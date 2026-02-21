Horoscopes Feb. 22-28

Overview

On Feb. 26, Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces, leading to possible confusion and challenges in communication and technology through the end of March. Mercury represents logic, while Pisces embodies dreams and intuition; this combination can create a mental fog that disrupts rational thinking. During this time, we may feel more spaced out or experience increased forgetfulness. Emotional turbulence can also lead to misunderstandings, as we may be more prone to taking things personally, even if there was no ill intent. Although this period isn't ideal for spreadsheets and hard data, we can channel our energy into creative pursuits instead. Additionally, there's a chance for old flames or past acquaintances to re-enter our lives, either in person or through dreams. Consider this an opportunity to seek emotional closure from previous relationships.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

You might feel like you are on the brink of a major turning point in your life this week, especially regarding your identity. If you have been feeling a bit lost lately, you might be drawn to creating a more disciplined and focused version of yourself now. You may even feel a calling toward a new project or an entirely new life path, which can be exciting, but it is important to resist the urge to rush into it. This time is better spent developing solid plans behind the scenes rather than launching them to the public just yet. Quiet introspection will yield more answers than a loud announcement and help you to avoid unnecessary, messy mistakes.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 27, be mindful of your temper, as you may feel the urge to escape restrictions.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

You may be more focused on the unseen parts of your life this week, like your mental health or spiritual beliefs. You might even find the inspiration to quit a bad habit that no longer serves you. Things can feel confusing in your social life right now, and misunderstandings or cancelled plans are likely. Instead of getting frustrated by those around you, view this as an invitation to pull back and spend extra time enjoying your own company. This increased alone time can help you build a new internal structure that makes you mentally and emotionally stronger in the months ahead.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 28, you might feel buyer's remorse, so it's best to avoid making permanent decisions.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

There is a major spotlight on your long-term goals this week. You are beginning to see which dreams are actually worth your energy and which were just fleeting distractions. However, you may experience some pretty thick mental fog, which increases the risk of major misunderstandings in your professional life. A colleague may not communicate clear expectations, or an important document could go missing. It is important to double-check every detail about your career right now. While this period presents an opportunity to cultivate leadership with greater empathy, it’s essential to document everything carefully.

Noteworthy day - Expect technology issues on Feb. 26. Use this as an opportunity to disconnect for a few hours.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week may feel like you are standing at a crossroads regarding your life’s direction and what you want to be known for. Even if you have an opportunity to advance your career, you might be wondering whether it feels truly meaningful to you. At the same time, your desire to broaden your horizons could hit a snag. Flights might be delayed, or a course you were wanting to take could feel too confusing or overwhelming now. This is not the time to push for answers. Instead, use this time to refine your big-picture goals. You are moving toward a position of more authority, but it requires a slow and steady build.

Noteworthy day - Stay flexible on Feb. 27 if your beliefs are challenged. Finding peace is more important than being right today.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

This week marks a profound transformation in your beliefs and the way you connect with others. You are likely to move beyond superficial interests and seek a deeper truth for yourself. You may feel compelled to embark on a serious study or engage in a long-distance project. Financial issues, particularly those related to shared resources or debts, may feel unclear at this time. It's not the best moment to sign significant banking documents or make substantial investments, as critical information may still be hidden. Exercise patience as you work through the process of resolving old debts, both financial and emotional.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 22, you might experience a fortunate turn of events concerning your finances.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

You are moving out of a long period of confusion regarding your partnerships and moving into a time when you can begin to set clear boundaries. If you have felt like you are carrying someone else, this is the week to start to build a more balanced foundation for yourself. However, communication with a partner, or potentially an ex, can be incredibly erratic now. People may say things that they don’t mean, or hide their true feelings from you. Don’t worry about demanding clarity from others right now; it will come naturally throughout the following weeks.

Noteworthy day - Be patient with partners on Feb. 26; they may be difficult to reach or misinterpret your intentions.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

A major reset is happening in your daily life, work routines, and physical health right now. You might find the discipline to fix a health issue or a disorganized schedule that has been draining your energy. However, expect your coworkers or daily contacts to be especially scattered this week. Misunderstandings about small tasks can easily snowball into larger issues if you aren’t patient. Avoid starting any new health fads or buying expensive gym equipment; instead, focus on finishing the things you have already started.

Noteworthy day - You could receive a compliment that boosts your confidence on Feb. 28.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

Your creative world and your romantic life are getting a serious reality check this week. You are moving away from “what if” and moving toward “what is.” If you have been chasing a dream or a person that was mostly a fantasy, you might start seeing the truth now. This is an excellent week to return to an old hobby or finish a creative project you previously abandoned. Just be careful how you express your heart, as the words may not come out quite right. You might feel a bit more sensitive than usual, so let your actions show your commitment rather than relying on your words.

Noteworthy day - On February 27, avoid unresolved issues at home or with family, as tensions may unexpectedly rise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

The focus is on your home, family, and inner foundation this week. You are likely feeling a heavy responsibility to care for a family member or your living space. Due to increased miscommunications right now, family discussions about the past can lead to confusion or even tears. If old family drama resurfaces, don’t try to solve it all at once. You are in the middle of building a stronger foundation for yourself, but it is a construction project that requires plenty of patience and rest.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 22, a calm moment at home or a happy family interaction will provide a sense of safety and stability.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

The way you think and communicate is undergoing a major reset right now. You might be moving away from people-pleasing tendencies and toward speaking your truth with more authority. You are becoming a teacher or a voice for others, but this week, your mental energy might feel low. You might struggle to find the right words or experience technology issues, like your phone dying at the seemingly worst time. Take these issues as a sign to slow down and listen more than you speak. Important news from a sibling or neighbour might be confusing or delayed. It is best to wait until the dust settles before making any big commitments.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 27, be cautious about what you say and do. You may feel tempted to say something shocking for attention.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Your relationship with money and your self-worth is undergoing a major refresh right now. You are moving out of a period of financial uncertainty and into a time when you can build real, tangible wealth. This week, however, you might be tempted to overspend or lose track of your budget. It is best to avoid making any major purchases or signing financial contracts at this time. Instead, go back through your old bank statements and find where you can plug the leaks. This can help you continue building a new sense of security from the ground up.

Noteworthy day - A small financial win or a gift could arrive on Feb. 22, making you feel more secure in your recent decisions.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week presents an opportunity to shed your old self and embrace a more grounded, capable version of who you are meant to be. Yet amid this transformation, you might also experience a mental fog that makes reality feel dreamlike. Decision-making may become more challenging, and communication could seem less clear, as though people are not fully hearing you. As you navigate this personal rebranding, it’s important to remember that you don’t have all the answers at this moment. Embrace the silence and indulge in your daydreams; they can illuminate the path to the person you are evolving into.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 26, you may experience an unexpected shift in your feelings regarding a personal project.

