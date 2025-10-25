Horoscopes Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Overview

When Mercury, the planet of communication and thinking, moves into the free-spirited sign of Sagittarius on Oct. 29, we can expect a shift toward more optimistic and big-picture thinking. Our daily conversations and news topics will begin to focus less on small details and more on large-scale ideas, philosophies, and a search for meaning. There will be a collective urge to learn, travel (even if just mentally), and expand our understanding of the world. We may be more outspoken, willing to debate, and eager to share our strong opinions or beliefs, often with great enthusiasm and humour. Just be aware that while this energy is inspiring and broadens our horizons, it can also lead to exaggerating, over-promising, or being a little too blunt when speaking our truth, sometimes forgetting that enthusiasm isn't always the same as solid fact.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week sparks your interest in far-off places, new philosophies, and higher learning. Your mind is ready to explore big ideas, making this an excellent time to enroll in a new course, plan a major trip, or dive into a subject you’re truly passionate about. Conversations about your future goals or deeply held beliefs will be prominent. You might feel a strong urge to share your wisdom and opinions with others, but remember that not everyone might be as enthusiastic about your current focus. Your confidence in your worldview is high, which can inspire others, but watch out for debates that turn into arguments where you try too hard to convince others you are right. Look for opportunities to expand your understanding of the world, and consider reaching out to mentors or people who can teach you something new. This focus on expansion will help guide your next big move.

Noteworthy day - To achieve harmony in a partnership, be prepared to compromise on Oct. 27.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Your focus this week shifts toward shared resources, deep emotional connections, and private matters like contracts, loans, or inherited money. You'll be thinking seriously about how to manage joint finances or discussing commitments with a partner. This period brings clarity to complex and intense topics, allowing you to get to the bottom of any lingering issues regarding what you share with others. It's a great time to research investments, organize insurance paperwork, or have those necessary talks about trust and vulnerability in your most intimate relationships. Be direct but sensitive when handling these intense subjects, as emotions can run high. You may uncover hidden information or realize a new depth to a connection. Use your practical nature to stabilize a financial situation that involves another person or institution.

Noteworthy day - Reevaluate your priorities on Oct. 29 for better long-term management.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

All your attention this week is likely on your relationships, especially those one-on-one connections like your marriage, business partnerships, or even competitors. Communication with partners is key, and you’ll find yourself seeking stimulating conversations that broaden both your perspectives and theirs. You’re learning about yourself through the mirror of other people, so pay close attention to the give-and-take in your interactions. Signing contracts or making joint decisions is highlighted now, but make sure you fully understand all the details before committing. You might feel a need to get someone on board with a big idea or plan for the future. While your usual charm is helpful, remember that a true partnership requires listening just as much as speaking. Seek balance and mutual understanding to move forward effectively together.

Noteworthy day - Be adaptable and ready for surprises on Oct. 29, as changes can happen rapidly.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your daily life, work routines, and well-being take centre stage this week. This is an ideal time to rethink and optimize your schedule, tackle your to-do list with a fresh and motivated perspective, or begin a new fitness or health regimen. You’ll be thinking about how your everyday actions contribute to your overall quality of life. Conversations with coworkers or people you assist regularly will be more frequent and possibly focused on big-picture projects or company philosophy. You might find yourself learning a new skill related to your job or simplifying a complicated process. While you naturally focus on details, this energy encourages you to see the purpose behind your hard work. Don't take on too many tasks; instead, focus on making your routine more meaningful and efficient.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 29, be ready to advocate for your rights or support a worthy cause.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

