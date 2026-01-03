Horoscopes Jan. 4-10

Overview

Although we are still likely reeling from the chaotic planetary transits of last week, this upcoming week offers a welcome sense of calm, influenced primarily by the Last Quarter Moon in Libra. This lunar phase acts like a spring cleaning for our relationships and daily routines, prompting us to reflect on our lives and identify areas of unfairness or imbalance, particularly in our interactions with others. As a result, we may feel compelled to release past conflicts or even distance ourselves from draining friendships. This week presents an opportunity to clear away the mental and emotional clutter weighing us down, enabling us to regain a sense of lightness and balance in our lives.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week, you are likely feeling a massive surge of ambition and a desire to prove what you can do. You may find yourself working longer hours or taking on more responsibility than usual. While this drive is excellent for your career, it could cause some friction in your personal life. By the end of the week, you will likely need to examine your closest partnerships closely. You might realize that you have been trying too hard to keep everyone happy while ignoring your own needs. It is a time to stop being the one who always gives in. If a relationship feels like it is all work and no reward, take a step back and decide if it is truly worth your energy. Releasing the need to manage everyone else’s emotions will actually make you more successful at work.

Noteworthy day - Schedule an important meeting for Jan. 7, as your likability could lead to significant opportunities.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

This week is a great time to dream big, but you must keep an eye on your daily routine. You may find that your current habits, like how you eat, sleep, or manage your time, are holding you back from these bigger goals. By the end of the week, you should look at your to-do list and see what can be removed. Are you wasting time on small tasks that don't actually move you forward? This is the perfect moment to let go of a bad habit that drains your energy. Simplify your day-to-day life so that you have the mental space and physical strength to go after those bigger dreams you’ve been picturing.

Noteworthy day - A calculated risk on Jan. 4 could yield significant long-term rewards.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

This week focuses on deep, honest connections and how you handle shared resources, such as money or household responsibilities. You may feel a strong urge to get your finances in order or to have a serious talk about boundaries with someone you trust. It is a week for clearing the air. As the week progresses, you might notice that a creative project or a hobby you used to enjoy is starting to feel more like a chore than a joy. You may have been putting too much pressure on yourself to be perfect or to make others happy with your creative work. It is time to let go of that stress. If something isn't bringing you happiness anymore, give yourself permission to walk away from it or change how you do it. Reclaiming your sense of fun is more important than meeting someone else’s expectations of what you "should" be doing.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 6, you may have an important insight about your finances that helps you understand your true values.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your focus this week is almost entirely on the people you interact with one-on-one. Whether it is a romantic partner, a close friend, or a business associate, you are putting a lot of effort into making things work. While this dedication is admirable, it can also lead to you feeling a bit lost in the needs of others. Towards the end of the week, your attention will shift toward your home and your family life. You might realize that you are still playing an old role in your family that no longer fits who you are today. Perhaps you are the person who always fixes things or the one who stays quiet to keep the peace. This is the week to let go of those outdated expectations. By setting clearer boundaries at home, you will actually find that your outside relationships become much healthier and more balanced.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 10, if you feel conflicted between work and personal needs, use that tension to establish boundaries that help you grow without experiencing burnout.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

This is a high-energy week for you when it comes to your job and your physical health. You are likely in a "get things done" mindset, crossing items off your list and organizing your workspace. You feel a strong sense of pride in being productive. However, by the end of the week, you might feel a bit of mental burnout. Your mind has been working overtime, and you might find that your social life or your phone notifications are becoming a major source of stress. It is time to simplify how you communicate. You don't need to be available to everyone at all times. This week, practice letting go of the need to respond to every message or be involved in every conversation. Clearing out the mental noise will allow you to stay focused on the work and health goals that actually make you feel good.

