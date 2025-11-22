Horoscopes Nov. 23-29

Overview

A significant shift in momentum is approaching as a few planets conclude their retrogrades this week, beginning with Saturn, which resumes its forward motion in Pisces on Nov. 27. As the planet associated with structure and discipline, Saturn's transition signals that we have absorbed crucial lessons regarding our long-term goals and projects, allowing us to put those insights into practice. Following suit, Mercury will also move forward on Nov. 29. After a period of confronting hidden issues and reexamining emotional debts in the past weeks, the fog will soon begin to lift. This change will facilitate more open and direct conversations, empowering us to advance with the plans we've been contemplating. We will find ourselves ready to execute these plans with renewed focus and conviction.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week marks the end of a period of intense reassessment of your shared finances or emotional commitments. You may finally receive clear answers about money related to a partner, loan, or debt, enabling you to move forward with financial planning. Additionally, any uncertainty regarding your long-term boundaries or rest habits will become clearer, providing a solid foundation for your mental and emotional well-being. The quiet efforts you've made recently will lead to lasting peace. Look for breakthroughs that enhance your peace of mind and shared security.

Noteworthy day - Planning a fun and creative date with someone on Nov. 29 can help boost your imagination and strengthen an important relationship.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Conversations with a significant partner, spouse, or collaborator that may have felt stalled or confusing will begin to smooth out this week. Key discussions that were delayed or misunderstood can now take place, leading to a direct and honest path forward for the relationship. This clarity allows you to establish healthier ground rules for the future. Additionally, a major project related to your long-term goals, social network, or group activities shifts from review to action. You can now commit with seriousness to an ambitious aspiration, knowing you have the structure and support from your community to make it real.

Noteworthy day - Clear thinking and optimism on Nov. 23 can help you plan your future.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Expect significant improvements in your work, schedule, and health routines this week. Minor tech issues and delays with colleagues will begin to fade now, helping you regain control and boost productivity. This momentum makes it simpler to adopt lasting, positive habits. Most importantly, a major career goal that may have seemed overwhelming is now clearer and more manageable. You're prepared to take on the responsibility necessary for career advancement, making your path to success feel attainable.

Noteworthy day - Spend time making a special memory with a loved one on Nov. 29.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week, you can expect progress when it comes to matters of passion and creativity. If a romantic situation has been complicated, or you have been facing a creative block recently, you'll gain clarity and renewed energy. You may find it easier to express your feelings and ideas more clearly now. Additionally, decisions about a major journey, education, or belief system that seemed uncertain are now taking shape. Your efforts to define your worldview are beginning to pay off, providing you with a clear direction for future growth.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 24, using your communication skills can help to improve a professional relationship.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

This week brings some enhanced clarity to any home and family issues you may have been facing recently. Difficult conversations with family will become more productive, helping you make solid decisions regarding housing and property. This clarity supports stability in your financial arrangements and emotional commitments. Issues related to joint accounts, taxes, or a partner's resources could start to become more organized now, enabling you to establish lasting security and trust with loved ones. Overall, the foundation for your emotional and financial security is strengthening.

Noteworthy day - Nov. 23 is a great day to use your skills to tackle a challenging task.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Communication with your siblings, neighbours, or during short trips will begin to improve this week, making daily life easier. Recent misunderstandings or travel delays will be resolved, allowing you to express your ideas clearly. This clarity benefits your personal and professional partnerships. Your efforts to set boundaries and expectations in an important relationship are now rewarded, enabling you to confidently pursue a secure, long-term future built on mutual respect and clear roles.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 24, listen carefully to your inner voice and avoid making hasty decisions.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

The spotlight is on your personal income and money management this week, with delays and doubts about your budget dissolving. You can now confidently negotiate a raise, pursue a new income source, or finalize financial plans with strong conviction. The focus shifts to building lasting value. In addition, you gain the discipline needed to build solid work routines and prioritize your health. The systems you put in place for managing your workload and maintaining your well-being will now stick, leading to efficient, long-term productivity and noticeable health improvements.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 29, a boost of confidence can help you make a key decision regarding your health.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

This is a pivotal week where your personal projects, identity, and ability to communicate move full speed ahead. You can reclaim your mental sharpness, clarity, and decisiveness. Any hesitation or confusion about what you want for yourself is over; you are ready to assert your goals and image with confidence. This mental clarity fuels structured commitment in your creative life, romantic pursuits, or relationship with children. A long-term project or a deeply important personal interest that required review is now ready for a serious, grounded dedication, ensuring that your passion translates into lasting results.

Noteworthy day - Be mindful of your spending on Nov. 24 and avoid impulsive purchases.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

An important piece of information about a private matter or a long-held concern that has been out of view could finally come to light, allowing you to release worry and move on. The mental review of an issue from the past concludes, freeing up your energy. This energy is best directed toward building a stable and secure foundation at home. Matters related to property, housing, or resolving a major family dynamic will gain clarity and structure. You are now equipped to make serious, long-term decisions that provide immense emotional security and stability in your living environment.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 25, some reflection can help you find a creative solution to a challenge you are facing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Communication and collaboration within your friend groups, social circles, and organizations are likely to become much clearer this week. Recent disagreements or stalled group efforts will begin to smooth out, allowing you to move forward with shared goals. You'll find it easier to coordinate and work with your network. More significantly, your local travel, learning, and communication projects gain a more solid structure. Writing, teaching, or short-term planning that felt confusing or delayed is now ready for serious commitment. You'll gain a methodical approach that ensures your ideas and daily messages are impactful and long-lasting.

Noteworthy day - Clear thinking on Nov. 23 can help you focus on something you've been delaying.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Your career path and public reputation begin to gain clear forward momentum this week. If you felt stuck in your job or unsure how to present yourself professionally, expect clarity and an opportunity to articulate your professional goals accurately. Authority figures will respond well to your directness. This professional boost coincides with a major stabilization in your personal finances and income. The disciplined approach you've taken to budgeting and saving is now set to pay off, allowing you to build lasting, secure wealth. Commit to the financial structures you've established for long-term comfort.

Noteworthy day - Clarify a misunderstanding on Nov. 25 when you can express yourself easily.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week marks a significant turning point as your efforts in defining personal boundaries, identity, and life direction begin to take action. After careful re-evaluation, you're ready to establish a solid foundation for your new self. The lessons you've learned will shape your future. Additionally, a previously uncertain decision about your life philosophy, education, or major travel plans is now clear, allowing you to confidently pursue a vision that aligns with your core beliefs.

Noteworthy day - Avoid financial risks on Nov. 29 due to a potentially chaotic event.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.