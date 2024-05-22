Tips for those looking to sell property

Photo: Pixabay

In real estate, successful negotiations can spell the difference between an ordinary deal and a great deal.

Today, I am are going to look at some effective negotiation strategies sellers can employ to ensure a profitable and smooth transaction.

Before the negotiation—prepare

Start with understanding what is happening in your market area. Are there more homes for sale than there are buyers? Is it a relatively stable or a volatile market?

Determine the value of your property. This is something your agent should help you with. They should analyze what similar properties in the area have sold for. If the market is falling, only recent sales should be used. If it is climbing, that needs to be accounted for. Usually, it’s fairly straight forward in a stable market and if your home is similar to several others that have sold in the area.

If you have a unique home, or a one-of-a-kind view, it can be far more subjective. You can look at what you paid for the home and track the price changes over time and build the price that way, adding in any improvements you have done. Lean on your agent and get them to explain what they used as a comparable and explain how they came to their recommendation. Decide on your price and be clear about your goals and minimum terms.

Setting the Stage

Determining the right asking price is more of an art than a science. It requires a delicate balance—price too high, and you risk alienating potential buyers, too low and you might leave money on the table. There are different schools of thought about whether you should price it a little high so you can come down a bit during negotiations or pricing it at your rock bottom and holding firm on the price. There is nothing wrong with either.

The benefit of getting the price down right away means you should have more potential buyers. However, leaving room to negotiate can make a buyer feel they have won something when they get a price concession, which I guess they have.

I have looked at many sales in our area and there are several that have sold right at the asking price. Either way, it is your decision so speak to your agent and do what is right for you.

Effective marketing is more than just exposure

You want to entice buyers to come and take a look. That way, they can see what they are thinking about buying. High-quality photographs, compelling property descriptions and professional staging can all make a home more appealing and motivate buyers to come look in person. It’s difficult to make the decision to buy a home without looking in person, so getting them there is the trick. When you do, make sure what they see gets them thinking about where they can setup their BBQ, not is it really worth what you are asking.

When the buyers’ mind changes to “this is where I want to live” from “how many more places to look at today,” that’s when the negotiation can start. After that it’s just details and most of the time the buyer knows if they can afford a place before they come and look. So anyone serious about making a reasonable offer can probably make it work, they just need to want it.

Communication is key

One of the most underrated skills in a seller's negotiation toolkit is communication.

Being responsive to inquiries, open to discussions and transparent about the property’s condition and the terms of the sale can build trust and goodwill with potential buyers. If you have done some major renovations or added new appliances or other things, consider making the receipts available showing what was spent. It can show real tangible value and help justify your asking price.

Honest communication can help avoid misunderstandings and keep small issues from derailing negotiations.

Negotiation tactics to employ

Understand the buyer’s motives—Knowing what the buyer values most about your property can give you an edge in negotiations. Whether it's the location, certain amenities or the potential for expansion, try and see your property from the buyer’s point of view. Build upon that. Show why your property is a great value for them.

Flexibility on terms—Sometimes, the best way to achieve a higher price is to be flexible on other terms. That might include agreeing to a faster closing, offering to include certain appliances or even furniture. Those concessions can make your property more attractive compared to others on the market.

Counteroffers and contingencies—Responding to offers with a counteroffer is a standard practice and keeps negotiations moving. Be prepared to go back and forth. Depending on the market, you may or may not want to wait for the buyer to sell their home. If waiting for a buyer’s property to sell, discuss with your agent a “bump” or “acceleration” clause so if someone else comes along, you can light a fire under your buyer to pull the trigger or get their offer out of the way.

Patience—Often, being willing to walk away, or simply giving the buyer time to think over your counteroffer, can result in better terms. Patience can be a powerful tool in negotiations. Lots of books about negotiations say after the offer, say nothing. That can be good advice. Let them digest everything. Sounding desperate sounds, well, desperate. Showing buyers you aren’t worried can be a good way to get your way.

Closing the deal

Once the terms are agreeable to both parties, moving swiftly to close the deal is crucial. Ensure all agreements are documented clearly and are legally binding. Employing the services of a professional real estate agent can help ensure contracts are thorough and details aren’t overlooked.

Negotiating the sale of your home can be stressful but it doesn’t have to be if you have prepared from the beginning with the right price, a clean presentable home, have been honest and reasonable then you are on your way to a successful sale. I have said before this is a cooperative effort you want to sell and the buyer wants to buy the rest are just details. If it’s the right property for them and is competitively priced a deal is right around the corner.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.