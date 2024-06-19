The benefits of homeownership compared to renting

Photo: Thinkstock.com

In a time where we hear things like you will own nothing and be happy, I guess we need to ask ourselves if that is that true with regard to owning a home (or anything else for that matter)?

My short answer is no. However, we should probably explore the pros and cons of homeownership versus renting before just ending the article here.

Many people find the idea of being able to pack up and move somewhere else on short notice as liberating and I can’t argue with that. Some, because of work or other reasons, need flexibility in their lives. For them, home ownership might not be the best option.

Having deep roots in a community can be extremely important for others and their families. Economic reasons are important as well and we will get to them later on.

In my opinion, one of the most overlooked benefits of homeownership is the emotional one. Homeowners often feel a deep sense of accomplishment and pride. The idea that there is no landlord telling you to move out or not to hang any pictures on the wall can be a stabilizing force.

The self-discipline needed to saving for a down payment can teach lifelong lessons about how to achieve goals. The responsibility developed paying for, and maintaining, your home is something I believe you can’t put a price on.

The stability that comes with owning in a community pays benefits as well. Owners tend to stay put for longer than renters. As owner, you have more invested in the community and neighbourhood. Over time you get to know your neighbors and through borrowing and lending tools and afternoon conversations, great relationships can form.

This isn’t always the case and I have heard of toxic individuals who are tough to live near. I feel blessed to live in a great neighbourhood with wonderful neighbours and even with the odd issue, I wouldn’t change a thing. When you have “skin in the game” most of us try a little harder. When you rent—and I have rented—getting out of bed on the weekend to mow the lawn just doesn’t seem as important.

As a renter painting, putting up a shelf or knocking out a wall are sometimes frowned upon by landlords. For myself, as an owner, I only have to watch out for my wife. As long as I do what she wants and don’t leave a mess, everything is great. With a landlord, putting a nail in the wall can be problematic. Being able to personalize things and make your house your home pays off in comfort and happiness, surrounded by pictures of the people you love and the things you like and appreciate make the work needed to buy your own home worth it.

Now, the money part. House prices in Kelowna, starting in the 1970s, were in the mid-$20,000 range getting to about $50,000 into the 1980s and to between $150,000 to $200,000 in the 1990s. The decade saw prices getting to between $300,000 to $400,000, and around 2008 there was a brief softening of prices. After that brief pause, prices started climbing again, with a few ups and downs and reaching around $700,000 by 2019, and then a final push and a levelling out for the last couple of years at about $1 million.

So, from $20,000 to about $1 million in 50 years. That isn’t the complete picture because I haven’t factored in the purchasing power of the dollar, wages, building material costs, etc., but as you can see, even without that, prices for real estate tend to climb over time.

I have pointed out homes tend to appreciate as we pay for them.

An easy way to look at it is you enter a contract to buy at a fixed price and as you pay for it inflation causes the currency you used to pay for the asset to have a lower value. As the price of everything goes up, so does your income (hopefully). The asset rises in value but with the exception of interest rate changes, your purchase cost has stayed about the same.

A compelling argument for homeownership is the ability to build equity. Your rent goes towards your landlord’s mortgage or income, building their wealth as I described above.

Usually, over time, rents increase and you spend a similar percentage of your income on that housing expense. Homeownership offers more predictable housing costs. With a fixed-rate mortgage, principal and interest payments remain constant throughout the loan term. Even though property taxes and insurance may vary, those changes are typically more gradual compared to potential rent hikes, a good argument for early entry into home ownership.

There are several tax advantages renters may miss. Mortgage interest, property taxes, and sometimes private mortgage insurance premiums may be tax deductible. That can be important early on when mortgage interest payments are higher. Talk to a tax specialist.

Real estate has historically appreciated over time making homeownership a viable long-term investment. Markets can fluctuate, owning a home generally provides an opportunity for wealth accumulation through appreciation. Moreover, making strategic improvements may add more value.

My father always told me you have to live somewhere so why not make it your own home. It can be difficult to weather some of the ups and downs in the market but after a few years most fluctuations are moderated by higher earning potential and the slow (except lately) march of inflation.

A mortgage payment can be a form of forced savings. Each payment reduces your principal balance, effectively saving money by building equity. That saving mechanism can be advantageous for those who are savings challenged. With time, accumulated equity can be significant, allowing for opportunities to use the home as security for business or other loans or retirement income.

Homeownership can also create income opportunities. Renting out a portion of your home, such as a basement apartment or a guest house, can be a great mortgage helper.

While renting offers flexibility and lower upfront costs, the benefits of homeownership are substantial and multifaceted.

I have seen the transformative impact homeownership can have on individuals and families. If you are contemplating this significant step, I encourage you to explore the opportunities homeownership presents. Owning a home can be a rewarding investment in your future. Look at where you are now and decide where you want to be in the future. Owning a home might be a vehicle that can help get you there.

