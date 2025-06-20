Humans come out on top when using AI to analyze large strata reports

Photo: Pixabay AI can help analyze real estate reports but sometimes having a human do the work is better.

Over several columns, I’ve explored some of the ways different artificial intelligence tools can assist with buying and selling real estate.

To wrap things up, I thought it would be interesting to see whether AI can analyze a large and complex document, specifically a strata report, and provide meaningful insights.

If you’re considering purchasing a strata property, you’ll receive a strata document package as part of your due diligence. I’ve written about this before but to quickly recap, the package includes key information such as financial statements, a depreciation report (which outlines upcoming maintenance and long-term planning), insurance details, and meeting minutes covering at least the past two years.

In short, it contains everything that’s happened in the past 24 months and most of what you need to know to make an informed decision, not just about buying a home but about buying into a shared community as a part owner of the entire complex.

A quick note about the document I’m using. It’s 284 pages long and packed with important information. It includes the strata bylaws, financial statements, annual general meeting minutes, two years' worth of strata council meeting minutes, an insurance coverage summary and the “Form B” information certificate.

There’s a lot to go through. The key challenge will be asking the right questions to make sure I get insights that are truly useful.

My instruction was, “Analyze this document. It is a collection of strata information. Put together a 10-page report listing pertinent information for a person who wants to purchase this property.”

Unfortunately, Meta AI doesn’t do file uploads, so today I am only using GROK and ChatGPT

The reports were 10 pages long, so I am not going to put them in here as there is just too much information. However, I have a list of their differences.

GROK missed this

• Storage locker confirmation

• 2023 roof inspections and fire suppression

• Interior painting timeline – 2024

• Council issues: Lacked details

• AGM 2023 specifics

• Elevator modernization study

• Explicit code violation statement

• Recommendations: Missed suggestions to request a building condition assessment and review minutes quarterly

• Pet rules: Accurate, two pets (40 pounds) vs. incorrect pet limit (one pet, 25 pounds)

What ChatGPT missed:

• Accurate strata fees

• Detailed financials

• Correct CRF data

• Comprehensive rules: Included guest suite, pool, garbage and exterior rules (Pages 4–6). No rental restrictions noted in the provided analysis

• Broader minute coverage

• Quantified concerns

• Accurate insurance

• Actionable recommendations

I also compared the reports to a paid condo strata service that reviews these documents for a fee.

Some of the differences the AIs didn’t include were:

• Storage locker

• Pet allowance

• Short-term rentals

• Bylaws/rules

• 2024 AGM resolutions

• 2022 AGM details

• Financials

• Depreciation report

• Insurance

• Concerns: Electrical report absence, deck deferral (Pages 5, 12)

What AI had that the service didn’t include:

• Concerns: Electrical report absence, deck deferral (Pages 5, 12)

• Correct CRF balance

• Accurate unit entitlement

• Detailed financials

• Correct fee increases

• Catch-Up fee

• Comprehensive rules

• Minute-specific issues

• Correct earthquake deductible

• Quantified risks

• Actionable recommendations

After looking at all this, and there was a lot to look at, AI did a pretty good job going through the documents and to be frank, there is a good chance the service I compared the AI reports to uses AI to make its reports. So maybe I am comparing apples to apples here.

Typically, mortgage brokers ask for strata documents so they can take a look at them and you can have an accountant take a look as well to get an idea about financial health.

I spent several hours asking questions and revising how and what I asked the AI platforms to do and look for. In the end, the reports looked pretty thorough and didn’t seem to have any glaring errors or problems.

The one that stood out was the contingency reserve fund. That is a big deal. Different reports seemed to take that number from different areas and I think Grok took it directly from the current balance sheet, which should be the most accurate.

The issue may simply be that in order to get useful information you need to know enough about the subject to structure the questions and how the answers are presented so that you get something useful in the end.

I would strongly suggest that if you use AI or a paid service, you still need to look at the information yourself and get those important numbers directly. Mistakes happen but CRF amounts and insurance costs etc. are details you can’t afford to overlook or get wrong.

In wrapping up. I guess when it comes to AI versus humans, I am still going with flesh and blood. AI can be a great tool and like any tool, if used with skill, it can produce great results. However, using an adjustable wrench as a hammer or vice versa just makes a mess.

I think that there will be some great opportunities to get help AI in pursuing real estate dreams but rather than a competition, it will be a collaboration.

I am going to go with humans for the win. Final score: AI 1-Humans 4.

If you have suggestions for future real estate-related articles, please email me at [email protected].

