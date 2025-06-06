Using AI to help stage and advertise your home for sale

Photo: The Canadian Press While AI can offer advice about how to sell your home, use of a human realtor can be more advantageous says columnist Anthony Shephard.

Today, I have another instalment of “In AI we trust…or maybe it’s AI are a bust.” I will get a little closer to answering that today.

Todays quest for the three AI platforms, Grok from X, ChatGPT from Open AI and Meta AI from Meta, is marketing. I asked, “I am planning to sell my home at (insert address) in Kelowna, what kind of marketing assistance can you give me?”

First up was Grok. It weighed in at a hefty 1,478 words which I asked it to pare down to 150.

To market the home, a 1,994-square-foot, four-bedroom house on a 9,757-square-foot lot in Black Mountain, leverage a tailored strategy, it said. It added, price competitively using a comparative market analysis, targeting $600,000 to $800,000, and highlight the spacious lot. Use professional photography, virtual staging and MLS listings on Realter.ca. Promote via social media ads, local realtor, and guerrilla tactics, like handwritten letters or community flyers. Host themed open houses to attract families. Engage a Kelowna real estate agent for negotiation and networks. Use AI tools like Grok for listing descriptions or market trends. Stage the home, enhance curb appeal, and ensure legal disclosures. Launch within four to six weeks, monitoring market shifts. It said it could draft content, analyze documents and provide real-time market updates to refine your approach.

ChatGPT came up with 259 words and after the usual trim to 150 words, I was left with this.

It said it could can help market the home with professionally written listing descriptions, catchy headlines, and tailored content for MLS social media and email campaigns. It would provide guidance about photographs, staging, key features to highlight and help design flyers or feature sheets for open houses. For online visibility, it could create compelling social media captions, suggest hashtags and help craft messages for buyer follow-ups and inquiries. It said I would also receive support with local lifestyle write-ups, showcasing nearby amenities like parks, schools, and downtown access. Additionally, it could help draft price positioning language, offer communication tips for open houses and provide tools to respond to market feedback. Whether aiming to attract families, downsizers, or investors, it could help highlight what makes the home and location unique clearly and persuasively.

Rounding out the field was Meta with a concise 226 words and when trimmed down said to market the home consider the following:

• Online presence: Use high-quality photos and virtual tours on online listings like Realtor.ca and Zolo.ca.

• Social media: Share photos and details on Facebook and Instagram and use targeted ads to reach potential buyers.

• Staging and presentation: Declutter, depersonalize and highlight upgrades and unique features.

• Local exposure: Host open houses and consider working with a local real estate agent.

• Neighbourhood information: Emphasize the benefits of living in your neighbourhood, such as nearby parks and amenities.

Working with a local real estate agent could provide personalized guidance and help navigate the Kelowna market. By showcasing the home's best features and reaching potential buyers, it could increase the chance of selling the home quickly and for a good price.

I will say they all seemed reasonably consistent but for me the responses were underwhelming. In my experience, working with a real estate agent will help and they will discuss all of these same things.They can tailor their advice and suggestions to your particular home and property.

Two out of the three recommended hiring a real estate agent in their initial responses, so I agree with that. As you have seen in past columns, help with pricing is best left to an agent at this point and AI isn’t always accurate with neighbourhoods.

This week I would say it is close but definitely, for me, I am going to give the point to the humans so it looks like the Score AI one and humans three.

If you have suggestions for other real estate-related articles, please email me at [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.