BC real estate market seven-day snapshot shows slower pace

I did a market analysis of sales and listing activity for the end of June at the beginning of the summer.

Now that we are at the end of summer, I thought it would be a good time to look at another slice of data. I pulled numbers for residential sales from the first week of September for the B.C. Interior, and this is how it looks.

First, a reminder. Typically when someone makes an offer and starts the buying process, there is about a two-week delay from the offer to when the sale is recorded in the numbers. It usually takes two-weeks for the sale to become legally binding with subjects removed etc. That means the analysis lags behind by a couple weeks.

That being said, the British Columbia housing market has delivered another telling week of numbers, revealing shifts in both inventory and sales activity across price ranges. Let’s take a closer look at the latest seven-day snapshot.

Total inventory:

Current listings now total 10,028 homes province-wide, broken down as follows:

• Up to $250,000: 700

• $250,001-$500,000: 2,123

• $500,001-$1,000,000: 4,455

• $1,000,001-$2,000,000: 2,091

• more than $2,000,001: 659

That compares to the earlier dataset of 10,592 listings, showing a modest tightening in available supply.

Weekly sales:

In the past seven days, 137 homes sold across BC:

• Up to $250,000: 18

• $250,001-$500,000: 41

• $500,001-$1,000,000: 62

• $1,000,001-$2,000,000: 16

• more than $2,000,001: 0

Sales are down sharply from the previous period, when 307 homes changed hands.

New listings versus sales:

The week saw 630 new listings and 138 total sales, yielding a new listings-to-sales ratio of 4.56. That is not an improvement from the prior ratio of 2.35, meaning that although new listings volume dipped, the sales slowed even more.

When looking at existing inventory to sales, the market currently has 10,028 listings and 137 sales - a ratio of 73:1. That figure underscores just how slowly listings are moving.

Market by price range:

• Entry level (up to $250,000): With 18 sales and 700 listings, supply remains heavy. Buyers in this range still have leverage.

• Mid-range ($250,001-$500,000): 41 sales and 2,123 listings translates to significant buyer choice and slower absorption.

• Upper-mid ($500,001-$1,000,000): This range continues to dominate activity with 62 sales but relative to 4,455 listings, the pace is sluggish.

• High-end ($1million-$2 million): Only 16 sales and 2,091 listings signals a deep buyer’s market.

• Luxury (more than $2 million): No sales recorded this week with 659 listings - a clear stall at the very top.

What it means

Despite a dip in inventory, sales activity softened more dramatically, leaving most segments tilted toward buyers. The new listings-to-sales ratio (4.56) shows the market speed is slowing down, particularly in higher price bands.

Comparison to previous period

• Listings fell to 10,028 from 10,592 (-564).

• Sales dropped to 137 from 307 (-170).

• New listings-to-sales ratio went to 4.56 from 2.35, indicating fewer sales per new listing.

• Luxury sales fell to zero from seven, underlining the challenge at the top of the market.

I have kept an eye on sales through the summer and it did feel, and look, like we had a bit of a surge in activity early in the summer, having some sales that go through. But the tsunami of pent-up demand we hoped for was a little flat.

British Columbia’s housing market remains firmly tilted in favour of buyers. While fewer new listings are hitting the market, sales are not keeping pace with the vast existing inventory, particularly above the half-million mark. Buyers have choice and time while sellers face a competitive landscape that requires sharper pricing and patience.

Take note if you are selling, only one property in 73 sold in seven days and that one was more than likely replaced by another property for sale. That means, as a seller, you are in a vary competitive market cycle. However, the numbers are showing more expired and cancelled listings as this is the time of year that people may decide to cancel and wait until the spring. That may provide an opportunity for some.

