and-leave living; less great if you dislike rules.

Bare land strata

Think freehold lite. You own a lot of land (often a detached home site) but roads, services or amenities are common property overseen by a strata corporation. Fewer shared elements than a traditional condo, yet bylaws and monthly fees still apply.

Leasehold (Crown, municipal or First Nations land)

You purchase the right to use the land for a set term (often between 30 and 99 years) but you don’t own the land itself. Values and financing can hinge on years remaining, rent reviews and renewal clauses. Leasehold can open doors in coveted areas. Think of it as renting the dirt while owning the house—your lease payments secure long-term use but at the end of the term, the property reverts to the landowner unless renewed. It's a teaser for budget-conscious buyers, but beware of escalating ground rents or restrictions on modifications.

Co-operative (co-op) housing

You buy shares in a corporation that gives you the right to occupy a specific unit. The building is collectively owned and governed. Financing and resale rules can be different from strata. Often community-minded and comparatively affordable but approval processes and restrictions can be tighter. This model fosters a sense of collective ownership. It's cheaper than condos in entry costs but can limit financing options and resale flexibility.

Co-ownership (joint tenancy vs. tenants-in-common)

Two or more people buy together. Joint tenancy includes a right of survivorship. Tenants-in-common allows unequal shares and passes your portion through your estate. Terrific for pooling resources if you put the right agreement in place.

Fractional or shared Interest/resort ownership

You purchase a fraction of a property or a right to use it during set periods. Ideal for vacation homes you won’t occupy year-round but financing, resale markets and usage rules vary widely.

Air space parcels

Developers can divide vertical space into separate “air lots”. Think mixed-use towers with retail, office and residential stacked together, each with different owners and agreements. Fascinating, complex and increasingly common in urban hubs.

Life estate and other specialized interests

A life estate gives someone the right to occupy or benefit from a property for their lifetime, with ownership or remainder passing to another party afterward. Useful in estate planning but can complicate sales and financing.

Manufactured homes in parks

You own the home but rent the pad under provincial tenancy rules. Lower entry price but consider pad rent, park rules, age restrictions and future redevelopment risk. Insurance, financing and resale dynamics differ from fee simple.

Rural and agricultural nuances (ALR, water, access)

Outside cities, ownership can be shaped by the provincial Agricultural Land Reserve’s rules, water licenses and easements for access or services. Romantic and regulation-heavy.

What it all means for you

No single ownership type is “best.” The right choice balances your need for control versus convenience, your tolerance for collective decision-making, your financing options and your long-term plans.

Over the next few columns I’ll take each category apart—what you actually own, how decisions get made, how insurance works what lenders look for, as well as the red flags that deserve a second look.

If you have suggestions for other real estate-related columns, please email me at [email protected]

