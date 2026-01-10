Horoscopes Jan. 11-17

Photo: Pixabay Horoscopes Jan. 11-17

Overview

On Jan. 11, Vesta enters Aquarius, shifting our focus from rigid traditions toward humanitarian innovation. This transit inspires a sacred devotion to social justice and intellectual freedom; instead of seeking private security, we are drawn to communal projects and our chosen families to build a visionary future. By Jan. 17, Venus joins the party in Aquarius, heightening our desire for independence. During this time, we may find ourselves prioritizing deep friendships over traditional romance, celebrating our eccentricities, and ensuring our spending reflects our social values.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your world is opening up to the power of the people. This week, you find a renewed sense of purpose by connecting with those who share your wildest dreams. You may feel a profound calling to support a group or community cause that you truly believe in. Your social calendar starts to buzz, and while you usually like to lead the charge solo, you’ll find that collaborating with others brings much more joy and progress right now. A new friendship could begin to feel like family, or a long-term goal finally starts to feel achievable through the help of your network. Embrace the “we" instead of the "me," and you will find that your future feels much brighter and more inclusive.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 17, you will be the centre of attention and could meet someone who can help you achieve a personal dream.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

You are entering a phase where you feel deeply devoted to your long-term legacy and how the world sees you. You might find yourself working on a project that feels more like a mission than just a job. As the week progresses, your professional charm is at an all-time high, making this an excellent time to pitch new ideas or step into a leadership role that requires an unconventional touch. People are noticing your unique talents, and you may find that being a little bit different at work is exactly what earns you the most respect. Trust your vision for the future of your career; it’s okay to break the traditional mould.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 17, use your charm to catch the attention of someone important at work.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Prepare for a massive mental expansion. This week, you are feeling a strong urge to learn, explore, and view the world from a different perspective. You might feel a deep commitment to a new philosophy, a course of study, or even a travel plan that has been brewing in your mind. Your curiosity is your greatest asset right now, and you’ll find that connecting with people from different backgrounds brings a sense of beauty and excitement into your life. Whether you are diving into a complex book or planning a trip to a place you’ve never been, your spirit is craving freedom and intellectual growth. It’s a week for big-picture thinking, so don’t get bogged down by the small, boring details of daily life.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 14, expect a significant discussion about debt or investments. Be cautious not to make unrealistic promises.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week is all about going deeper and building trust. You are moving into a period where your closest, most private relationships take centre stage. You might feel a strong urge to protect your inner circle and focus on the unspoken bonds you share with others. It’s a great time to have honest conversations about shared finances, long-term security, or deep emotional needs. You’ll find beauty in the vulnerability of being truly known by someone else. While you often prefer to stay in your shell, there is a refreshing energy helping you transform old emotional habits into something more empowering. Financial news or a collaborative investment could also take a positive turn toward the end of the week.

Noteworthy day - Jan. 11 is ideal for self-care and connecting with loved ones.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

Your focus shifts entirely toward an important person in your life. Whether it’s a romantic partner, a close friend, or a business associate, you are finding a new sense of devotion to your one-on-one connections. You might feel like you are on a mission to make your partnerships more fair, innovative, and intellectually stimulating. If you are single, this is a week when you are drawn to people who are unique, independent, and truly their own person. If you are in a relationship, you and your partner might find joy in trying something unconventional together. You are learning that the best way to grow is through the mirror of a relationship, and you are ready to commit to a vision of togetherness that still allows for plenty of personal freedom.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 17, plan a date with someone close to you. It's also a good day to resolve any misunderstandings.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Your daily grind is getting a much-needed upgrade. This week, you feel a deep sense of devotion to your health, your work habits, and the way you serve others. You might find yourself wanting to innovate your routine, pushing you to discover a new technology to help you stay organized or a unique approach to wellness. Work feels less like a chore now and more like a space where you can contribute something truly meaningful to your community. As the week goes on, you may find that your coworkers or daily associates are more pleasant to be around, and your environment becomes more aesthetically pleasing. Focus on the small things that make your life run smoothly; your dedication to the details will pay off in a big way.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 14, a conversation with someone can help you find new ways to connect your detailed plans with your bigger dreams.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

