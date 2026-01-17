Horoscopes Jan. 18-24

Photo: Pixabay Horoscopes Jan. 18-24

Overview

Even more Aquarius energy arrives this week when the Sun, Mercury, and Mars all enter the innovative sign. We can expect a sudden and potentially dramatic shift from business as usual to a high-voltage atmosphere of collective action for our future. There can be a palpable sense of restless energy and a widespread urge to break free from outdated traditions or restrictive rules during this time. When Mercury enters Aquarius on Jan. 20, our conversations will shift toward future-forward ideas and social justice. Then, with Mars’ arrival on Jan. 23, the public can find the courage to speak their minds and stand up for the underdog. While this brings a refreshing wave of brilliance and unconventional solutions to old problems, we may also experience a bit of mental overwhelm or a tendency to be blunt, leading to sudden debates or even a "power to the people" rebellious streak.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week, you may find yourself pulled toward group projects and community efforts that feel truly meaningful. You might feel a deep sense of devotion to a cause that is bigger than yourself, and your ability to inspire others is at an all-time high. A friend may come to you with a radical idea, or you could find yourself leading a team toward a visionary goal. It’s a great time to network and connect with people who share your passion for progress. By the end of the week, you'll feel more courageous about speaking up for what is fair and right within your social circle.

Noteworthy day - Expect an important message from a friend on Jan. 20 that changes your plans for the month.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

This week, the slow progress you’ve been making in your career suddenly accelerates into high gear. You are being called to step into the spotlight as a visionary leader, even if you usually prefer to stay behind the scenes. If you’ve been stuck in a boring routine, a sudden opportunity to lead a high-tech or community-focused project could arrive. You might find yourself being more blunt with bosses or clients about how to modernize the way things are done, and they are more likely to listen now. Trust your instincts to try something totally new at work, as the old, traditional ways simply won't cut it this week. Your financial worth is also directly tied to your willingness to innovate right now.

Noteworthy day - A bold opportunity to change your career path could arrive on Jan, 23.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

You might find yourself in intense debates or deep learning sessions that completely change how you view the world this week. Your words have a sharp, visionary edge right now that can cut through confusion and inspire others to think bigger. Travel or connecting with people from very different backgrounds will offer you a breakthrough you didn't see coming. You are breaking free from old, small ways of thinking and realizing that your potential is limitless. Expect a sudden burst of energy to sign up for a course or start a project that feels futuristic or unconventional. Your curiosity is your superpower this week, and it can be beneficial to follow it wherever it leads.

Noteworthy day - Expect an epiphany regarding a class you're taking or a trip you’re planning on Jan. 20.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

The focus shifts from simple reflection to active transformation in your private life this week. You will find the courage to have those difficult conversations about money or trust that you’ve been avoiding. Instead of feeling heavy, these talks will feel liberating, helping you clear the air and build a more independent foundation with others. You could also discover a new way to manage your resources, perhaps by looking into digital investments or collaborative ventures. You are realizing that you don't have to carry everyone else's emotional weight to be loved. By standing up for your own boundaries and being radically honest about your needs, you are reclaiming your power. Expect a sudden realization regarding a deep-seated habit that you are finally ready to break for good.

Noteworthy day - A breakthrough conversation about money or shared bills can help clear up a long-standing worry on Jan. 21.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

