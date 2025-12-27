Horoscopes: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

As we step into 2026 this week, we can expect some significant shifts in our lives, thanks to a busy schedule of planetary transits occurring. Starting with the asteroid Juno, which symbolizes marriage and soulmates, its entry into the practical sign of Capricorn on Dec. 29 sets the stage for a period dedicated to forging a stable future with a partner. For those who are single, this transit may heighten your desire to connect with dependable people who align with your long-term aspirations. This is the perfect time to turn a romantic dream into a solid and lasting reality.

As we welcome the new year on Jan. 1, Mercury transitions into the sign of Capricorn, influencing our communication and thought processes. This pragmatic energy empowers us to establish clear, actionable goals for the upcoming year, along with the strategic plans needed to bring them to fruition.

The following day, on Jan. 2, Chiron resumes its forward motion after ending its retrograde phase. Known as the “wounded healer” in astrology, Chiron symbolizes our most profound insecurities and emotional scars. Since July, during its retrograde, we have engaged in deep internal reflection on these issues. Now, however, we are ready to move forward and implement the insights we’ve gained. It’s time to stop fixating on our past wounds and allow ourselves to heal, enabling us to transform our personal experiences into guidance for others.

We wrap up this bustling week with a potent full moon in Cancer on Jan. 3. This marks one of the year’s most significant lunar events, given that the moon is the natural ruler of Cancer. Consequently, the energy during this time is bound to be particularly intense, emotional and intuitive. Consider this moment an opportunity for an emotional reset. It may redirect our focus from work and rationality, encouraging us to prioritize our home and family life, while also facilitating the release of outdated emotions that have outlived their purpose.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week, you feel like you’ve finally got your spark back. You are shifting away from small-scale worries and moving toward big-picture leadership. In your professional life, expect a moment when your hard work is finally seen, and people start to look to you for answers. While the beginning of the week is busy, the weekend brings a strong pull toward home. You’ll feel a deep need to close the door on the outside world and just be with your family or closest friends. It’s a week of "doing" followed by a weekend of "feeling." Trust that the progress you make now is setting the stage for a very successful year.

Noteworthy day – On Jan. 3, check in on your current work-life balance and make any necessary adjustments.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

You’ve been playing it safe for a while, but this week, you’re feeling a sudden itch for adventure. You might find yourself planning a trip or considering a new course of study that feels totally different from your usual routine. Financial matters are also a big theme now, and you can expect some clarity regarding a long-term investment or a bank situation that has been lingering. By the weekend, your intuition will be very sharp. If you get a gut feeling about a certain person or project, listen to it. This week is about expanding your world and realizing that you don't have to stay in one place just because it's comfortable.

Noteworthy day – A conversation with someone on Jan. 1 can help you start turning your future visions into reality.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

This week is all about inner work. You’re moving through some deep reflections about your past and how it’s shaping your current relationships. You might have a serious conversation with a partner or close friend about shared responsibilities or money. It’s not a week for fluff or small talk; you want the truth. Expect a bit of a breakthrough around mid-week regarding a project you’ve been struggling with. By the weekend, you’ll feel a sense of relief, as if a weight has been lifted. You’re clearing the deck so you can start 2026 with a lighter heart and a clearer mind.

Noteworthy day – On Jan. 1, you could discover a better way to manage a debt or investment.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

If there has been tension with a partner or a close friend, this week could bring things to a head. Don't be afraid of a little friction, as it’s actually helping you clear the air. You’ll be tasked with setting better boundaries and asking for what you actually need. When the weekend arrives, you’ll likely experience a very emotional full-circle moment. Something you’ve been working on for months reaches its peak, and you’ll finally see the results of your labour. It’s a week to celebrate how far you’ve come and to let go of any old baggage that’s been holding you back.

Noteworthy day – An emotional release on Jan. 3 can help show you the results of your personal growth.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

The theme for you this week is “getting your house in order.” You’re feeling an intense urge to organize everything in your life, both mentally and physically. If you’ve been feeling sluggish, this is the week you’ll find the motivation to have a fresh start. In your professional life, expect a new opportunity to take shape. It might feel small at first, but it has the potential to grow into something significant. By the end of the week, make sure to take a step back and rest. You’ve been running on high energy, and the weekend is your time to recharge before the new year truly kicks into gear.