Your spirit for fun, creativity, and romance is amplified this week! This is a wonderful time for expressing yourself, starting a passion project, or simply enjoying lighthearted conversations. You'll find it easy to articulate your unique vision and inspire others with your optimism. If you have children, communication with them is highlighted, possibly around education or big life plans. In love, you’re looking for a connection that is mentally stimulating and involves a shared sense of adventure. Don't be afraid to take a creative risk or share a bold idea that’s been brewing. Your thoughts are free-flowing and grand, but try to ground them enough to start the actual work. Embrace the joy of the moment, express your true self, and let your enthusiasm lead the way in dating and hobbies.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 28, you'll get an energy boost that can help you start your new fitness plan.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Your attention is drawn to your home, family, and personal roots this week. You’ll be thinking about your sense of security and how to improve your living space. This is a great time to organize your home, discuss important plans with family members, or delve into your family history. You might find yourself planning a move or a major home renovation that requires a lot of research and detailed communication. Old memories or family stories could come to light, helping you understand your background better. While you’re normally a meticulous planner, the focus here is on feeling expansive and comfortable in your most private space. Use your clear thinking to mediate any family discussions, find practical solutions for home improvements, and clearly express your emotional needs.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 29, you'll face a task that demands patience and self-discipline, so handle it carefully.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This week buzzes with activity, as your mind is sharp and you’re eager to connect with the world around you. Communication is your main theme. You’ll be engaging in many stimulating discussions, learning new things in your neighbourhood, or making plans with siblings and close friends. This is an excellent time to write that important email, sign paperwork, or pitch an idea to local contacts. You might be asked to teach, share information, or take a quick journey. Your diplomatic skills are perfect for navigating the diverse opinions you encounter, but make sure your enthusiasm doesn't lead you to commit to too many engagements. Use this period to network, gather information, and articulate your thoughts with clarity and open-mindedness.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 28, you may find inspiration to solve a complex issue you've been facing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

Your thoughts this week are squarely focused on money, your personal resources, and your sense of self-worth. You’ll be contemplating your income, budgeting, and what truly holds value for you. This is an excellent time to review your financial plans, research ways to increase your earnings, or discuss a raise. Conversations about money will feel optimistic, but try to avoid making impulsive, high-risk financial decisions based solely on enthusiasm. You're encouraged to be open-minded about different ways to invest your time and energy to secure your future. This period can bring you a deeper understanding of what you own and what you value, encouraging you to speak up confidently about your worth and what you deserve.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 29, something surprising may inspire you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week is all about your personal goals, self-expression, and how you present yourself to the world. You’re feeling more opinionated, witty, and ready to initiate new projects. Your mind is buzzing with ideas, and you have a strong desire to communicate your true identity and personal philosophy. Use this surge of mental energy to make a confident first impression or launch a project that requires your bold, optimistic voice. Be mindful, however, that while you may feel completely clear on your message, others might perceive you as overly blunt or know-it-all. Your job this week is to harness your intellectual curiosity and enthusiasm to make progress on a personal dream, all while remembering to listen to others as you share your amazing plans.

Noteworthy day - Stay calm when communicating with others on Oct. 29 to reduce tension.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You are encouraged to slow down and look inward this week. Your thoughts are turning to private matters, past events, and things happening behind the scenes. This is a powerful time for reflection, research, and connecting with your intuition. You may find yourself working on a project in private or quietly analyzing a situation before you act. Conversations could involve deep secrets, hidden worries, or spiritual philosophies. Use this quiet period to clear your mind, meditate, or keep a journal to process your deeper thoughts. You might receive important information through a dream or a subtle, intuitive nudge. This is not the time for big announcements, but for thoughtful planning and letting go of old beliefs that no longer serve your ambitious future.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 29, you could uncover a breakthrough solution to a challenge that has been troubling you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Your social life and long-term goals are energized this week. You’ll be actively communicating with your wide circle of friends, joining new groups, or networking to advance a cause you believe in. Your mind is full of visionary ideas for the future, and you're eager to share them with others who can help you make them real. Discussions about humanitarian issues, technology, or community projects will be stimulating. Friends are a source of great inspiration now, so seek their counsel and brainstorm together. Be open to unconventional ideas that come from your peer group. Just be careful that your enthusiasm for a grand vision doesn't overshadow the practical steps needed to achieve it. Use this period to solidify your goals and expand your influence within your wider community.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 29, you might meet someone new who challenges your perspective.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

Your professional life and public standing are the main focus of your thoughts this week. You're thinking about your career path, your reputation, and how you want the world to see you. This is an excellent time to communicate with bosses, mentors, or other authority figures about your ambitious goals. You have a clear, optimistic vision for your professional future, and you should articulate it confidently. This energy encourages you to think big about your success and even consider a change in your life direction. You might be asked to speak publicly or take on a leadership role that requires you to share your knowledge. Just be cautious of overpromising or speaking too soon about a new job before it's completely settled. Focus on building your reputation as an expert in your field.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 28, you'll feel motivated to achieve a personal goal.

