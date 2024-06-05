An ounce of Inspection could be a pound of cure when it comes to buying property

Photo: Castanet

In the real estate universe, the importance of a home inspection cannot be overstated.

Just as the crew of the Starship Enterprise on Star Trek had to conduct thorough scans of every new planet they encountered, a homebuyer should conduct a thorough home inspection before boldly going on the journey of homeownership.

Don't let your dream home turn into a nightmare. Homebuyers are always eager to find their perfect property. However, in the excitement of closing a deal, a crucial step is often overlooked—a home inspection. An inspection is vital. It is so easy to end up with someone else’s problems but a proper home inspection can greatly reduce the chance of that happening.

A Small price to pay for peace of mind

While the cost of a home inspection may seem like an added expense, compared to the potential costs of repairing or replacing major systems or components, it’s a bargain. On average, a home inspection in B.C. costs between $400 to $1,500, depending on the property's size and complexity.

What does a home inspection entail?

According to The Home Inspectors Association of B.C.: Directly from the Home Inspectors Association of B.C. (HIABC)

“A home inspector shall inspect readily accessible, visually Observable, installed systems and components of a residential building using typical fixed operational controls and report identifiable deficiencies of specific systems and components therein including:

1. Exterior systems

2. Roofing, flashings, penetrations and chimneys

3. Structural systems

4. Plumbing systems

5. Electrical systems

6. Interior components

7. Heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) systems

8. Fireplaces and solid fuel burning appliances

9. Insulation and ventilation of attics, crawlspaces and unfinished basements”

Requirements to become a home inspector in B.C.:

First, complete 150 hours of education approved by Consumer Protection B.C.

Second, pass an exam approved by Consumer Protection B.C.

Third, conduct 50 hours of home inspection with an approved trainer.

First things first, pick a home inspector and then speak to them about their qualifications. The license is mandatory but experience isn’t. I think it is important to have an inspector who has worked in or around the building industry. In general, they see how homes are built. They usually have specific expertise, whether as an electrician, plumber, HVAC technician, roofer, general contractor, carpenter or other construction professional.

Most of these people have witnessed what goes into building a home from framing and wiring to piping and they understand how it all goes together and have a better idea about what might be happening that others simply have a harder time visualizing.

Ask what specialized tools they use—things like a gas detector, moisture meter, electrical circuit tester, water pressure gauge, infrared camera (FLIR – Forward-Looking InfraRed) to name a few. Has the inspector taken specialized training or are they certified to use these special tools?

Two biggies are the moisture meter to check for water leaks, which can have big implications and the FLIR (a good professional one, not the ones for sale on Amazon for a couple hundred dollars). These cameras allow the inspector to see hot and cold spots that could indicate other issues.

An experienced inspector can use these and other tools to identify possible problems and make recommendations for further investigation if deemed necessary.

Remember, the inspector doesn’t have x-ray vision and won’t be able to look through walls, but an experienced inspector can often identify problems with limited information. Remember there is a limit to what can be found without cutting into walls and moving things.

Some of the renovation television shows show a builder destroying a wall and finding something inside and saying “Wow they should have found that in the home inspection.” Remember, reality television, usually isn’t. The inspector isn’t likely to move a pool table to inspect the floor under the area rug it’s sitting on.

The inspector doesn’t usually move furniture around orr shovel the roof off in the winter to inspect it. However they do find things all the time and the best ones make easily understandable reports and will speak with you about what is in those reports as well as offer advice on what type of professional you might contact to get more information about potential problems. Remember, home inspectors are not supposed to use an inspection to find work for themselves, fixing problems they found.

Some common problems in older houses are:

• Poly B plumbing and aluminum wiring. They are important because it can really affect insurance rates.

• Roof problems, improper or missing flashing or old worn cracked shingles.

• Improper attic ventilation and insulation may contribute to mold problems.

• Pest infestation problems. Mice, rats, ants, etc.

• The foundation. Things to look for include out-of-square windows and doors from settling, cracking as well as dampness in crawl spaces or basements often caused by poor drainage around the building.

Brian, from Osprey Home inspections, also points out home inspections are not code compliance inspections

“The code changes every couple of years in some cases, and there is no requirement to make a 40 year-old-home code compliant,” HE SAYS.

“Some safety upgrades will likely be recommended, such as adding GFCI protection at receptacles near water sources, or outdoors.”

Remember if you are buying an older home, the inspection is bound to turn up a few things. There is no need to panic, thAT is why you had it inspected. There is nothing wrong with having your agent speak to the sellers’ agent about dealing with issues that have come up during the home inspection.

Sometimes the seller can fix the problem or give a monetary solution. Play fair. If you could see the paint was peeling when you viewed the home, pointing it out after the inspection probably isn’t going to fly. Remember the inspection is about finding things you couldn’t readily see or understand were problems when you viewed the property.

A home inspection is a crucial step that shouldn’t be overlooked. By investing in a home inspection, buyers can gain valuable insights into the property's condition, negotiate with confidence, and avoid costly surprises.

Don't boldly go into a home purchase without one.

