Horoscopes Nov. 16- 22

Mercury retrograde re-enters the sign of Scorpio on Nov. 18, prompting a deeper examination of shared finances like debts, taxes, and investments, as well as power dynamics in relationships. This period may reveal hidden secrets and unresolved feelings. Communication can be serious, but it may also lead to suspicion and misunderstanding. It's best to use this time for reflection and research rather than starting new commitments.

This week also marks the beginning of Sagittarius season, beginning on Nov. 21, inviting us to expand our perspective beyond everyday worries and embark on a quest for global and intellectual enlightenment. The coming month can help reinvigorate our faith and inspire acts of generosity. As we navigate this transit, themes of travel and education will take centre stage. However, we must also be cautious of potential overconfidence and blunt honesty. Embrace this as an opportunity to broaden your horizons, seek truth, and approach life with humour and enthusiasm.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week, the spotlight shines on what you share with others, especially in terms of money and deep emotional trust. You may need to revisit an old debt, a joint investment, or a legal issue that you thought had been resolved. This is not the time to enter into any new or binding financial agreements; instead, carefully review and audit existing ones for overlooked details. In a close relationship, a past secret or unresolved issue is likely to resurface. The task is to face this intense conversation head-on to find true emotional closure. It is best to avoid any power struggles during this time.

Noteworthy day - Avoid unnecessary spending while shopping on Nov. 18.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

You are likely focused on your closest commitments and partnerships this week. If a long-term relationship has old issues hiding beneath the surface, they could come up for review now. You might find yourself replaying old arguments or revisiting reasons why you committed to this person in the first place. You may also hear from an ex-partner. This is a time to understand what you truly need from a partner, not to start a new relationship. Your best results can come from listening deeply and understanding the other person's perspective.

Noteworthy day - Nov. 20 is the perfect day to create a detailed plan for reaching a personal goal.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

The intense energy of this week surrounds your daily routines, work habits, and well-being. Expect delays or confusion with major projects at work, and be sure to triple-check all communications, instructions, and reports to catch important details. This is an ideal time to re-evaluate your health habits and lifestyle choices. An old, minor physical complaint you ignored might flare up now, prompting you to research its root cause rather than just treating the symptom. Streamline your systems and take this opportunity to refine your ongoing projects to perfection.

Noteworthy day - Practice listening to reduce tension in your relationships on Nov. 17.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your creative pursuits, passion projects, and love life are under intense scrutiny this week. This is a powerful time for artists, as you are encouraged to revisit a creative endeavour you may have abandoned, perhaps bringing a new, profound vision to it. In romance, past feelings or even an old flame might reappear. Don't fall for the drama, but recognize the deeper emotional lesson this connection once held for you. If you have children, you may need to have a serious and honest talk with them about their needs or past issues.

Noteworthy day - Consider a professional opportunity that utilizes your creativity on Nov. 20.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

The energy this week encourages you to look inward at your home life, family issues, and emotional foundation. Unresolved problems with a parent or a difficult sibling are likely to resurface, demanding a clear and honest conversation. You may feel a strong urge to revisit your childhood or look into the stories that shaped your core beliefs. If you are dealing with real estate or planning a move, expect delays or complications with paperwork. The best use of this week is to declutter your physical space and find inner peace through reflection on your past.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 20, stay open to new possibilities; they can lead you in an exciting new direction.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Misunderstandings are highly likely this week, so be extremely careful about the words you use in emails, texts, and important documents. It is important to avoid making assumptions during this time. You may need to revisit an intense conversation with a sibling or a close neighbour that ended without a resolution. This is not the ideal time to start a new class or buy new technology; instead, go back and reread a difficult book or perfect an old communication skill. Your mind is sharp, but your clarity must be channelled carefully.

Noteworthy day - November 21 is a great day to revisit a project you've set aside.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This week puts a heavy focus on your personal finances, self-worth, and core values. You may find yourself wrestling with old feelings of financial insecurity or needing to renegotiate your salary or worth at your job. Avoid making any major purchases or signing new contracts that impact your bank account. Instead, audit your spending, review your budget, and look for "leaks" or overlooked expenses. This is an important time to define what you truly value in life, separate from what others expect you to value.

Noteworthy day - Don't hesitate to share your creative ideas with others on Nov. 20.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

This week presents an opportunity for profound self-reflection and a deep exploration of your personal identity. Everything from your appearance and personal goals to your overall direction in life is up for review. You may feel more withdrawn than usual, needing time alone to sort through deep thoughts. People may misunderstand your intentions, so be direct in your communication. Avoid starting anything completely new. This is a perfect period for rebranding yourself or finishing a major personal project you once started.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 17, you may receive recognition or financial rewards for your efforts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week brings a sense of quiet withdrawal and a need for closure. This introspective energy can be a bit challenging for your naturally outgoing spirit, but it is necessary. You may feel compelled to tie up loose ends and finish a long-standing project behind the scenes. Secrets that others are keeping from you, or secrets you keep from yourself, may be revealed. This is an excellent time for meditation, dream journaling, or therapy, focusing on releasing old, subconscious patterns. Rest and solitude can bring you surprising clarity.

Noteworthy day - Expect surprises and deep discussions on Nov. 17.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Your friendships, group alliances, and long-term goals are highlighted this week. You may find yourself reconnecting with people from your past, like old colleagues, friends you lost touch with, or former group members. It's time to re-evaluate who is truly on your team and whether your current goals still align with your future vision. Be wary of drama or misunderstandings within group chats or among your social circle. This is a perfect time to revise a long-term plan and focus on strengthening the most meaningful connections you already have.

Noteworthy day - Consider collaborating with someone on a project on Nov. 20.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

The focus this week is on your career, public reputation, and major life direction. Expect to spend time re-examining professional goals you set earlier in the year. You may be called upon to go back and revise an important work project, presentation, or strategy. Miscommunication with bosses or people in authority is possible, so be precise and check your facts. This is not a time for a major career launch; instead, use it to refine your public image and ensure your current work reflects the professional legacy you want to build.

Noteworthy day - Your enthusiasm on Nov. 17 will help you convince others of your ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week highlights your belief systems, travel plans, and higher education. If you have been planning a long-distance journey, expect potential delays, glitches with reservations, or a need to completely rethink the itinerary. If you are involved in academia, you may have to go back and re-edit an important paper or revisit a challenging subject. This is a profound time to question your life philosophy and deep-seated beliefs. Use this period to read, research, and gain a more complete understanding of a complex topic.

Noteworthy day - Nov. 20 is the ideal day to launch a new project.

