Photo: Contributed Horoscopes Sept. 21-27

Overview

When Mars transitions into Scorpio on Sept. 22, we may experience heightened emotions and an intensified desire to pursue our true passions. This period invites us to confront challenges head-on and delve deep into our motivations, paving the way for transformative changes and profound connections. However, this intensity can also lead to potential power struggles and conflicts if we fail to manage our emotions adequately. Later on the same day, the Sun enters Libra, signalling the arrival of Libra season. During this time, we can anticipate a stronger emphasis on achieving harmony and balance in our lives. It’s the perfect time to nurture our relationships, strive for fairness, and infuse our surroundings with beauty. This period encourages us to connect with others, embrace diplomacy, and thoughtfully consider our options before making important decisions.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

Your relationships are a big focus for you this week. You’ll be thinking a lot about your one-on-one connections, whether it’s with a romantic partner, a close friend, or a business associate. You’re more focused on finding balance and harmony, and you’re willing to compromise to keep the peace. It's a great time to plan a date night or a special outing to celebrate your bond. If there’s been a minor disagreement, this is the perfect time to talk it out and see things from the other person’s point of view. By working together and communicating openly, you can strengthen your relationships and feel a greater sense of peace and partnership.

Noteworthy day - Sept. 21 is an ideal time to focus on a significant decision that could impact your future.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

This week is an ideal time to focus on your health and well-being, both physically and mentally. Consider making small, positive changes, like adjusting your sleep schedule, trying a new exercise class, or planning out your meals for the week. You may find that organizing your work tasks and making your day-to-day life more efficient brings you a greater sense of peace and accomplishment. Your relationships at work or with people you see every day could benefit from your clear focus and willingness to help. By taking care of the small things now, you’re creating a solid foundation that will make everything else feel more manageable and balanced in the weeks to come. This is the chance to build a healthy rhythm that will serve you well.

Noteworthy day - Sept. 21 is the perfect day for launching a new project or plan.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Get ready for a week filled with creativity, fun, and romance. You have a playful energy right now that’s perfect for expressing yourself and enjoying life. This is a wonderful time to pick up a neglected hobby, start a new artistic project, or simply spend time doing things that make your heart happy. In your relationships, you’ll feel a strong desire to connect with loved ones on a deeper and more passionate level. Plan a special date night or a fun outing with a romantic partner or close friend. If you’re single, this is a great time to put yourself out there and meet new people. Your unique personality is truly shining, so don’t be shy about letting it show. Embracing joy and putting yourself first is the key to having a truly fulfilling week.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 27, take time to reflect on your future goals and think about any necessary adjustments.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Your attention continues to be on your home and family life this week. You might feel a strong urge to make your living space more comfortable and inviting. This is a great time for tackling a home improvement project, big or small, or simply organizing a cluttered area to create a more peaceful environment. Conversations with family members could bring new understanding and a sense of closeness, so be open to talking about old memories or future plans. You’ll find a great deal of comfort and security by spending quality time with loved ones or simply enjoying the quiet moments in your own space. This is a week for building a strong, stable foundation in your private life that will support you in all your other endeavours.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 21, think about who you can contact for help with a project you are working on.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

Communication is a big theme for you this week, and you’ll find yourself busier than usual. You might have important conversations, make a lot of phone calls, or find yourself doing short trips or errands around your neighbourhood. It's a great time to learn new things, whether by reading, listening to a podcast, or taking a short class. Your mind is sharp and curious, and you're ready to soak up new information. You might find that sharing your ideas with others leads to new connections and opportunities. This is also a good period to reach out to a friend or sibling you haven’t spoken to in a while. Your words have power, so use them to build bridges and connect with those around you.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 22, you may find inspiration to revisit a previously abandoned artistic project.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This is a week to focus on your finances and what you truly value. You may feel a strong desire to get a handle on your money, and it’s an excellent time to create a new budget or look for ways to earn more. Consider what's truly important to you and whether your spending habits reflect those values. You might come across an unexpected financial opportunity or get a great idea for how to increase your income. This is also a time when you’re thinking about your self-worth. You feel more confident about what you have to offer, both in a professional setting and in your personal life. Use this week to get grounded and create a solid sense of security for yourself.

Noteworthy day - Sept. 26 is ideal for focusing on a creative project.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

The spotlight is on you this week, and you’re feeling ready for a fresh start. This is a powerful time to make a personal change, whether that's with your appearance, a personal project, or how you present yourself to the world. You’re more energetic and confident, and people will start to notice. You have a chance to take the lead on something and show others what you’re capable of. Don’t be afraid to put yourself first and focus on your own needs and desires. This is a time to be a little bit selfish in the best way possible. By putting your own goals first, you’re paving the way for a brand new chapter that's all about you and your potential.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 22, strong emotions may spark intense discussions in a close relationship.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

You may feel a need to take a step back and recharge this week. This is a time for quiet reflection and focusing on your inner world. It's not about being antisocial; it’s about giving yourself the space you need to process your feelings and gather your thoughts. You might be working on things behind the scenes, like tying up loose ends or finishing a project that requires a lot of concentration. Trust your intuition and listen to your inner voice; it has valuable insights for you right now. Take a break from the busy social scene and spend some time in nature, meditate, or simply enjoy a quiet evening at home. This period of rest and reflection will leave you feeling refreshed and ready for what comes next.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 24, avoid situations that may cause jealousy due to potential power struggles.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

Your social life is getting a big boost this week. You'll find yourself energized by connecting with friends and colleagues. This is a great time to network, join a new group, or put a plan into action with your friends. You may find that a friend or acquaintance offers a new and surprising opportunity. This is a time for thinking about your future goals and how your network can help you achieve them. Your social calendar might be a little fuller than usual, so enjoy the connections you’re making. Collaboration and teamwork are key for you right now, and you’ll find that working with others helps you achieve more than you could on your own.

Noteworthy day - Avoid emotional conversations on Sept. 21; it's better to discuss them another day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Your career and public reputation continue to be in the spotlight this week. You might be getting more attention for your hard work, and the potential for a promotion or new project could be on the horizon. This is a good time to take on a leadership role, present an idea to authority figures, or show off your skills. People are noticing what you do, and your professional reputation is shining. You might feel a strong desire to set new, ambitious goals for your career. Don’t be afraid to step up and take charge, as your efforts are more likely to be rewarded now. This is a chance to make a lasting impression and move forward in your professional life.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 22, take some time to create a plan you've been neglecting.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

You're ready for an adventure this week! You might feel a strong urge to travel, learn a new skill, or explore a new subject that truly interests you. This is a good time to step out of your usual routine and see the world from a different perspective. This could be as simple as visiting a nearby town or as big as planning a trip for the future. You may find yourself drawn to philosophies or beliefs that expand your mind and challenge your old ways of thinking. By opening yourself up to new experiences, you're not only having fun, but you're also growing in a way that will benefit you for years to come.

Noteworthy day - A vivid dream on Sept. 23 may inspire a creative breakthrough.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week is all about deep connections and shared resources. You might find yourself having a serious conversation with a partner or close friend about your relationship, and it’s a good time to get to the heart of what's important. This also applies to shared finances, so you may be dealing with matters like a shared account, a loan, or an investment. This is a time for building trust and being honest with yourself and others. You may uncover something new about yourself or a loved one by talking about your feelings and vulnerabilities. This period is about transformation, and by facing your fears and being open, you can create a much stronger bond.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 21, you might feel the urge to take a break from your responsibilities.

