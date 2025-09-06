Photo: Pixabay Horoscopes Sept. 7-13

Overview

A full moon total lunar eclipse is set to happen on Sept. 7. Although it will not be visible for us here in Canada, we will still likely feel the powerful effects of this astrological event. As this particular eclipse is taking place in Pisces, a sign associated with intuition, dreams, and spiritual matters, its effects will be felt on a deeply emotional and subconscious level. The key themes are about endings, release, and shedding old patterns. We may discover that hidden truths, both personal and collective, are now coming to light. It's a time for letting go of what no longer serves us, whether it's old habits, relationships, or even belief systems. This process makes room for healing and connecting with our authentic selves. While the energy can feel overwhelming, it's ultimately a chance to listen to our intuition and find closure, leading to a period of renewal and a greater sense of purpose. This eclipse encourages a shift from the logical and practical to the more compassionate and imaginative aspects of life.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week, you may feel a surge of energy, but it's important to channel it effectively. The beginning of the week might bring a sense of mental agitation and a focus on self-doubt, but this quickly shifts. Around the middle of the week, opportunities for personal and professional growth will appear. You'll find yourself feeling more confident, and your ability to manage complex situations will be at its peak. This is a great time for making your case at work or for anyone in competitive fields. However, be mindful of over-committing yourself, as this could lead to burnout. Health-wise, pay attention to any minor stress-related issues and make sure to prioritize rest and a healthy routine. Your personal relationships can deepen this week, as you're able to communicate more openly and honestly.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 10, you will be especially charming, making it easy to connect with others.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

This week brings a focus on emotional recalibration and personal alignment. You may feel a bit off at the beginning of the week, as if you're pulled between what you want and what others need. It's important to pause and listen to your inner voice rather than giving in to pressure. By the middle of the week, a sense of ease and harmony returns, making it easier to connect with people who matter to you. This is a great time for relationships, and you'll find that you are more magnetic than usual. You're not just dreaming about what you want; you're actively moving toward it. This week is about bringing your values into your daily actions. Pay attention to how your relationships and choices reflect who you are now, not who you were in the past.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 10, your relationships will thrive, making it a great day to enjoy cozy moments with loved ones.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

This week is all about a major shift in your perspective, especially regarding your emotional foundation and life path. An intense emotional event at the beginning of the week may feel overwhelming, but it's a necessary step toward understanding what truly supports you. Hidden truths or old feelings may surface, and it's time to confront them directly. Fortunately, your natural ability to communicate and focus will help you navigate this with clarity. This is a time to let go of misplaced nostalgia and move on from old patterns that are holding you back. This week encourages you to create a grand design for your life—laying strong foundations in your home life or career path—which will ultimately lead to a feeling of greater freedom and joy.

Noteworthy day - Unleash your creativity on Sept. 8 by kicking off a new project.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week brings a focus on appreciating your progress, no matter how small. You're encouraged to celebrate your victories, even if they aren't noticed by others. In your professional life, your hard work and discipline are being recognized, and you're establishing yourself as a reliable leader. This is a favourable time for your career, and new contacts may lead to business growth. In love, conflicts can be resolved, and your feelings will deepen with your partner. For single Cancers, this is a time to honour your journey and what you've learned. Be mindful of your words, as they carry more weight than usual, and try to avoid unnecessary friction. This week is about trusting your intuition and finding a sense of peace within yourself.

Noteworthy day - A positive mindset on Sept. 12 can help you plan for a successful future.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