A wave of creative inspiration and romantic excitement is heading your way. You could begin to feel a sacred call to express yourself and have more fun this week. You might find yourself deeply committed to a hobby, a creative project, or even a playful pursuit that makes you feel like a kid again. Your charm is magnetic right now, and you’ll likely find that you are attracting more social invitations and romantic attention than usual. It’s a time to embrace your inner child and let your unique personality shine without worrying about what’s considered traditional. Whether it's through art, dating, or spending time with children, your heart is opening up to the joy of the present moment.

Noteworthy day - Indulge in a delightful evening of relaxation and enjoyment on Jan. 17.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

Your home and family life are calling for your full attention this week. You may feel a deep commitment to creating a sanctuary within your four walls or potentially healing a dynamic within your family. This week is about finding the beauty in your roots while also being willing to update your living situation. You might feel inspired to redecorate or host a gathering for your chosen family. There is a sense of sacredness in your private world right now, and you’ll find that staying home to recharge your batteries is more rewarding than going out. Building a foundation of emotional security is your top priority, and you are doing it in your own unique way.

Noteworthy day - Trust your instincts on Jan. 11 and pursue what you desire. You'll have a greater influence over others on this day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Your mind is moving at lightning speed, and your social life is picking up the pace. This week, you could feel a strong devotion to your ideas and the way you communicate with the world. You might find yourself deeply involved in a local project or spending more time connecting with siblings and neighbours. Your words have a special power right now, and you’ll find that you can explain complex ideas with ease and grace. It’s an excellent week for writing, teaching, or simply having fascinating conversations with everyone you meet. You can now find more beauty in your everyday interactions, including the digital spaces you inhabit. Keep your mind open, as a piece of unconventional news could change your perspective for the better.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 15, your confidence may inspire you to make bold plans for your future. Think about applying for your dream job or planning a trip from your bucket list.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

After a very busy and intense start to the year, your focus is shifting toward your physical security and self-worth. You are entering a phase where you feel a deep commitment to managing your resources and building something of lasting value. This might involve a new way of looking at your finances, leading you to begin exploring digital currencies or innovative ways to increase your income. You are learning to value yourself not just for what you do, but for the unique perspective you bring to the table. By the end of the week, you might feel a desire to treat yourself to something beautiful or high-tech that makes your life easier. Focus on what you have and how you can grow it with a visionary mindset.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 14, remember to balance your logic with your emotions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This is your week to shine! You are feeling a deep sense of devotion to your goals, your appearance, and your unique identity. You might feel like you are currently undergoing a relaunch, finding a sacred sense of purpose in just being who you are. Your magnetism is incredibly high right now, and people are naturally drawn to your innovative spirit and your cool, calm confidence. It’s a wonderful time to update your look or start a personal project that you’ve been thinking about for a long time. You are the heart of the collective energy right now, and your ability to be authentic will inspire everyone around you. Embrace your weirdness and lead with your heart; the world is ready for your vision.

Noteworthy day - If you're thinking about changing your appearance, Jan. 17 is the ideal day to do it, followed by a confident social reveal of your new look.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week marks a period of deep inner reflection and spiritual devotion. You might feel a strong urge to withdraw from the noise of the world to focus on your inner peace and healing. There is a sacred quality to your solitude right now, and you may find that your dreams are more vivid and meaningful than usual. You are likely closing a chapter and preparing for a new one, which requires letting go of old baggage and finding beauty in the silence. While you may feel more private than usual, you are doing important behind-the-scenes work that will help you emerge stronger later. Trust your intuition and permit yourself to rest; your spirit is recharging for the exciting changes ahead.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 14, tensions arise between your social life and creative pursuits. Notice which friendships align with your long-term goals, prioritizing authenticity over popularity.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.