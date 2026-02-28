Horoscopes March 1-7

Photo: Pixabay Horoscopes March 1-7

Overview

As the week begins, Mars will transition into Pisces on March 2. Known as the planet of action, drive, and conflict, Mars entering the imaginative and fluid sign of Pisces may urge us to shy away from direct confrontations, leading to a tendency for passive-aggressive behaviour. During this time, our motivation and energy may shift toward social causes and idealistic pursuits. Expect to see a rise in activism focused on compassion, mental health, and environmental issues. The battles we choose to fight now transcend personal ego, aligning instead with a greater purpose.

The next day, March 3, ushers in a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in the sign of Virgo. In astrology, Virgo governs our health, habits, and systems. This Full Moon presents a cosmic audit, providing us with the perfect opportunity to eliminate ineffective patterns or habits that hinder our progress. It may inspire you to declutter your wardrobe of unworn clothing, end a toxic relationship, or confront a long-neglected health concern. Embrace this moment to cleanse both your physical space and mental landscape of anything that no longer serves you.

On March 6, Venus makes its entrance into Aries, igniting a powerful wave of boldness in our love lives and finances. Under the influence of Aries, we find the courage to take daring actions in these areas. This period encourages impulsivity, sparking excitement in our romantic endeavours and spending habits. For those who have felt trapped or stagnant, this shift can be a revitalizing breath of fresh air.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

The focus this week falls squarely on the bridge between your public responsibilities and your private needs for rest. You may find that a specific work project or a long-term health habit reaches a natural expiration point, requiring you to finally let go of a system that has become inefficient. As the week progresses, you might feel a pull to retreat or work behind the scenes rather than charging forward. It is time to clear out the mental clutter so you can prepare for a more visible role later this month.

Noteworthy day - Your personal charm peaks on March 6, making it the perfect time to share a project you have been working on in private.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Social connections and creative aspirations are being reorganized this week. You might reach a moment of clarity regarding a specific friendship or a community project that has reached its limit. This isn't necessarily a bad thing; it's about realizing where your energy is actually being reciprocated. Mid-week, your motivation shifts toward group efforts and collective dreams. You might find yourself less interested in personal gain and more focused on how you can contribute to a larger cause, though you should be careful not to lose your individual voice in the process.

Noteworthy day - A digital breakthrough on March 4 can provide a shortcut to reach a goal you've been pursuing.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

The tension between your career and your home life reaches a peak this week. A professional milestone or a significant change in your public status could require your full attention, potentially bringing a chapter of your career to a definitive close. Simultaneously, your focus is drifting toward your domestic sphere. You may feel a sudden urge to renovate, move, or address a long-standing family dynamic. The challenge will be staying grounded while these two major areas of your life compete for your limited time and energy.

Noteworthy day - On March 7, a conversation or dream can help clear your mental fog and resolve a work issue.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This is a week of mental breakthroughs and shifting perspectives. You may find that a particular way of thinking or a specific local project has run its course, allowing you to see the big picture more clearly. Your desire for adventure and higher learning is piqued, and you may feel a sudden, restless drive to explore new territories. This could mean literal travel or figurative study. While you are eager to expand your horizons, the beginning of the month asks you to settle the smaller details first, so they don't trip you up later.

Noteworthy day - On March 5, you could get approval for a travel plan or a significant opportunity to broaden your perspective.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

Finances and shared resources take centre stage this week. You might find yourself settling an old debt or finalizing a complex financial arrangement that has been looming over you. This week highlights the difference between what you own and what you owe, both financially and emotionally. As the week unfolds, your drive moves toward deepening your intimacy and understanding your own psychological motivations. It is a powerful time for transformation, provided you are willing to look honestly at the things you usually keep hidden.

Noteworthy day - On March 2, you'll feel energized to tackle a nagging task you have been avoiding.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

The spotlight is on you as a major personal cycle reaches its climax this week. You are likely experiencing a profound reset in how you present yourself to the world, perhaps walking away from an old identity that no longer fits. Relationships are also highlighted, and you may find yourself navigating high-energy interactions with a partner or close associate. While you might feel more sensitive than usual, this is your moment to assert your needs and set the boundaries that will support your growth for the rest of the year.

Noteworthy day - On March 4, an unexpected suggestion from someone close to you can bring a refreshing change to your routine.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

Your focus shifts toward the unseen and the practical. This week may bring a significant realization about a secret you've been keeping or a habit you've been doing on autopilot. It is a time for deep clearing, especially regarding your physical well-being. You may find that your daily schedule is suddenly flooded with small tasks that require your attention, making it difficult to find the solitude you crave. Success this week comes from finding a rhythm that balances your need for quiet reflection with the necessary grunt work of daily life.

Noteworthy day - Your efforts could be acknowledged on March 6, giving your reputation a meaningful boost.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

Your social life and creative passions are under a microscope this week. You may see a group project reach its conclusion or realize that a particular social circle no longer aligns with your evolving values. On a more personal level, your drive for joy and self-expression is heightening. You might feel a surge of romantic or creative energy, but it may feel somewhat hazy or difficult to direct. Use this week to filter out the noise and focus on what truly makes you happy, rather than what you think will impress others.

Noteworthy day - On March 7, your intuition can help you find a way to advance a stalled situation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

The balance between your professional ambitions and your private foundations is being tested this week. A major career goal may be achieved, or a professional path may end, forcing you to look at whether your current trajectory actually supports your emotional security. You'll likely find yourself spending more energy on home matters, perhaps dealing with family members or property issues that have been simmering for a while. It's a week to stabilize your base so you can continue to climb toward your higher aspirations later.

Noteworthy day - On March 5, a positive shift in energy can allow you to balance your responsibilities with more enjoyment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Communication and long-term beliefs are the primary themes this week. You may reach a final conclusion regarding a legal matter, a course of study, or a philosophical debate. Once that chapter closes, your focus moves into your immediate environment. You'll likely find your daily life becoming much busier, with more emails, meetings, and short trips than usual. However, there is a risk of miscommunication or moving too fast, so make sure you are listening as much as you are speaking as you navigate this high-paced week.

Noteworthy day - An unexpected invitation or meeting on March 6 can remind you that your social life is just as important as your career.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Values and resources are being recalibrated this week. You might find yourself ending a specific way of making or spending money as you realize it no longer reflects what you truly value. Your drive is shifting toward building a more secure foundation for yourself, but you may feel a bit impulsive when it comes to treating yourself. This week asks you to be discerning about what you actually need versus what you want in the heat of the moment, especially when it involves shared assets or investments.

Noteworthy day - An unconventional idea could boost your efficiency and save you money on March 4.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This is a week of intense personal empowerment and relational clarity. A significant relationship may reach a turning point, requiring a final decision about how much of yourself you are willing to compromise. At the same time, you are gaining a massive surge of personal energy. You'll feel more motivated to pursue your own goals and stand your ground, though this new assertiveness might surprise those who are used to your more easy-going side. It is a time to take the lead in your own life, even if the path ahead still looks a bit foggy.

Noteworthy day - On March 7, your thoughts and words align, helping you resolve a lingering tension effortlessly.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.