This week is a period of recalibration, emotional maturity, and a return to your core values. The beginning of the week calls on you to focus on home and family life, where you may need to address domestic concerns or help a loved one. This foundational work creates stability that will benefit you for weeks to come. In the middle of the week, a refreshing shift brings joy and recognition. Your creative side is highlighted, and your guidance is sought by others. This is an excellent time for financial matters, especially if you’ve been thoughtful with your investments. Be sure to balance your responsibilities with moments of solitude to avoid stress and overwork. Your health can be sensitive to emotional strain, so make time for rest and self-care.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 11, improved social skills can lead to great chances for making new friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This week is a powerful time for you to focus on yourself. With a strong emphasis on your mind and communication, you'll feel a heightened sense of clarity and focus. The first part of the week may bring some emotional friction, as your feelings may seem to clash with your logical thoughts. Instead of demanding an immediate fix, allow yourself to sit with the discomfort. This is an excellent time to get organized, clean up loose ends, and finally map out plans that you've been putting off. As the week progresses, your voice becomes stronger and more amplified, making it a great time for expressing yourself. Don't be afraid to speak your truth, as your insights will be well-received.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 8, you have a valuable opportunity to strengthen a significant relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This week calls for some much-needed alone time and a focus on self-care. The beginning of the week may feel a bit exhausting, as you juggle various personal and professional demands. A sudden shift in your daily routine may occur, or a cycle you've been working through may finally end. This is a time to let go of what no longer serves you, whether it's a habit, a relationship, or an old way of thinking. Your intuition is particularly strong this week, so pay attention to your inner voice and to any messages that come through dreams. As the week progresses, you'll become more self-aware of patterns you're ready to break, leading to a profound sense of clarity and empowerment.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 12, take a moment to reflect on your long-term goals and the steps needed to reach them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

This week, you are encouraged to find a balance between ambition and strategy. The first part of the week puts a strong focus on your professional life and public image. This is a time to showcase your strengths and take the lead. Your energy is high, and you're in a great position to push forward with projects and team efforts. As the week progresses, you may feel a need to slow down and work more strategically behind the scenes. It's a good time for planning, research, and reviewing your goals. Your relationships are supportive, but you may be so focused on work that you neglect them. Make sure to make time for honest communication with loved ones.

Noteworthy day - Sept. 10 is an ideal day to express your feelings, making it easier to tell someone how much they mean to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week promises a journey of self-discovery and a realignment of your priorities. The beginning of the week may feel a bit chaotic, with some mood swings or frustrations, but you are resourceful enough to navigate it. Mid-week, your attention shifts toward domestic matters and family well-being. This is a time to use your humour and open communication skills to resolve any misunderstandings. Your legendary optimism will be put to the test, but you'll emerge with stronger connections and a greater sense of purpose. This week also brings opportunities to reshape your environment and build stronger social networks, as people are drawn to your natural charisma.

Noteworthy day - A confidence boost on Sept. 8 may help you start a new project you've been thinking about.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This week is about practical planning and disciplined efforts. The first half of the week is favourable for getting organized, handling ongoing projects, and making effective decisions. This is an excellent time for budgeting, clearing debts, and planning investments. As the week goes on, your focus shifts to collaboration and teamwork. You might have opportunities to lead projects or improve how things get done. Your patience and strategic actions will be key to success. In your personal life, emotional bonds are strengthened through your practical support and understanding. Be careful with communication to avoid minor conflicts. Health-wise, a disciplined routine of exercise and rest is important to manage your stress and maintain your vitality.

Noteworthy day - Organizing a gathering with friends on Sept. 12 is guaranteed to strengthen those connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This week brings a series of meaningful changes and gradual advancement. The start of the week offers opportunities for career growth and professional recognition. Your unique ideas and resourcefulness will be highlighted, so don't be afraid to show what you've got. This is also a socially active period when your circle of friends may expand, and new ideas flow freely. In your personal life, you may feel pulled between your own needs and the needs of others. Open and honest communication is crucial, especially in romantic relationships. By the end of the week, your confidence will rebound, and you'll have a clearer sense of your priorities and a renewed sense of inspiration for what's ahead.

Noteworthy day - Take pride in your accomplishments on Sept. 11; it can boost your optimism for the future.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week is a time for introspection, emotional clarity, and planning for the future. An intense emotional event may bring things to a head at the beginning of the week, and it is an opportunity to release old patterns and find a new sense of purpose. This is a powerful time for your personal growth, and it encourages you to listen to your intuition. As the week progresses, your focus shifts to action and collaboration. You'll find success by combining your personal skills with teamwork and negotiations. Your health is stable, but make sure to balance your high energy with adequate rest to avoid burnout. This is an excellent time to make careful financial plans and to work on strengthening your emotional bonds.

Noteworthy day - On Sept. 12, make it a priority to deepen your connection with someone significant in your life.

