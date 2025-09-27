Horoscopes Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Photo: Pixabay Horoscopes Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Overview

When the asteroid Juno moves into the sign of Sagittarius on Oct. 1, it can bring a new focus to our relationships and commitments. Sagittarius is all about freedom, adventure, and higher learning, and we might find ourselves seeking partnerships that allow for more independence and personal growth. This is a time to explore shared values and beliefs with partners and friends as we embark on new journeys together, whether through travel, education, or simply expanding our horizons. It’s a period where we might feel a stronger need for honesty and authenticity in our connections, and we may be drawn to partners who share our sense of optimism and desire for exploration.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week, your attention will likely be focused on personal growth and expanding your mind. You may feel a strong desire to explore new ideas or philosophies with those close to you. This is an excellent time to embark on a new project or take a course that broadens your horizons. Your focus will be on finding shared meaning and purpose in your relationships, whether with a partner, family, or friends. The key is to embrace adventure and new experiences, knowing that they can strengthen your bonds and bring a fresh sense of optimism to your life.

Noteworthy day - An exciting career opportunity could come your way on Sept. 30.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

You may experience a heightened focus revolving around shared resources and a deep emotional connection this week. This could lead to having important conversations about joint finances or what you truly value with a loved one. It’s an ideal time to work on building trust and feeling more secure in your closest relationships. You might find that your emotional and financial security is connected to your ability to be open and honest with others. This is a period of transformation, where you can move toward a deeper, more profound sense of connection and shared purpose.

Noteworthy day - Take some time to unwind and find relaxation on Oct. 2.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your commitments to others are a major focus this week. You might be thinking about what you need to create fair and lasting connections. This is a great time for open and honest communication, as you'll feel a need for intellectual conversation and a sense of shared purpose. You may feel a desire for more freedom within your relationships, which can be a healthy thing. The key is to find a balance between closeness and independence, allowing you to grow together while still honouring your individual needs.

Noteworthy day - A positive update to a plan could happen on Oct. 4.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week, your attention will be on your daily routines and responsibilities. You may feel a strong desire to collaborate with others to make your everyday life more efficient and exciting. This is an excellent time to team up with someone on a new project, whether it’s at home or at work. Your focus is on making your commitments more practical and enjoyable. By working alongside others, you can add a sense of adventure to your daily habits, making even routine tasks feel more rewarding and fun.

Noteworthy day - An exciting opportunity in your love life may arise on Oct. 2.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

This is a week all about your creative pursuits and passions. You will be thinking about how your commitments can bring more joy and excitement into your life. You'll want to share your passions with others and may feel a strong desire to create something wonderful together. This is the perfect time to explore a new hobby or project with someone you care about. Your decisions will be guided by a sense of fun and playfulness, allowing you to express yourself fully and embrace a more lighthearted approach to your relationships.

Noteworthy day - Be open to compromise on Oct. 3 to improve your partnerships.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

Your home and family life are highlighted this week. Your commitments will be tied to your living situation and your sense of belonging. You may feel a need to have more freedom or flexibility in your home environment. This is a great time to discuss long-term goals for your home life with others, such as moving or redecorating. The key is to create a space that feels both like a safe haven and a place that inspires new adventures. You might find yourself seeking a greater sense of stability that also allows for growth and new experiences.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 1, you might attract something positive, like a new friend or more money.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This week, your attention will be focused on communication and your local community. You might be drawn to spend more time on shared projects that involve learning and new ideas. This is an excellent time to have open conversations about important plans and to collaborate with others on a shared goal. Your relationships will thrive through honest and frequent communication. You'll find that your connections grow stronger when you share your curiosity about the world and engage in stimulating conversations.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 3, heightened mental alertness will help you tackle a busy day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

This week, you're likely to be focused on your personal finances and what you value most. You might begin having important conversations about shared money or resources with others. This is a great time to define what you and those close to you truly value. You'll feel a desire to take a more optimistic and adventurous approach to your finances and possessions. The focus is on building a strong foundation and a secure future, with commitments that reflect your deepest values and aspirations.

Noteworthy day - Expressing love and affection on Oct. 2 can strengthen your relationship with someone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This is a very personal week for you. You might be more focused on themes surrounding your identity and your journey. You may feel a strong desire for more freedom and authenticity in your relationships. This is an excellent time to commit to new personal goals and to find support from others who celebrate your independence. You will be drawn to connections that align with your core beliefs and that support you for exactly who you are. This is a period of self-discovery, where your commitments are a reflection of your true self.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 1, put in extra effort to prevent conflicts in a relationship.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This week, your focus is on your inner world and your personal growth. You may feel a need to understand your own patterns in relationships on a deeper level. This is a good time to work on any subconscious issues you have with others or to explore a more spiritual connection with those close to you. You may be drawn to situations that challenge you to look within yourself. This is a great time for quiet reflection, where you can build bonds based on a private, profound understanding of one another.

Noteworthy day - On Oct. 2, you might struggle to express your thoughts clearly, resulting in misunderstandings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Your social life and long-term goals are highlighted this week. You're more focused on your friendships or possibly a larger community project that you are a part of. You may find yourself working toward a shared vision with a group of like-minded individuals. This is a great time to collaborate with others on a shared dream. You'll be drawn to plans that are based on shared ideals and a mutual desire to make a difference in the world. This is a period where your relationships can expand and your friendships can deepen into something more.

Noteworthy day - Sept. 30 is the perfect day to plan your future and evaluate your priorities.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week, you may find that you are thinking more about your career and public image. You might feel a strong desire to collaborate with others who can help you achieve your professional ambitions. This is a good time to have conversations about your career path and long-term goals with those close to you. You are looking for opportunities that enhance your public standing and support your professional journey. You may find that your relationships and success become more intertwined now, with your social network helping you to reach your biggest goals.

Noteworthy day - Sept. 30 is a great day to reconnect with a friend or family member you haven't spoken to in a while.

