Moving into your first owned home

Moving into your first home is an exciting milestone.

More than just a change of address, it’s a new chapter, a fresh start and for many, the fulfillment of a long-awaited dream.

But, as you unpack those boxes and start arranging furniture, you’ll quickly realize that owning a home is quite different from renting. Here’s a guide to help you prepare, know what to expect and embrace the joys and responsibilities of homeownership.

Before you start packing, take the opportunity to declutter. Moving is the perfect time to part with items you no longer need. Donate, sell or recycle belongings that won’t serve a purpose in your new home.

While packing, prioritize essential items for your first few days, such as:

• Kitchen basics—plates, utensils, a coffee maker. bathroom necessities: towels, toiletries, toilet paper.

• Tools—a hammer, screwdriver and tape measure are must-haves.

• Cleaning supplies—A vacuum, mop and basic cleaners to freshen up your new spac. (Hopefully part of the deal was your house was professionally cleaned but even the pros can miss a spot or two.)

Before moving in, visit your new home to inspect it thoroughly. Check that utilities (electricity, gas, water, Internet) are working and address any maintenance needs, such as fixing leaks or changing or repinning locks for security.

Decide whether to hire professional movers or enlist friends and family. If you’re doing it yourself, rent a truck and ensure you have enough boxes, tape and packing materials. If you have friends and family over, try to save the wine and beer for an after-the-move-is-done celebration.

Unlike renting, where you’re often limited by rules, owning your home means you have the freedom to personalize it. Do you want to paint the walls bright yellow? Go for it. Always dreamed of building a backyard garden? The space is yours to transform.

When getting ready to do the transformation, remember to watch the budget. Speaking of budgets, while you no longer have a landlord, you also no longer have someone to call when something breaks. Homeownership comes with costs like maintenance, repairs and property taxes. It’s a good idea to budget for these expenses and start an emergency fund for surprises like a leaky roof or a broken appliance.

When you bought the house you probably had a house inspection. It may be time to take a look and see what big ticket items may need replacing—things like the air-conditioning, furnace, hot water heater, roof or fridge. Make sure you look at the next few years as an opportunity to budget for some of those things.

Homeownership often comes with a deeper connection to your neighbourhood. You’re no longer just passing through, you’re planting roots. Expect to meet neighbours, join community events and take pride in the area you now call home.

Homeownership means there’s always something to do. From mowing the lawn to fixing a squeaky door, the list of tasks can feel endless. But the upside? Every improvement you make adds to the value of your investment.

For those transitioning from a rental to their first owned home, the differences can be striking. As a renter your responsibilities are often limited to paying rent and keeping the space clean. As a homeowner, you’re responsible for everything from minor repairs to major renovations. It’s a big shift, but it also gives you control over your living environment.

Each mortgage payment you make increases your ownership stake in the property, building equity over time. Your payments contribute to an asset that could grow in value.

Homeownership offers stability that renting often can’t. There’s no landlord to increase the rent or decide to sell the property, meaning you can truly make your home your own for as long as you like.

There’s something uniquely rewarding about owning your own home. It’s not just a place to live it’s a place to build memories, create traditions and truly put down roots.

Start with essential areas like the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. Don’t rush to unpack everything at once, take your time to organize.

Introduce yourself. A friendly neighbourhood can make your new home feel even more special.

Create a schedule for tasks like HVAC servicing, gutter cleaning and landscaping to keep your home in good condition.

Add personal touches like photos, artwork or a fresh coat of paint to make it yours.

Familiarize yourself with the location of important features like the main water shutoff valve, electrical panel, gas shutoff and thermostat.

Moving into your first home is a significant step that comes with challenges, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. As you settle in, enjoy the little things like arranging furniture just the way you like, hosting friends for the first time and watching your investment grow.

Homeownership is a lifestyle change. While it may feel overwhelming at times, remember that every homeowner started where you are now. With preparation, patience, and a little creativity, you’ll turn your first house into a true home. Welcome to this exciting new chapter.

