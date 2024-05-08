 Strategies for success in mastering the art of the offer

Photo: Pixabay

New to the game or well-seasoned, understanding how to negotiate is critical to making a real estate deal work for you. In this column, I’m are going look at, and provide tips and strategies for, doing just that, mostly from the buyers perspective. I’ll cover selling another time.

Understanding the art of negotiation

Negotiation is a give-and-take process requiring a combination of skills, including communication, empathy and strategic thinking. In residential real estate, negotiation typically takes place between the buyers and sellers through their intermediaries, the real estate agents. The idea is to reach an agreement everyone is happy with. That may be the goal but often both parties think the deal wasn’t fair for them. Either way, if both parties are happy, or both are equally unimpressed, the deal was probably reasonably equitable.

Preparation is key

Do your homework. I believe agents should do this for clients and encourage them to research on their own. Determine the market value of the property. Understanding the sellers motivation is important, but it is not always easy. People don’t always tell you “I need out of this at any price. Please help me.” Knowing the seller's financial situation (not easy to determine unless they spill), average sale prices of properties and how many similar listings around the same price are listed and were sold recently in the area will help determine value. Define your primary goals—best price or best closing date. Are you going from renting to owning or do you need to sell your current home first? Is the asking price a little over your maximum price? Is it perfect or are you settling? These can all be determining factors about where you start.

Setting the stage

Always be respectful and honest. Build a rapport with the seller or their agent, and be open and transparent about your goals and expectations. Telling them, “I won the lottery and I will spend any amount” might be a little too transparent but tell the truth. Lies always have a way of catching up with you. Agents are a great way to buffer what are often painful truths. An agent can say “the price is high because market conditions are maybe not what the seller remembers or is aware of,” rather than “that seller is nuts. They are asking 300K over what the same house down the street sold for last month.” He or she is still saying the price is too high, but gently.

Making an offer

When making an offer, be realistic and reasonable. You can start lower than your maximum, leaving some room to move. Justify your offer with evidence. Your agent should do the same job the sellers agent did and do a comparison using current sales data from the area to similar properties. With unique properties or locations, this is not always easy or accurate and it sometimes comes down to what you are willing to pay for this one-of-a-kind view or property on the lake, or what else can you buy for the same money. It may be different but in a good way. Let your agent know what you would like them to share with the seller’s agent. Telling them you are stretching your budget to purchase their lovely home may convey a desire, however there is a limit.

Counteroffers and concessions

Sellers may respond with a counteroffer, which could include changes to the price, closing costs and/or other terms of the sale. Be prepared to make concessions and find creative solutions benefiting both parties. This may happen more than once. If you have reached your limit, you may just send back the last offer unchanged and say this is a last and final offer. If you are prepared to walk away, you are in a strong position. They may blink or you may be looking at something else next week. Everyone has different things to consider when purchasing a home. Look at what the difference would be in payments if you offered more—is $85 a month worth losing out on being only two blocks from the school?

Negotiating repairs and credits

In many cases, especially with older homes, a home inspection may reveal issues with the property that need to be addressed. Use this information to negotiate repairs or credits with the seller. Be specific about the repairs you're requesting and be willing to compromise on the scope and cost of the work. You may find something that is an expensive fix. It is worth mentioning if you find something wrong that is considered a material latent defect, defined as a material defect that cannot be discerned through a reasonable inspection of the property. Including items as a list.

The Real Estate Council of British Columbia demands compliance with the Material Latent Defect Rule. That means, once it has been discovered and communicated to the sellers’ agent, the agent is required to disclose it to future buyers. Failing to do so may mean discipline and in serious cases might include a loss of agent’s license and significant financial penalties. This could be something like black mould or tree roots damaging a septic system. For the seller, the common law definition of a latent defect is applied and they are required to tell a future buyer or they could be in legal jeopardy. The definition is similar. Talk to a lawyer if you are ever in a situation like this as I am a real estate agent and do not give legal advice. This does mean some problems that are discovered may need to be dealt with or disclosed whether you continue to purchase or not. Many things can’t simply be ignored hoping the next buyer misses them.

Finalizing the deal

After reaching an agreement, get everything in writing. Ensure all terms of the sale, including the price, closing costs and any repairs or credits, are clearly outlined in the contract.

Negotiating residential real estate deals requires a combination of skills, as well as flexibility, calm and research. It may feel like a competition but it really is a collaborative effort. The seller wants to sell and you want to buy—two sides of the same coin.

Don’t be ridged if you want it to work, but that doesn’t mean getting steamrolled either. Unless you absolutely have to live there, be prepared to keep looking. Back up your offer with data.

With these tips and strategies, you'll be well on your way to getting the best possible deal.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.