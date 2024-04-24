The art of ‘home staging’ when it comes to selling property

Photo: Pixabay

In busy or slow markets, it’s important to make your property stand out.

Enter the art of “home staging,” transforming your living space into a buyer's dream, potentially speeding up the sale and improving the price. This week, I will look at why this is important, how you can do it, and why it works.

The philosophy behind home staging

It’s not just about making your home look good, it's a way to show your home's strengths, minimize its weaknesses and allow as many different types of buyers to see themselves living there. Statistics gathered by Stagedhomes.com say 94.6% of homes staged by a professional sell within 33 days, compared to an average of 196 days. That can definitely make a difference. Everyone has a different situation, so professional or not, it’s your choice. However, there are things we can do on our own to give us an edge.

Key strategies

Declutter and depersonalize—First neutralize and make space. Personal items, such as family photos, collections, and personal keepsakes should be stored away. The idea is to make it neutral so buyers can visualize their stuff here, so removing personal items that can distract is helpful. Show there is room for a sofa, a chair, and a table and try to eliminate personal pictures. The buyer needs to see the possibilities, make it easy for them.

Maximize space and light—Making it look uncrowded and bright is always helpful. Put mirrors up to reflect the natural light and maybe put a few big pieces of furniture in storage if you can. Clean your light fixtures—no dead bug silhouettes. Bright makes the space appear larger and more inviting. Buyers don’t like to feel trapped, let them roam free without stubbing their toes.

Focus on key rooms—Where do you spend most of your time? The kitchen? Living room? The master bedroom? Make sure the rest of the house is neat and organized. I know, it’s hard to keep the whole house perfect, so pick three rooms and do your best. If you have an under-used room, you might even be able to store a few extra things there. One room for storage can be explained and buyers understand storage, so use it to declutter some of the other spaces. Under-bed totes help. Keep it neat. Then focus on the big three.

Update and repair—Minor updates and repairs can make a big difference—Fresh paint in neutral colours (Pro tip: Neon green or orange are not neutral colours), fixing leaky faucets, replacing outdated hardware and ensuring all lights are working are all effective ways to improve the overall appeal of your home. You might have a home inspector come in and do a pre-sale inspection. It costs a few dollars but depending on your situation, it may be worth it. Armed with a list, you can tackle some of those things that need attention. It’s almost certain the buyer will want an inspection and if there is nothing to find, that can boost their confidence in going ahead with the purchase.

Enhance curb appeal—First impressions are lasting. Curb appeal is just as important as staging the interior. Things like mowing the lawn, flowers or adding new house numbers can create a welcoming entrance that captivates potential buyers from the moment they arrive. Clean your home, and I mean mom-is-coming-over-to-inspect clean. Once they are past the curb and in the door, make sure the place smells nice. Spring flowers outside are great but if it smells like wet dog inside that can be a problem. We get used to some smells, ask a friend over make sure it smells as good to them as it does to you. Baking some bread or cookies probably won’t hurt or even a few of the right spices sprinkled on a warm pan can give your place a welcoming aroma at the door, or at the very least an air freshener or perfume use sparingly.

The psychology of home staging

When a buyer can see themselves living in your home and they decide they want to make an offer, it is like a switch is thrown. They go from thinking about “where” to “how can I get my couch through the front door”. It isn’t set in stone yet but the change in thinking from, “should I” to “how can I” is key. Often, it simply becomes a matter of making the deal work. You should look at home staging as a way to help flip that switch. Speaking of switch’s, switch covers identical good, mismatched bad.

The cost of home staging

The costs can vary, depending on whether professional services are used and the extent of the staging. A professional stager can be a few hundred to several thousand dollars, the return on investment can often far exceed the initial outlay. Professionals are helpful and it can pay off but with budgets being strained right now DIY can be an affordable option. If you have a vacant property they can be virtually staged easily, but that is a topic for another column.

A worthwhile investment

If you want to sell your home and move your listing to the front of the line, staging is a valuable tool. Staging also makes better pictures and better pictures will motivate those buyers starting their search online which is just about everybody.

Depending or your property and budget staging might be worth looking into. There are several local Home Staging companies, give them a call and see what they can do for you.

Whether through professional services or DIY efforts, staging is a strategic move that pays dividends.

