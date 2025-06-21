Photo: Contributed Horoscopes June 22-28

Overview

A new moon in Cancer on June 25 amplifies the energy of the Cancer season we just stepped into last week. New moons are a powerful time for setting intentions and kicking off new projects. When this happens in the sign of Cancer, those fresh starts often revolve around our emotional well-being, home life, and feeling secure in our foundations. It’s a perfect moment to let go of old emotions and give ourselves the time we need to heal. We might find ourselves wanting to connect with our emotional truth and spend a little extra time nurturing our inner selves. Think of this new moon as an invitation for some quiet reflection, helping us create a sense of emotional security and belonging.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

You may feel a heightened focus on your home and family life this week. This could inspire you to embark on renovations or decorative projects, transforming your living space into a personal sanctuary of comfort. You might also consider organizing a gathering with family or close friends to enjoy each other's company in your home. Furthermore, old emotions from your childhood may resurface, leading you to engage in meaningful conversations with a parent or older relative about the root of those feelings.

Noteworthy day - On June 25, take time to focus on your personal goals and reflect on the positive changes you can implement to reach them.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

This week promises to be rich with meaningful conversations as your attention turns towards forging deeper emotional connections with those around you. You may find yourself engaging in more discussions with siblings or neighbours, perhaps prompting you to confront an underlying emotional issue. With your heightened capacity for empathy, you'll naturally nurture and deepen your relationships with the important people in your life. For some, this may even inspire plans for a short trip to visit family.

Noteworthy day - Significant advancements on a major project are within your reach on June 25.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

You may find yourself more focused on your finances this week, prompting a desire to spend time refining your budget or exploring new avenues to boost your income. With money at the forefront of your thoughts, you might start reassessing your spending habits and prioritizing investments that offer long-term security. This shift in mindset could also lead to more profound, emotionally charged discussions with family members or housemates. Get ready for conversations that delve into intimate feelings and significant matters, moving beyond the usual light-hearted interactions.

Noteworthy day - June 25 presents an incredible opportunity for a fresh start, making it the ideal day to embark on a new venture.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

You may find yourself setting intentions for the year ahead or reflecting on the past year. Anticipate a revitalized sense of purpose regarding your life's direction. This is a transformative time of rebirth and realignment, allowing you to connect deeply with your authentic self. With the heightened self-awareness you're currently experiencing, you might feel inspired to invest in your physical appearance this week, showcasing the true you to the outside world. This is a powerful opportunity to embrace your genuine self and initiate new beginnings that are fundamentally tied to your personal well-being and home life.

Noteworthy day - On June 22, immerse yourself in the company of friends, where you can enrich your relationships through meaningful and heartfelt conversations.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

You may feel a strong urge to embrace solitary activities this week, prompting a complete withdrawal from social obligations. Your emotions could intensify, and by allowing yourself the space to sit with these feelings, you’ll enhance your ability to process and heal past wounds. Additionally, this period may bring forth vivid dreams and sharpen your intuition; by paying close attention, you might gain valuable insights into your emotional state. Embrace this opportunity to declutter your mind and restore your inner energy.

Noteworthy day - On June 26, you will find yourself more open-minded than usual, making it the perfect day to welcome a much-needed change in your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This week, as your focus shifts towards your community and social groups, you'll likely feel a compelling urge to deepen connections and engage in group activities. You may find yourself providing emotional support to a close friend, effortlessly offering a listening ear and comfort as they navigate their challenges. Conversely, you might discover that you need to reach out to someone for that very support. At this moment, you may also be redefining your aspirations for the future. By connecting with your closest friends, you'll gain clarity and insight into the vision you have for your life moving forward.

Noteworthy day - On June 24, a promising opportunity may arise that has the potential to significantly boost your wealth.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

You might find yourself striving to achieve a better balance between your home life and your career this week. Your emotional investment in your work is intensifying, as you feel a deeper personal connection to your tasks and colleagues. This is an opportunity to blend your quest for harmony with a nurturing and emotionally engaged approach to your professional goals. For some, this period may call for an emotionally charged conversation with a boss or parent, helping you attain the sense of belonging you desire.

Noteworthy day - On June 22, you may face a demanding task that could bring on some stress. Stay focused on efficiency to successfully conquer it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

Your attention will likely be completely devoted to seeking knowledge that provides a sense of long-term security this week. This could involve pursuing higher education, advancing your current studies, or diving into a new subject that broadens your perspective. As you engage in this quest for understanding, you may uncover new belief systems that challenge and reshape your core values. Your intuition is particularly sharp at this time; by tuning into your dreams and gut instincts, you will better navigate the intellectual journey you are embarking on.

Noteworthy day - A clear mind on June 25 will empower you to make a significant decision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week invites you to harmonize your passion for freedom with a deeper commitment to emotional intimacy and shared resources. This may involve addressing and healing past wounds or fears. You might find it necessary to engage more openly about your vulnerabilities and insecurities, steering clear of superficial conversations around these challenging topics. Additionally, you may dedicate more time to exploring subjects related to psychology or healing. For some, a delicate financial issue regarding a joint account, inheritance, or loan may arise, and it is likely that this situation will resonate deeply with your emotions.

Noteworthy day - On June 26, you could encounter a delightful surprise or forge a new friendship.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Consider stepping beyond your comfort zone and prioritizing your need for emotional connections this week. While this may seem challenging, especially as you cherish your independence and self-sufficiency, you could find yourself learning a significant lesson about the power of reliance, collaboration, and sharing your life with others. You may encounter a situation that highlights your need for support from those around you. Now is the time to cultivate emotionally equitable and supportive partnerships, as they are becoming increasingly essential.

Noteworthy day - Exercise moderation on June 24, as you might find it challenging to maintain self-control.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Embrace the opportunity to prioritize your personal well-being by adopting a more nurturing attitude towards your daily responsibilities this week. It’s essential to discover healthier methods to enhance both your emotional and physical health, which may involve making better dietary choices and engaging in stress-relieving activities. Now is the perfect moment to assess your work-life balance and make any necessary adjustments to foster fulfillment. Furthermore, you may feel motivated to cultivate a more supportive atmosphere at work or to offer emotional assistance to a colleague.

Noteworthy day - June 27 presents an ideal opportunity to address and organize any areas of your life that you may have been neglecting.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week, your creativity is at its peak, making personal projects and self-expression feel effortless. You'll draw inspiration from your emotions and intuition, creating an ideal environment for taking creative risks—whether that's showcasing your work to a wider audience or confidently pursuing a romantic connection. This is a transformative and enriching time, where your innate emotional depth and creativity are in full swing. Embrace your feelings wholeheartedly and channel them into vibrant forms of self-expression.

Noteworthy day - Unveiling new insights on June 26 can lead to transformative changes in your life.

