Horoscopes Feb. 8-14

Photo: Pixabay Horoscopes Feb. 8-14

Overview

The planet of love, Venus, enters the ethereal sign of Pisces on Feb. 10, making for an extra dreamy Valentine's Day on Saturday. This transit can give us the feeling of wearing rose-coloured glasses and help us soften toward those around us. The air feels a little lighter, and the world feels a little bit more connected during this transit. In love, we may begin to lead with our hearts rather than our heads, moving away from logic and leaning into the idea of destiny. It is important to note that this transit can also offer a tendency to ignore red flags or dissolve important boundaries as we search for deeper, spiritual connections. This transit can also lead to a heightened desire to withdraw from the world around us and find more pleasure in getting lost in things like movies, music, or even simply daydreaming.

Later this week, on Feb. 13, disciplined Saturn enters action-driven Aries. This transit will affect us more in the weeks to come, but for now, it marks the beginning of a period of radical self-reliance, and we might lose interest in waiting for permission to act on our beliefs. We will begin rejecting polished, artificial aesthetics and instead favour real authenticity, placing greater value on integrity over influence. We can expect more collective urges to stop talking about our plans and rather start actually executing the steps required to achieve our goals.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week, you may find yourself reflecting on the past with more kindness than usual, finally letting go of old hurts that have weighed you down. This is a time for quiet healing and recharging your batteries. However, as the weekend approaches, you may feel a surge of energy that urges you to take your life more seriously. You are stepping into a period where you can become your own greatest authority. Expect to feel an undeniable urge to start a new project or set a firm boundary that protects your time. This is not just a fleeting spark of motivation; it is the beginning of a long-term commitment to your own personal growth and independence.

Noteworthy day - You may feel a sudden sense of purpose that requires you to cut out distractions and focus solely on your own path on Feb. 13.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your social life can feel like a warm sanctuary during the first few days of the week. You may find that your friends and community are exceptionally supportive, and that collaborative projects feel effortless and inspiring. It's a wonderful time to connect with like-minded people who share your vision for a better future. But as the week winds down, the focus shifts inward. You may start to feel a need to pull back from the crowd and address the structures of your private life. You might find yourself evaluating your habits or realizing that some of your behind-the-scenes behaviours need more discipline. The weekend asks you to look at what you do when no one is watching. It's time to build a stronger internal foundation so that you can show up more effectively for your community later on.

Noteworthy day - A social connection or invitation can open a previously closed door on Feb. 10.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

The beginning of the week brings a beautiful, almost magical glow to your professional life and public image. People are seeing the best in you, and your creative ideas are likely to be met with high praise. It's a great moment to pitch a dream or showcase your artistic talents. However, by the weekend, the tone of your social circle changes. You will likely feel a pull to take your long-term goals and friendships more seriously. You might find yourself assuming a leadership role in a group or realizing that you need to be more selective about who you spend your time with. The airy dreams of Monday and Tuesday will need a solid plan by Friday. You are being called to put in the hard work required to turn your social influence into something tangible and lasting.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 10, you could receive well-deserved praise or a victory in your career.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week starts with feeling incredibly inspired and perhaps even a bit restless for adventure. Your mind is open to new philosophies, and you may find deeper meaning in the information you are exposed to now. This is a time to let your imagination wander and to think about the big picture of your life without worrying about the details. As you move toward the weekend, however, the focus shifts toward your career and your place in the world. You could feel a sudden weight of responsibility regarding your professional path. It's time to move past the dreaming phase and start building your reputation through grit and determination. You may be asked to step up and handle a difficult situation at work, proving that you have the stamina to match your high-minded ideals.

Noteworthy day - You could reach a major professional milestone on Feb. 13.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

The first half of the week is deeply intimate and emotionally focused. You may find yourself having profound conversations about shared resources or deepening a bond with a partner. There is a sense of oneness that makes it easier to navigate complex emotional waters. But as the weekend nears, your focus will broaden significantly. You may feel a strong desire to master a new skill or gain a formal qualification. This isn't just about casual learning; it's about the disciplined pursuit of wisdom. You may find yourself setting a rigorous study schedule or committing to a challenging travel plan. You are realizing that to reach the heights you desire, you need a solid framework of knowledge. The weekend marks the start of a journey toward becoming a true expert in your field.

