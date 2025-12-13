Photo: Pixabay Horoscopes Dec. 14-20

Overview

When the planet Mars, which rules our energy, action, and drive, moves into the sign of Capricorn on Dec. 15, we can expect a major shift in how we approach our goals. This transit is like trading in a burst of reckless energy for a more calm and disciplined focus. Instead of acting on impulse, we will feel a strong, practical urge to work hard, make solid plans, and be productive. We can expect to see a more collective focus on career, structure, and long-term success during this transit. It's an excellent time to tackle big projects, set realistic goals, and see tangible results from persistent effort. However, watch out for the pitfall of overworking or becoming too rigid, as this energy can make us a little too serious about getting to the top.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your energy is laser-focused on your career and public standing this week, putting you in a position to lead. You could feel a strong, strategic urge to make serious progress on professional goals, but you must prioritize discipline over impulsiveness. At the same time, a fresh start is available in areas of major expansion, making it a good time to think about pursuing higher learning, planning a significant trip, or developing a life-changing philosophy. The most successful approach this week is to balance a huge, visionary future plan with practical, step-by-step actions necessary to achieve success right now.

Noteworthy day - Dec. 15 is the perfect day to launch a major professional initiative.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

You might feel a steady, powerful motivation to explore, learn new things, or widen your horizons this week. This is a great time to buckle down on a demanding course of study or finalize plans for a future journey. Meanwhile, a major new opportunity is opening up in the deep, shared areas of your life, especially regarding intimacy, shared financial resources, or emotional trust. It's the perfect week to have honest conversations about joint financial goals with a partner or commit to a deeper level of vulnerability. You are simultaneously driven to become a disciplined expert in your field and a courageous partner.

Noteworthy day - Be open to an opportunity to learn something new on Dec. 15.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

This week, relationships are highlighted with a major new beginning. There is fresh, optimistic energy available for one-on-one partnerships, whether you are setting intentions with a romantic partner, securing a business agreement, or finding a key collaborator. Simultaneously, your focus turns to shared finances, debt, and deep emotional matters, bringing a disciplined urgency to take action on these subjects. Use a clear-eyed and pragmatic approach to handle the details of a loan, shared budget, or investment, which can help stabilize the exciting new relationship chapters the week offers.

Noteworthy day - An important conversation with a partner on Dec. 19 will focus on setting fresh intentions for growth and adventure for your future.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your relationships require serious, focused commitment this week. This energy is excellent for working productively with a partner toward a shared goal, but be careful not to let ambition lead to friction. At the same time, you are offered a completely fresh start in your daily routines, work habits, and personal health. This is the best moment to establish new intentions for a healthier lifestyle, create a more positive daily schedule, or begin a new fitness routine. Your main task is to balance the demanding energy in your partnerships with the need to build a flexible, adventurous, and positive daily life for yourself.

Noteworthy day - Consider initiating an important conversation you have been avoiding regarding commitment with someone on Dec. 15.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

This week, there is a powerful and optimistic new beginning available for your romance, creativity, and self-expression. This is your moment to begin a new and fun pursuit, launch a personal creative project, or open yourself up to a promising romantic connection. Additionally, you might feel a strong, disciplined drive to organize your work, daily responsibilities, and physical well-being. You have the necessary energy to efficiently handle your to-do list and commit to a challenging fitness program. The goal this week is to figure out how to integrate your most passionate, creative endeavours into a practical and sustainable daily schedule.

Noteworthy day - Dec. 19 is the ideal day to set your intentions for a passion project you are thinking about launching in the new year.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Your romance and creative life receive a boost of focused, disciplined action. If you have been working hard on a creative project, you will now have the drive to complete it, or you may find yourself taking a practical, goal-oriented approach in your love life. Meanwhile, a beautiful new chapter opens related to home, family, and deep personal foundations. This is the ideal time to set intentions for a move, start a renovation, or resolve a long-standing family issue. You are balancing the serious, committed work of your creative life with a positive new desire for peace and security within your own four walls.

Noteworthy day - You may need to clarify your shared goals or boundaries with a partner or client on Dec. 17.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

Your energy is powerfully centred on your home, family, and living situation this week. You may feel a strong, disciplined motivation to tackle a major home improvement project, or to establish important long-term boundaries and goals with family members. This focus is about building a solid and lasting foundation. Simultaneously, a fresh start is available in your communication and learning sector. Set intentions to begin a writing project, start a new online course, or find a new outlet for sharing your ideas. You are being called to channel your action into creating domestic security while expanding your mind through new conversations.

Noteworthy day - If you are feeling confused or tired on Dec. 14, try your best to postpone signing any important documents regarding travel plans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

You could experience a strategic, supercharged drive in your communication, local activity, and learning areas this week. You might be feeling a powerful urge to speak your mind, negotiate important terms, or finish a writing or speaking project. Your words will be extremely impactful now, so use them wisely. At the same time, a fresh, positive start is available regarding your money, personal income, and values. This is an excellent moment to set clear intentions for increasing your earnings or launching a new income source. You have the grounded focus required to make a practical plan for financial growth.

Noteworthy day - Dec. 15 is a powerful day to start a tough new course or tackle a complex project that requires communication and discipline.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This is a week of major opportunity! A massive cosmic reboot is available for your personal identity, confidence, and overall life direction. It’s your chance to set the biggest, most exciting goals for the new year. Alongside this, your focus turns to your money and financial security, bringing a disciplined, practical motivation to this area. You'll feel a strong drive to work hard, increase your income, and build lasting resources. The week encourages you to confidently step into your new self while immediately implementing a serious, step-by-step plan for financial success to support your grand vision.

Noteworthy day - Use Dec. 19 as a personal reset day by writing down your biggest goals and begin planting the seeds for your future growth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You are entering a high-power phase! An influx of personal energy, drive, and confidence is yours, making you the most motivated sign this week. Use this concentrated power to actively pursue a major personal goal or launch a significant project. At the same time, a fresh beginning is available in your private world or spiritual life. Set intentions to let go of old mental burdens, find a new spiritual practice, or commit to more restful, quality downtime. You have the drive for massive outward action, but it is equally important to prioritize your inner peace and self-care during this time.

Noteworthy day - On Dec. 15, you may be required to take charge of a challenging situation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

A powerful, optimistic fresh start is available for your friendships, social involvement, and long-term hopes for the future. This is an ideal time to set an intention for a new role within your community, connect with a helpful group, or clearly define your goals for the year ahead. Additionally, your focused energy is turning inward, encouraging you to confront and clear out old emotional baggage or self-defeating habits that have been holding you back. You are actively working behind the scenes to heal and clear your inner world so you can more effectively engage socially and confidently pursue your biggest dreams.

Noteworthy day - Dec. 19 is the perfect day to expand your network by joining a new group or making a new friend who inspires you.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week brings a brilliant, optimistic start to your career, public reputation, and professional goals. Set clear intentions for your next level of success, a new title, or launching a major project that will bring you into the spotlight. At the same time, your drive is powerfully focused on your friendships, networking, and group involvement. You might be motivated to organize a team, take a leadership position within a club, or work diligently on a shared goal with your peers. Your success this week comes from strategically working with your community to make major, lasting professional advances.

Noteworthy day - A clear, disciplined path opens up for your career goals on Dec. 17, but it requires accepting a necessary limitation or taking on a mature responsibility.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.