When buying a manufactured home in B.C. do your homework

Photo: Forbes

As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, more Canadians are exploring alternative housing options that combine affordability with a sense of community. Here in B.C., the allure of manufactured homes in designated parks is capturing the attention of prospective homeowners looking for a unique and cost-effective housing solution.

Manufactured homes, often referred to as mobiles or trailers, have come a long way from their humble beginnings. Today, they offer a blend of comfort, style, and affordability, sometimes rivaling conventional built homes, making them an attractive choice for those seeking a more budget-friendly homeownership option.

One of the main attractions of manufactured home living in B.C. is the affordability factor. Manufactured homes generally come with lower up-front price tag compared to traditional houses, providing an accessible entry point into homeownership.

Often, the sense of community within manufactured home parks (MHPs) is a distinguishing feature. Residents can form close-knit bonds, creating a supportive and neighborly environment. This community-centric lifestyle is a driving force behind the increasing popularity of manufactured homes.

Living in a MHP is different than a strata or fee simple land. When you purchase a manufactured home and move it to a mobile home park, or buy one already in a park, it is a little like owning and renting. You get to participate in improving your home and hopefully benefitting from an increase in value over time. If you decide to sell and the home has appreciated in value, you can capitalize on your increased equity.

However, while you own the manufactured home, you rent the spot (pad) it sits on which means the rent is like interest on your mortgage, you don’t get it back.

The park owner, manager or park committee may have rules in place that must be followed. It is worth mentioning the landlord (park owner) must agree to establish a park committee, according to the MHP Tenancy Act guide. These rules may include how many people are allowed to live in the home, whether rentals are allowed, possible age restrictions requiring one tenant to be 55 years of age or older, rules about pets or where to plant trees. Whether there are many rules or very few depends on the park. When looking at a manufactured home always look at the park rules.

When purchasing do your research

When looking to buy in a MHP, you will need to speak with your bank or mortgage broker if you are planning on financing. Not all financial institutions are willing to do a conventional mortgage on a manufactured home. They may offer a “chattel” mortgage (often with a higher rate) or simply say no. Often, the age of the manufactured home will preclude it from financing and may also make it difficult to insure.

When presenting an offer, I suggest always have it subject to obtaining approval for insurance and arranging financing. Ditto for a home inspection, make sure the inspector checks the home is level, the roof is good and the electrical has been approved and inspected. There should be a sticker, usually saying CSA.

Make sure the water lines are properly insulated and have heat tape if needed, as well as everything else. Speak with your home inspector as they are the experts.

The Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act (MHPTA)

The act is where many of the rules regarding tenancy at a MHP are. The act lays out things such as what happens when you sell your home, allowable pad rental increases, giving notice, how to serve documents, dispute resolution, and more.

One of the big things in the act is Part 1—Introductory Provisions Division. It says: “This Act cannot be avoided… 5(1) Landlords and tenants may not avoid or contract out of this Act or the regulations. (2) Any attempt to avoid or contract out of this Act or the regulations is of no effect.”

Speak to a lawyer for a legal opinion, as every situation can be different. However, in my opinion, it seems to mean you can’t make a rule in the park that goes against the act. I believe forcing someone to sign a contract to rent that states the owner can raise the rent as much as they want, when they want, would probably not be enforceable. Again, check with a lawyer as I’m just a real-estate agent.

It is worth noting rules regarding the act, as well as the Residential Tenancy Act, do not apply on First Nations’ Land. Some First Nations have rules they have enacted to protect tenants and landlords but they can be very different than the provincial rules. Make sure you know what they are before purchasing.

Navigating the world of buying and selling manufactured homes in mobile home parks in B.C. involves understanding the nuances of the MHPTA. By familiarizing themselves with these regulations, both buyers and sellers can make informed decisions, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

I will dive into more of the MHPTA and other regulations and rules in a future column.

It is fair to say as the demand for affordable housing options continues to rise, the manufactured home market in B.C. will remain a viable solution. Just remember, check those rules because it’s buyer beware.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.