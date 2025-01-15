The challenges of buying your first home

Photo: Pixabay

Buying your first home is often described as one of life’s most exciting milestones but it is also one of the most stressful.

It’s a Saturday morning, the sun is mostly shining and it’s the day you'll finally join the ranks of the property-owning elite. Get ready for it, the process can feel less like a dream come true and more like an Olympic sport in endurance, decision-making and, of course, in panic suppression.

First, the excitement. Oh, the joy of imagining your life in a place where you can paint the walls any colour you want—even neon green. You picture cozy nights, maybe a little herb garden and the ultimate adult flex, hosting a barbecue without having to ask permission.

You begin with high hopes and a browser full of real estate listings. You want to look at a few before going to the bank. The homes look perfect—gleaming kitchens, spacious living rooms and manicured lawns. You picture yourself sipping coffee on the porch, hosting dinner parties and using Pinterest for something real.

With a few butterflies, the door opens on your first viewing and you realize the photos were taken with a wide-angle lens and the "spacious backyard" is more of a patch of weeds with some grass. Now you know that, like Facebook, life you look at online is not necessarily reality. Still, you’re optimistic until you discover the price.

It’s at that moment you realize your dreams may need downsizing. Goodbye gleaming kitchen, hello charming “fixer-upper.”

As for the mortgage, reality hits like a ton of bricks—or more accurately like a ton of paperwork. The first step, securing a mortgage, is like trying to solve a Rubik's Cube while blindfolded. You're filling out forms, explaining your life’s financial saga to a mortgage broker whose expression is like someone quietly suffering from lactose intolerance after they went to a cheese fondue party.

Your credit score is suddenly more important than your actual character, which, let's be honest, might not be much to write home about.

Then there is the budget. You’re told about closing costs, property taxes and the mysterious entity known as B.C. Property Transfer Tax. How do people afford this? you whisper to yourself as you nervously calculate whether selling a kidney is a viable option. After all, you do have two.

You’re finally pre-approved and you're ready to dive into the market. You start looking at homes and each one seems to have a catch. “Fixer-upper” really means "needs an exorcism." The "spacious" condo where the space is so open, has walls so thin you can hear your perspective neighbour muttering about the epic battle they're planning against the ants in their kitchen.

Buying a home is like dating. You see one that ticks most of your boxes and suddenly you’re imagining a future together. But like dating, there’s competition. You found one that doesn't smell like mothballs or despair but so did every other hopeful in a 50-kilometre radius. Suddenly, you're not just buying a home, you're in a cage match where the weapon of choice is how much you’re willing to overpay. You're even contemplating selling your soul, or at least your collection of vintage collectables.

You put in an offer and someone swoops in with a higher bid. Suddenly, your dream house is gone and you’re back on the market. By the fifth or sixth offer, you’ve grown a thick skin.

“It’s fine,” you tell yourself, pretending the other buyer didn’t just crush your soul.

Finally, You find a house you love, or at least, one you can afford without living on instant noodles for the next decade. The offer is accepted and it’s time for the home inspection.

The inspector, a man who looks like he's seen every horror movie and believes them all, points out every conceivable flaw.

"This crack in the foundation? Could be nothing, or maybe the beginnings of a sink hole,” he says.

The furnace, the roof, the electrical system, everything seems like it's one step away from disaster. Maybe living in a tent on the beach in a tropical country wasn’t such a bad idea.

If you thought the hard part was finding a home, remember that ton of paperwork. There’s more. There are forms for your mortgage, your lawyer and forms you don’t understand but sign anyway. It’s like being back in high school and pretending you read the textbook, but now it’s your financial future on the line.

The you get to closing day. You sign the last stack of papers, hand over the largest check of your life and get the keys. It’s a moment of triumph, quickly followed by the realization that you’re now responsible for a mortgage, maintenance and that roof the inspector warned you about.

Still, you walk into your new home and take it all in. Sure, the walls need painting and the carpet is older than you are, but it’s yours. You bought your first home.

If you’re about to embark on the journey of buying your first home, remember to keep your sense of humour. The process is overwhelming but it’s also full of small victories.

In the end it isn’t just about the house, it’s about the adventure of getting there. So laugh at the chaos, embrace the challenges and celebrate the milestone. You’re not just buying a house, you’re creating a home and a story worth telling.

Trust me, it might not be funny now but in time it will be a tale worth telling over and over again during the holidays.