Noteworthy day – On Jan. 3, pay attention to your dreams; they could reveal an important message.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This is a week of creative breakthroughs and joy. You’ve been very disciplined lately, but now the universe is giving you a chance to play. If you have a hobby or a side project, you’ll find that ideas are flowing effortlessly. In your personal life, romance is a big highlight; if you’re single, you might meet someone who feels like a very solid match for you, and if you’re partnered, you’ll find new ways to reconnect. Expect some good news regarding a child or a creative endeavour around mid-week. It’s a satisfying, productive week that reminds you that life is meant to be enjoyed, not just managed.

Noteworthy day – A shift in mindset on Jan. 1 can help you communicate your true feelings to others.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

You might be hosting guests, redecorating, or even begin thinking about a move this week. There’s a lot of hustle and bustle behind closed doors, but it feels productive rather than stressful. You’re also looking at your career from a new angle now, and you might realize that you need a better balance between your public life and your private life. By the weekend, you’ll likely receive recognition for your leadership or a job well done. It’s a week that helps you feel more rooted and secure, giving you a strong base to jump from as 2026 begins.

Noteworthy day – You could receive news about a promotion on Jan. 3.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

Your ideas carry a lot of weight this week. You’ll find yourself in more of a problem-solving mode, and people are genuinely listening to what you have to say. It’s a great time for important conversations, writing or teaching. You might also find yourself travelling more than usual or running lots of errands, and staying busy feels good right now. However, watch out for mental overload. By the weekend, you’ll want to slow down and focus on your long-term vision. A transformative opportunity involving your community or a group project may land in your lap, signalling that you are moving into a much more influential role in the new year.

Noteworthy day – A breakthrough in your perspective on Jan. 3 can help you realize a distant plan.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Money and resources are front and centre for you this week. After a busy birthday season, you’re now looking at your bank account and your possessions with a very practical eye. This week is excellent for setting a new budget or finding a new way to increase your income. You’re hungry for stability and ready to work for it. Expect a conversation about a payout, a loan or a shared resource to wrap up successfully by mid-week. By the weekend, your focus shifts to the future. You’ll feel a renewed sense of faith in your path, realizing that you have everything you need to build the life you’ve been dreaming of.

Noteworthy day – On Jan. 1, avoid making quick judgments, as your perception of reality may be unclear.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This is your week to shine. With so much energy concentrated on your personal goals, you feel unstoppable. You are in “CEO mode,” making big decisions and setting the pace for everyone else. If there’s a project you’ve been wanting to launch, now is the time to do it. You are projecting a lot of confidence, and people are naturally drawn to your strength. Around the weekend, your focus shifts to your closest relationships. You’ll be reminded of the people who have supported you along the way. It’s a powerful time for self-reflection and for setting your intentions for the next six months of your life.

Noteworthy day – On Jan. 1, your words align with your actions, making it the ideal time to express your ambitious goals for the year.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

You might feel like hibernating this week, and that is perfectly OK. While everyone else is rushing around, you are feeling a deep need for privacy and quiet reflection. This is a clean-up week for your mind, and you’re focused on letting go of old habits, beliefs and even relationships that no longer fit who you are becoming. Don’t be surprised if you feel a little more fatigued than usual; your body is telling you to rest before your own season begins. By the end of the week, a surprising breakthrough or an offer connected to a creative project will lift your spirits and remind you that you are on the right track.

Noteworthy day – Listening to your body on Jan. 3 can help prevent burnout.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

Your social life is buzzing this week! You’ll find it easy to connect with friends, join new groups or collaborate on a big idea. You will find that there is strength in numbers this week, and you’ll achieve more by working with others than by going it alone. Expect to meet someone new who shares your vision for the future. By the weekend, the energy turns more personal. You’ll feel a strong pull to find more balance in your life, and it is important to make sure your ambitions aren’t overshadowing your need for peace and kindness. This is a time that helps you feel more connected to the world around you and more certain of your place in it.

Noteworthy day – On Jan. 3, you may get a second chance at a creative dream or romantic opportunity.

