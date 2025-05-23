B.C. real estate market slows as listings outpace sales

Photo: Pixabay Supply of homes for sale is growing but demand is slowing in B.C..

I have had lots of questions about the market recently, so I decided to do another market breakdown for the B.C. Interior. The last one I did was in February.

I am not a cheerleader and I’m not going to tell you this is a great time to buy or to sell. I have noticed that no matter the market, many real estate articles written by people in the industry end with how it is great news, no matter what the news is. Sorry, you won’t find that here, I am just going to give you the facts. Draw your own conclusions.

The latest seven-day snapshot of the British Columbia real estate market shows a cooling trend, with inventory rising while buyer activity slows. The new listings-to-sales ratio climbed to 2.74:1, a signal the market is tilting further into buyer’s territory.

Current market breakdown (last week’s data is about delayed by seven days)

Total residential listings by price range:

• Up to $250,000: 697

• $250,001-$500,000: 2,051

• $500,001-$1,000,000: 4,518

• $1,000,001-$2,000,000: 2,185

• More than $2,000,001: 624

Total active listings: 10,075

Total residential sales during the time period: 230

• Up to $250,000: 19

• $250,001-$500,000: 54

• $500,001-$1,000,000: 117

• $1,000,001-$2,000,000: 38

• More than $2,000,001: 2

New total listings during the week: 952. Sales during the week: 347

New total listings-to-sales ratio: 2.74:1

Current residential listings-to-sales ratio: 10,075 ÷ 230 ≈ 43.8:1

(please note that new total listing are of all types, not just residential)

This sharp contrast between active inventory and buyer activity reflects a slower-paced market. Homes priced between $500,000 and $1 million continue to see the most movement, representing more than 50% of weekly sales, though sales volume in that range dropped from to 117 from 151 compared to the previous period.

The luxury segment remains the softest, with only two sales of property priced over $2 million out of 624 listings. Similarly, the entry-level market (up to $250,000) had just 19 sales out of 697 listings, suggesting supply is outpacing demand across all categories.

Comparison to the previous period

In the seven-day period in February:

• Total residential listings were 9,444

• Total residential sales were 317

• The new listings-to-sales ratio: 1.63:1

• The total listings-to-sales ratio was 9,444 ÷ 317 ≈ 29.8:1

• Inventory has increased by over 600 listings.

This shift suggests buyer hesitation is not improving, m. Many of us thought waiting for interest rate decisions, political outcomes, etc. added to buyer hesitation. With several of those things behind us and spring a typically busy time of year, I expected things to improve.

It is still early however. We will see what transpires in the next few weeks. Right now, B.C.’s housing market appears to be cooling, with slowing sales and climbing inventory. The current ratios strongly favour buyers, particularly in the higher and lower price brackets. For sellers, strategic pricing and property presentation are now more crucial than ever. For buyers, this could be an opportune time to negotiate in a less competitive landscape. (OK, maybe a little cheerleading, I couldn’t help it.)

If you have suggestions for other real estate-related articles, please email me at [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.