Noteworthy day - You possess the determination to embark on a new healthy habit or break a detrimental one on Jan. 9.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This week brings a sense of confidence and a desire to express yourself. You might feel more comfortable sharing your ideas or pursuing a project that you are passionate about. You are finding that being organized and disciplined is actually giving you more freedom to be creative. However, as the week comes to a close, you may need to take a hard look at your finances or your sense of self-worth. You might realize that you have been spending money or time on things just to impress others, or perhaps you’ve been doubting your own value. This is the time to let go of those insecurities. Stop measuring your worth by what you own or how others see you. By simplifying your budget and trusting your own talents, you will feel much more secure and ready to enjoy your creative successes.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 6, a creative project or love interest will feel fresh again. Use this day to express your feelings without worrying about the results.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

You are focusing on your foundation this week, like your home, your family, and your sense of safety. You might be busy making your living space more comfortable or dealing with serious family matters that require your attention. While you are working hard to build a stable home life, the end of the week brings a very personal realization. You might notice that you’ve been hiding your true self just to keep things peaceful for the people around you. You are naturally good at seeing all sides of a situation, but this can lead to you neglecting your own side. This week, you are encouraged to let go of the "people-pleaser" version of yourself. It is okay to be firm about what you want and who you are. Releasing the need for everyone else’s approval will help you feel much more at home in your own skin.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 6, you'll have the chance to resolve family tensions or home issues.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

Your mind is sharp and active this week. You are likely busy with meetings, emails, and learning new skills. Your ability to influence others with your words is very high right now, so use that power for good. However, as the week draws to a close, you may feel an intense need for privacy and quiet. You might realize that you’ve been carrying around a secret, a regret, or a repetitive worry that is starting to weigh you down. This is the week to let that go. Whether you write it down and throw it away or simply decide to forgive yourself, it’s time to clear out that internal baggage. By releasing these old thoughts, you will find that your mind becomes much clearer and you can communicate with the world more authentically and powerfully.

Noteworthy day - Jan. 9 is ideal for signing contracts, pitching new ideas, or resolving long-standing issues.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

You are in a practical mindset this week, and likely focused on making long-term plans for your future. As the week progresses, you might find that your social circle or a group you belong to is actually causing you more stress than support. You may realize that you are spending time with people whose goals don't align with your own, or that you are over-committing to social events that leave you feeling drained. This is the week to let go of social obligations that no longer serve you. Focus your energy on the small group of people who truly support your vision of a stable, successful life, and don't feel guilty about saying no to the rest.

Noteworthy day - An opportunity to boost your income may arise on Jan 10, but you will likely need to stretch your current resources to seize it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This week, you will likely be feeling more motivated and visible than you have in a long time. People are looking to you for leadership, and you have the energy to tackle major goals. You are essentially rebuilding your life from the ground up right now. However, when the weekend arrives, you may reach a crossroads regarding your career or your public reputation. You might realize that an old goal you've been chasing doesn't actually make you happy anymore, or that you are being seen as someone you no longer want to be. It is time to let go of the old version of your professional self. Don't be afraid to change your mind about what success looks like. When you release the pressure to live up to an old image, you make room for the real success you deserve.

Noteworthy day - Jan. 9 is the perfect day for you to launch a personal project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

While it might seem like not much is happening on the outside this week, you are doing a lot of deep work on the inside. You are preparing yourself for a big new chapter, and that requires some solitude. Towards the end of the week, you might realize that a certain belief or rule you’ve been following is actually a limitation. Maybe you’ve been telling yourself you can't do something or that things always happen a certain way. This week is about letting go of those mental blocks. Challenge your own assumptions and release the ideas that keep you playing small. By clearing away these old ways of thinking, you will feel a renewed sense of freedom and a much clearer vision for where you want to go next.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 6, you'll find closure regarding a past relationship.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week is very social for you. You are likely working with a group of people or connecting with your community in a meaningful way. You feel a sense of belonging and a desire to help others reach a common goal. However, as the week comes to a close, you might notice that a certain emotional or financial debt is weighing on you. This could be a literal bill you need to pay, or it could be a feeling that you owe someone your time and energy in a way that feels unfair. This is the week to settle the score and find balance. Let go of the feeling that you have to pay back everyone for everything. Set fair boundaries and resolve any lingering issues from the past. Once you release these heavy obligations, you will be able to enjoy your friends and your community with a much lighter heart.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 10, you may find yourself stepping into a leadership role or taking the spotlight.