If things have been feeling comfortable but a bit stagnant with the people you share your life with, expect a sudden surge of excitement or even a few healthy debates that clear the air this week. You might find yourself collaborating with a partner or friend on a visionary project that feels like it’s ahead of its time. You’ll feel much more comfortable speaking your mind to those you love, which actually brings you closer together. Your social life is also booming, so expect some unconventional invitations to cross your path by the weekend.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 23, someone could surprise you with a fresh idea or sudden invitation that shakes up your routine.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This week, you are moving past the planning phase and into a high-energy period of getting things done in new ways. At work, you are the one championing the "smart" way over the "hard" way, and your coworkers will look to you for guidance on how to streamline tasks. You might also feel a strong urge to advocate for better conditions or more fairness in your workplace. Your energy levels are high, but be careful of mental burnout by trying to do too much at once. Focus on one improvement at a time. You are finding that when you serve others with a visionary mindset, you feel more purposeful and energized than ever before.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 23, your energy is high, making it the perfect day to tackle a physical task or start a new health habit.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This is one of the most creatively explosive weeks of your year. The ideas you’ve been playing with are now ready to take centre stage. You might find yourself suddenly falling for someone who is not your usual type, or trying a hobby that feels futuristic and daring. Your charm is electric now, and people are drawn to your unique sense of style and your willingness to break the rules of fashion or social etiquette. This is a week to be as weird and wonderful as you want to be. Your joy is found in being original, so don't worry about fitting in. Expect a sudden burst of inspiration to share your talents with a wider audience and trust that your unconventional thinking is exactly what others want to see right now.

Noteworthy day - An unusual social invitation on Jan. 24 will be more fun than you originally expected.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

Your domestic life is moving from quiet reflection to active change this week. You might find yourself installing new technology in your house or hosting a meeting for a cause you care about right in your living room. A "power to the people" vibe enters your family life, where you are ready to break free from old traditions that feel suffocating. While there could be some blunt conversations with relatives, the result is a much clearer and more honest home environment. You are building a sanctuary that reflects your future, not your past. Trust your gut if you feel the need to move or renovate, as your physical space needs to match your evolving, independent spirit.

Noteworthy day - You may need to have an intense but necessary conversation regarding boundaries with someone on Jan. 23.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Get ready for a week of non-stop communication and high-speed information. Your local community and your digital world are buzzing with news and opportunities. You are finding that your voice is especially powerful right now, and you might be called upon to speak up for a community issue or lead a neighbourhood project. Conversations move quickly, and you’ll find yourself coming up with genius ideas on the fly. You might find yourself being more outspoken than usual, which could lead to some spirited debates, but your honesty is what people find most refreshing. Keep your mind open to sudden news or changes in your plans; what looks like a disruption is actually an invitation to try something more exciting and forward-thinking.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 20, expect a busy day of calls, emails, and local news that will require you to think on your feet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Your focus on money and self-worth is taking a radical turn this week. A sudden opportunity to increase your income through a technology-based project or a community initiative could appear. You are also realizing that your value isn't just about how hard you work, but about the unique, brilliant ideas you bring to the table. This is a week to invest in yourself and your future, even if it feels a little bit risky. You may find yourself standing up for your worth in a professional setting, demanding the respect and compensation that match your visionary talents.

Noteworthy day - A sudden urge to buy something high-tech or unique hits you on Jan. 23; just make sure it’s a useful investment for your future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

You have a massive amount of courage, energy, and charm at your disposal this week. You are no longer just thinking about who you want to be; you are being that person. Right now, you are the visionary leader that everyone else is looking to for answers, and your brilliant but blunt communication style is exactly what is needed to break through old barriers. This is your time to start that project you’ve been dreaming of, stand up for a cause you love, or simply show the world your most authentic, eccentric self. You are the heart of the future right now, so own your power and lead the way.

Noteworthy day - Your courage is at an all-time high on Jan. 23, making it the perfect day to do something that usually scares you or to speak your truth to the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

While the rest of the world is moving outward at high speed, your greatest breakthroughs are happening behind the scenes. You are doing some major mental housekeeping, clearing out old fears and secrets to make room for your future. You might find yourself working on a private project or a creative endeavour that you aren't quite ready to share yet. Trust your gut when it comes to who you can trust. You are also finding beauty in spiritual or humanitarian causes, perhaps working quietly to help those who are less fortunate. By the end of the week, you'll have a clear, visionary plan for your next move, even if nobody else sees it coming.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 24, you can reach a peaceful conclusion about a past situation, allowing you to finally close a door and move forward with a clear head.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.