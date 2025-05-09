Asking AI about real estate zoning

Photo: Contributed Some AI tools are more helpful than others when it comes to getting information about real estate and municipal zoning.

In my last few columns I have looked at artificial intelligence and it uses for real estate.

I had it look at pricing a home as well as market trend analysis (where prices etc. may be going). This time, I thought I would ask a simple question that anyone looking at buying a home might ask, “I am thinking of buying this house at (pick an address in B.C.). What do I need to know about the local regulation and zoning information.”

First I went to GROK (from X.com) and asked it. It came up with more than 1,600 words. Lots of great information.

It was careful to give me information but warned me to double check against the city’s zoning bylaws and, in this case, to use the Kelowna ap viewer to get it right. It also told me to look at the (city’s) Official Community Plan future land use designation, which outlines the city’s long-term vision for the property. It then gave a link to the map viewer.

This was the opening paragraph:

“To provide you with accurate information about local regulations and zoning for (the property), I’ll outline key details based on the City of Kelowna’s zoning bylaw and related resources. Since specific zoning details for an individual property require checking the city’s mapping tools or contacting the city directly, I’ll guide you through the process and highlight what you need to know, including general zoning regulations, how to verify the property’s zoning, and potential implications for your purchase.”

It followed up with several key things. Here is a condensed version.

1. Understanding Kelowna’s zoning bylaw

2. How to verify the zoning for the property

3. Likely zoning for the property

4. Key regulations to understand

5. Other regulatory considerations

6. Implications for buying the property

7. Steps to take before buying

8. Additional resources

It then gave me this summary. “To buy (the property) you need to verify its zoning (likely RU1, MF1, or MF4) using the Kelowna map viewer or by contacting the planning department. Key regulations include permitted uses (e.g., single-family, secondary suites, multi-family), setbacks, height, and density, influenced by the 2023 provincial legislation allowing up to four units in RU1 or six storeys in MF4 zones. Check for HCA status, archaeological restrictions, and compliance history to avoid surprises. Confirming these details ensures the property aligns with your plans, whether for living, renting, or developing, and protects your investment.

If you need help interpreting the map viewer results or want me to draft questions for the city, let me know.”

It actually looks pretty helpful and thorough. The best part, in my opinion, was all the links it provided so I could go and check to make sure all the information I had was up to date.

I also asked the question of ChatGPT. It came back with 285 words. ChatGPT gave me the zoning which was correct. It gave me permitted uses with a couple key regulations, as well as a link to review zoning bylaws. It also gave me some things to consider if I was planning on doing any renovations. It gave me a quick neighbourhood rundown and ended with this.

“For personalized advice or to discuss your specific plans for the property, consider reaching out to a local real estate professional or the City of Kelowna's planning department.”

I liked what I got from ChatGPT. It wasn’t as thorough (as Grok) but hit the high points and gave me places to look if I needed more.

Lastly, I asked Meta. It came back with 257 words about things I needed to do and questions I should ask. There were no links or any site specific information. It was very disappointing after what the other AIs came up with.

I am reasonably happy with the results of this test. Grok was thorough and ChatGPT did a good job with resources and links to dig deeper.

I do want to mention that if you are using AI to help, it is permissible and advisable to ask follow-up and clarifying questions. I would not necessarily book a contractor based on its answers but I would feel comfortable using its information and taking out my measuring tape to see what size of a mud room I can build on the front of my house without going past the required setback. After that I would call the city before I start digging to put in a foundation. Digging is hard. When I can get one of these AIs to work a shovel, that will make me happy.

I will give a point to AI this week. It wasn’t a big win but it was fast and convenient.

Score: AI-1 Humans-2