Noteworthy day - A moment of clarity on Feb. 11 can help you solve a problem regarding your finances or future goals.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This week begins with a focus on your closest relationships, which feel particularly harmonious and sweet now. You'll find it easy to empathize with others, and partnerships benefit from a gentle and forgiving touch. It's a time to celebrate the people who support you. However, as the week progresses, the energy becomes much more intense. You might be prompted to look at the fine print of your life, especially regarding shared finances, debts, or deep-seated psychological patterns. The weekend asks you to bring more discipline to how you manage your power and your resources. You may need to have a serious conversation about boundaries or take a hard look at where your energy is leaking. You are learning that true intimacy requires a strong sense of self-governance.

Noteworthy day - A key relationship can become more harmonious on Feb. 10, as a sense of deeper understanding of one another takes over.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

Your daily routines and work environment feel surprisingly fluid and pleasant as the week begins. You may even find yourself enjoying the small tasks of life more than usual, adding an artistic or soulful touch to your workspace. It's a great time to focus on wellness and gentle movement. But as the weekend arrives, the focus shifts dramatically toward your one-on-one relationships. You might feel a need to bring more structure and honesty to your interactions. This could manifest as a realization that a partnership needs more effort or a firmer set of rules to function well. You are moving away from people-pleasing and toward a more authentic, perhaps even blunt, way of relating. The weekend challenges you to stand your ground and be a more independent partner.

Noteworthy day - Feb. 13 marks a turning point where you must establish firm boundaries or a serious long-term commitment within a partnership.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

The beginning of the week is a creative and romantic highlight. You are likely feeling more expressive and playful, finding joy in art, hobbies, or spending time with children. Your heart is open, and you're vibrating at a very high, attractive frequency. However, the energy shifts as we head into the weekend, bringing your attention back to the practicalities of life. You may feel a sudden urge to get your health and work habits in order. This isn't just about a quick fix; it's about building a sustainable, disciplined lifestyle. You might start a new fitness routine that requires real endurance or take on a heavy assignment at work. The fun at the beginning of the week gives way to a satisfying sense of accomplishment as you realize that you have the power to master your physical world.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 11, a major creative or emotional breakthrough can help you to express your truest self with ease.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Home and family life are your sanctuary as the week begins. You may feel a deep sense of nostalgia or a desire to beautify your living space. Relationships with relatives are likely to be more tender and supportive now, making it a great time for a quiet gathering or a heartfelt conversation. As the weekend approaches, your creative fire is lit in a serious way. You may feel a need to take your talents and your passions more seriously. This could involve committing to a creative project with a strict deadline or realizing that your joy requires more discipline than you previously thought. You are moving into a phase where you want your play time to have a purpose. The weekend asks you to take a risk on yourself and to build something that truly reflects your unique identity.

Noteworthy day - Feb. 10 offers a rare and beautiful moment of deep peace and creative inspiration in your home.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Your words carry a special magic during the first few days of the week. You may find that you can communicate complex ideas with ease and that people are naturally drawn to your gentle way of speaking. It's a great time for writing, teaching, or connecting with neighbours. However, as the week draws to a close, your focus turns sharply toward your home and your foundations. You might feel a heavy sense of responsibility regarding your domestic life or your property. This might be the time to start a major home renovation, consider moving, or take on a leadership role within your family. The weekend offers a time to focus on building the walls of your life, ensuring your private world is secure and well managed. Think of it as creating a base from which you can conquer the world.

Noteworthy day - A decision you make regarding your home or family on Feb. 13 can help to ensure long-term security.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Financial matters and personal values are highlighted in a positive way as the week kicks off. You may find that money flows more easily, or you could gain a clearer sense of what truly makes you happy. It's a good time to treat yourself and appreciate the abundance around you. As the weekend nears, the pace of your life picks up significantly. You might feel a push to be more disciplined with your communication and your mental energy. You may find yourself needing to learn a new technology or deal with a high volume of paperwork and local errands. The weekend asks you to be more direct and concise when you share your ideas. You are learning that your voice is a powerful tool, but it requires focus and clarity to be truly effective.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 10, expect a sign that your talents are valued, which could ultimately improve your finances.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

The week starts with your personal magnetism at an all-time high, and you are likely feeling more compassionate and inspired than usual. It's a time to focus on your own needs and to let your light shine. However, as the week progresses, the energy shifts toward your bank account and your self-worth. You might feel a sudden need to get serious about your finances and your possessions. This is a time to move from merely dreaming about wealth to actually building security. The weekend may bring a reality check regarding your spending habits, prompting you to create a more disciplined budget or to work harder for the things you want. You are realizing that your value isn't just a feeling, it's something you can build and protect through consistent effort.

Noteworthy day - Don't hesitate to step into the spotlight and lead a project or group on Feb. 10.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.