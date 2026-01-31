Horoscopes Feb. 1-7

Photo: Pixabay Horoscopes Feb. 1-7

Overview

The month kicks off with a roar as the Full Moon in Leo arrives on Feb. 1. Expect a surge of creative confidence and a sudden desire to step into the spotlight. If you have been keeping the peace at your own expense lately, this Full Moon will likely encourage you to reclaim your space. Just watch out for ego clashes and unnecessary drama around this time. By Feb. 6, the energy shifts inward as Mercury enters Pisces, favouring intuition over logic. During this transit, our gut instincts can outweigh data. Our capacity to read between the lines and tap into our subconscious will reach new heights, making this an extraordinary time for personal growth and emotional connection.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week starts with a massive burst of creative energy. If you’ve been working on a passion project or a romantic pursuit, the beginning of the week brings a moment of truth that can help your recent efforts get noticed. Around the middle of the week, expect a sudden update regarding your bank account or a professional asset. By the end of the week, you might find yourself craving solitude and feeling more sensitive to others' moods. Trust your gut over your brain this weekend; your subconscious is trying to tell you something important.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 1, you could receive public recognition for a recent creative risk you took.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Expect a significant peak in your home life or family dynamics as this week begins. You might finally finish a renovation, resolve a lingering household tension, or decide it’s time to move. A personal breakthrough around the middle of the week can help you see a long-standing habit in a new light, and you will feel ready to break free from an old routine. As the weekend approaches, your social life takes on a more soulful tone. Instead of loud parties, you’ll prefer deep, wandering conversations with friends who truly understand you.

Noteworthy day - An issue you have been experiencing in your home could resolve itself on Feb. 3.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

The beginning of the week is all about using your voice. A presentation, a difficult conversation, or a writing project could reach a climax, and the results will likely be in your favour. However, be prepared for a sudden plot twist in your inner circle around the middle of the week. By the time the weekend rolls around, your focus shifts toward your career and long-term goals. You might find it difficult to focus on boring spreadsheets, but your ability to envision the big picture will be unmatched. Use the weekend to daydream about where you want to be in five years.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 2, something you say or publish may gain unexpected attention, causing you to alter your plans for the week ahead.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your focus is likely to be on your resources and self-worth this week. You might receive a final answer on a raise or a significant purchase. Mid-week brings a sudden shift in your social standing or a surprise invitation from a group you admire. As the week winds down, your mind could start to wander toward what your future holds. You may feel a pull to learn something new or to plan a trip to a place that feels spiritually significant. It’s a great time to stop worrying about the "how" and start focusing on the "why."

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 5, you might discover a book, podcast, or overhear a conversation that finally answers a question you've had for years.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

As the week begins, you’ll likely experience a major emotional breakthrough, giving you the clarity to decide which parts of your old self you’re ready to let go of. By the middle of the week, a sudden shift in your career path or your public image may catch you off guard, but it’s clearing the way for more freedom. As the weekend approaches, your energy becomes much more private and intense. You may find yourself wanting to dive deep into a mystery or have a very honest, transformative conversation with someone you trust.

Noteworthy day - A significant weight may be lifted from you on Feb. 1, inspiring you to make a bold change in your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This week begins on a quiet note, and you may feel the need to retreat and process some heavy emotions; give yourself permission to do so. A sudden epiphany regarding a legal matter or a long-distance plan could arrive mid-week. By the weekend, the focus shifts entirely to your one-on-one relationships. You’ll be able to sense what your partner or best friend needs before they even say it. The weekend is perfect for healing old rifts and simply being with the people who matter most.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 7, you might discover that you can trust your intuition during a seemingly telepathic moment with a friend.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

At the beginning of the week, expect a major event in your social life, such as a friend's milestone or a community breakthrough. As the week progresses, you might experience a sudden realization about a shared financial matter or a deep-seated fear, prompting you to let it go. As the weekend nears, your attention turns toward your daily habits and physical well-being. You’ll feel a pull toward more holistic or gentle forms of self-care. Listen to your body; it’s more sensitive than usual right now.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 1, you might be asked to take the lead in a group project. Doing so can help you feel more connected to the people around you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

A major career win or a shift in your professional responsibilities could arrive at the start of the week. You have been working hard lately, and the results are finally becoming visible to everyone around you. Later in the week, a sudden change in a partnership forces you to stay on your toes. By the weekend, the energy lightens significantly. You’re entering a period of high creativity and romance. This weekend is perfect for a date night, a new hobby, or simply rediscovering what makes you feel like a kid again.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 6, you may find a way to get a stalled project moving forward.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

You’re thinking big as the week begins. A project involving travel, publishing, or education could reach a turning point. You may feel ready to share your philosophy with the world. Mid-week, expect a sudden disruption to your daily work routine; it's important not to fight it, as it's likely to lead to a more efficient way of working. By the weekend, your focus turns toward your sanctuary. You’ll want to make your home feel more peaceful and artistic. It’s a great time for nesting and connecting with your roots.

Noteworthy day - A sudden cancellation in your schedule on Feb. 4 can open the perfect window for you to complete a task you have been avoiding.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You will likely be focused on clearing out some mental clutter this week. Whether it’s paying off a debt or ending a psychological cycle, you will be letting go of something heavy. A sudden spark of creative inspiration or a surprise encounter arrives around the middle of the week. As the weekend approaches, your communication style could become softer and more poetic. You’ll find yourself having heart-to-heart talks with siblings or neighbours. The weekend is ideal for a short, scenic drive or getting lost in a creative writing project.

Noteworthy day - A business discussion could turn into a deeply personal conversation that strengthens your bond with a colleague on Feb. 6.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Your closest relationships might be under the microscope this week. A major realization about a partner (or your own needs within a relationship) comes to a head as the week begins. Around mid-week, something unexpected could happen within your home or family life that forces a change in perspective. By the weekend, your mind turns to your physical world and finances. You might feel a bit foggy about the numbers, but your intuition regarding what is actually valuable is spot on. Trust your instincts regarding a large purchase this weekend.

Noteworthy day - A moment of truth in a close relationship can help you realize if you are truly ready for a new chapter on Feb. 1.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

You are likely overhauling your daily life as the week begins. If a routine has been draining you lately, you’ll hit a breaking point and decide to change it for good. As the week progresses, a sudden message or a surprising conversation provides a missing piece of a puzzle you have been working on. The biggest shift happens this weekend, though, when you regain your mental clarity and voice. You’ll feel more like yourself than you have in weeks. The weekend is yours, so speak your truth, and people will hear you loud and clear.

Noteworthy day - You can find the perfect words to explain a complex feeling you have had on Feb. 6.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.