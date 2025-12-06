Photo: Pixabay Horoscopes Dec. 7-13

Overview

On Dec. 10, Neptune will conclude its retrograde phase, which began back in July, and will resume its forward motion beginning in its home sign of Pisces. Known as the Planet of Illusion, Dreams, and Spirituality, Neptune embodies complexity and ethereality in astrology. This transit marks a significant transformation as the fog of illusion begins to dissipate. The introspective journey of confusion and spiritual reassessment during the retrograde comes to an end, paving the way for clarity and a deeper understanding of our dreams, deceptions, and fundamental truths. This pivotal shift encourages a flow of creative inspiration and compassion, empowering individuals to trust their intuition and manifest their genuine spiritual visions into reality.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your mind is set on grand visions and distant horizons as you seek knowledge through study or travel this week. This proactive energy encourages you to share your bold philosophical opinions and plan your next big adventure. Simultaneously, the settling of spiritual illusions is occurring in the most private part of your chart, bringing clarity to deep, subconscious matters. You're dissolving old fears and finally gaining insight into past burdens or self-defeating patterns. The confusion surrounding a secret or health matter is lifting now, allowing you to move forward with both mental and spiritual purpose.

Noteworthy day - Your increased focus on Dec. 8 can help you finalize a financial agreement or negotiate a debt.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your conversations this week will likely involve diving into topics regarding shared finances, intimate matters, and profound trust. You are ready to negotiate loans, investments, or joint resources with direct honesty, moving past surface-level concerns. Paired with this, the fog is lifting within your social life and future aspirations. You are gaining a clearer perspective on who belongs in your network and which long-term goals are truly authentic, letting go of idealistic friendships or unrealistic dreams that have held you back. The way you communicate about shared assets will now be grounded in a clearer vision of your future.

Noteworthy day - An unexpected conversation with a partner on Dec. 10 can lead to a surprising revelation and much-needed change in your relationship dynamic.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your mental energy this week is entirely focused on your closest partnerships, both personal and professional. This is the week for clear, direct, and honest conversations with your spouse, partner, or business associates to set boundaries and define shared goals. Meanwhile, the biggest wave of clarity is hitting your career and public reputation. Disillusionment about a certain professional path or an authority figure is fading, allowing you to see your true vocation clearly. You can now articulate your professional vision with confidence, backed by a realistic, grounded understanding of your status.

Noteworthy day - Dec. 11 is the ideal day for an honest talk with a key person in your life.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

The spotlight this week continues to shine on your daily routines, work efficiency, and well-being. You’ll be inspired to overhaul your schedule and communicate clearly with co-workers to reduce stress and gain efficiency. At the same time, the mist is lifting from your philosophy and higher education sector. A long-held belief or a complex system of study that previously confused you is now making sense. You are seeing the real truth behind a spiritual path or a distant cultural matter, allowing you to integrate this new understanding into your efficient daily life.

Noteworthy day - Dec. 11 brings clarity regarding a habit that no longer serves you.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

Your creative and romantic life continues to get a massive boost this week, encouraging you to be more playful, expressive, and confident. Share your bold ideas for artistic projects and enjoy rewarding conversations with loved ones. Simultaneously, the spiritual fog is clearing around deep, shared resources and emotional intimacy. Confusion about shared debt, taxes, or a partner’s finances is dissolving now, bringing you a grounded perspective on trust and commitment. This clarity allows you to be more open and honest in both your creative expression and intimate connections.

Noteworthy day - Your charisma is heightened on Dec. 11, making it the perfect day to present an idea or even ask for a raise.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Your attention is still focused on your home, family, and emotional foundation this week. You might find yourself having deep, important conversations with relatives and thinking about long-term security in your living situation. This need for truth at home is coupled with a major clearing of illusions in your one-on-one relationships. Confusion, projection, or unclear boundaries with a key partner (or a challenging rival) are finally dissipating. You can now communicate your personal needs from a place of emotional honesty, leading to more grounded and realistic partnerships.

Noteworthy day - A family matter or home improvement project that has felt stuck will start gaining traction again on Dec. 7.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

Your local world continues buzzing with short trips, errands, and constant communication with neighbours and siblings this week. You are mentally busy, and this is the perfect time to write, pitch, or teach an idea, utilizing your increased mental energy. Meanwhile, the fog of uncertainty is lifting from your daily work, health, and habits. A previous confusion about a wellness routine or a work process is now settling, offering you clear insight into how to manage your time and energy more efficiently. Your clear communication this week is supported by a more stable and less chaotic daily environment.

Noteworthy day - Dec. 11 is the perfect day to brainstorm and discuss plans regarding your future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

Your thoughts and conversations continue to be heavily focused on themes of money and self-worth this week. You might be pushing to negotiate a raise, trying to find a better job, or articulating your worth with confident ambition. This assertive pursuit of financial security is supported by a major clearing in your creative and romantic life. Disillusionment about a lover, a creative project, or even your relationship with children is fading. You are now seeing the reality of these matters, which allows you to invest your time and money more wisely into projects and people that are truly authentic.

Noteworthy day - Review your budget and accounts on Dec. 13. You can trust your intuition about investments or cutting costs on this day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week, you are truly the main character. Your mind is sharp, your communication is direct, and you are launching personal projects with great mental energy. You are ready to articulate exactly who you are and what you intend to do next. The confidence in your actions is further supported by the receding of confusion in your home and family sector. Any long-standing illusion or chaos involving your living situation, parents, or roots is finally becoming clear, allowing you to build a stronger and more realistic emotional foundation to support your bold new plans.

Noteworthy day - Your mind is extra sharp on Dec. 11, making it the ideal day to begin planning for the new year.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You continue in a reflective period this week, seeking quiet space for contemplation and confidential work as you tie up loose ends and gather information behind the scenes. This introspection is deep and necessary. At the same time, the confusion that existed in your immediate local environment and communication style is dissolving. You are finally achieving clarity on a local issue, understanding a sibling better, or gaining clear insight into how your words affect others. This newfound clarity supports your quiet planning, allowing you to prepare for your public move with grounded wisdom.

Noteworthy day - Dec. 9 is the ideal day for disciplined, strategic planning behind the scenes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Your thoughts and energy are directed toward your friends, social networks, and future aspirations this week. You'll be networking, brainstorming big ideas, and connecting with groups to achieve your long-term goals. This proactive social energy is empowered by the lifting of illusions in your personal finance and values sector. Confusion about what you truly value or where your money is going is dissolving now, giving you a realistic picture of your resources. This clarity ensures that your ambitious future goals are grounded in sound financial wisdom.

Noteworthy day - An unusual perspective from a colleague or friend on Dec. 10 can lead to a sudden insight about your long-term direction.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

Your mind continues to be focused intensely on your career, reputation, and public standing this week. You might find yourself confidently pitching your professional vision to a wider audience and possibly even begin stepping into a leadership role. This major career push is fortified by the clearing of the spiritual fog in your own sign (and personal identity). Any self-doubt, identity crisis, or confusion about your personal path is now dissolving. You are finally seeing yourself clearly, allowing you to communicate your professional goals and authority with authentic power and conviction.

Noteworthy day - Your intuition is heightened on Dec. 13, making it the perfect day to step back from holiday chaos and listen to your inner voice regarding your creative or spiritual path.

