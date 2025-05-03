Horoscopes May 4-10

Photo: Pixabay Horoscopes May 4 to May 10.

Overview

Pluto begins its five-month retrograde journey on May 4. Known as the planet of power and control, Pluto's retrograde in Aquarius urges us to delve into the complexities of societal norms and our aspirations for the future. This transformative phase can catalyze a critical reassessment of power dynamics and social structures. On a personal level, this retrograde encourages us to reassess our positions within our communities and the core beliefs we uphold, which could lead to significant personal changes and a fresh look at social standards.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

You might feel a strong urge to take charge when it comes to a creative project or a romantic pursuit this week. However, be prepared if your self-expression doesn’t receive the enthusiastic response you are hoping for. This could potentially lead to some friction with others, but this moment is a valuable opportunity for some self-reflection. Consider different ways to seek the validation that you crave without straining your relationships. You may discover a more authentic and fulfilling way to express your individuality and creativity.

Noteworthy day - Your curiosity on May 6 might just lead you to uncover a secret that someone’s been keeping under wraps.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

This week, you might find yourself wanting to spruce up your living space or add a personal touch to it. With the spotlight on home and family, be ready for deep feelings to emerge, urging you to confront long-avoided topics regarding patterns or power dynamics with a family member. You may feel tempted to dodge any emotionally charged conversations to keep the peace, but doing so could lead to an inner conflict as you yearn to express your feelings. Embrace the chance to speak your mind; it’s a great opportunity to broaden your emotional comfort zone and ultimately strengthen your bonds with those you love.

Noteworthy day - On May 10, make the most of your busy day by diving into passionate conversations and sharing your ideas with those around you.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your desire to be heard is heightened this week, potentially prompting you to make a notable shift in your communication style in order to captivate your audience. You might become more animated or begin expressing your opinions more boldly during this time. Be aware that you may struggle to understand other perspectives that differ from your own, and you are more likely to fight in order to have your own voice heard and appreciated. You may need to learn how to communicate with more clarity and passion, and find new ways to express your ideas in a way that connects with others on an emotional level.

Noteworthy day - Don’t hold back on May 6—express your feelings to someone special, as the words will flow easily on this day.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week, you might find it challenging to resist the urge to splurge on things that catch your eye, be it pricey items or thrilling experiences that promise a good time. You're likely caught in a mental tug-of-war between wanting to be smart with your budget and indulging in the things that excite you. For some, this tension could spark an idea to earn some extra cash by tapping into your talents, even if it feels a bit nerve-wracking. This is your opportunity to find a better balance between your need for financial stability and your wish to enjoy life through material possessions and experiences.

Noteworthy day - Be mindful of potential misunderstandings on May 6; it’s a good idea to listen closely.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

This week, you might feel compelled to show off your talents and express yourself. It could inspire you to spruce up your look with some shopping or a fresh hairstyle. Take this opportunity to be your true self, and focus plenty of your time on indulging in your unique talents or creative pursuits. For some, you might have the chance to step up into a leadership role during this time. Just be mindful not to inadvertently step on anyone’s toes while you’re trying to shine. It’s all about striking that perfect balance between being authentically you and not coming off as someone who craves too much attention.

Noteworthy day - Take some time on May 5 to create a detailed plan for your future, as it could pave the way for some positive changes.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

You might start having more vivid dreams this week, giving you a chance to dive deeper into your subconscious mind. This exploration of your inner world could bring up emotions or feelings that you’ve been carefully keeping at bay. Embracing these feelings through creative outlets—like journaling, music, or art—can help you find a greater sense of peace. You may find it easier to voice your vulnerabilities or acknowledge parts of yourself that you usually prefer to keep hidden. Now is the perfect opportunity to face any unhealthy fears or patterns that have been holding you back.

Noteworthy day - May 10 is a great day to negotiate deals that will work in your favour.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This week, you’re likely to feel a surge of confidence when you’re around your friends. It might be easier for you to share your thoughts and showcase your talents with others now. You may also feel a stronger drive to chase your goals during this time. With this extra boost of ambition and newfound confidence, you might even consider teaming up with someone who shares your vision. Embrace the opportunity to flaunt your unique talents and don’t be afraid to let your personality shine in all of your projects.

Noteworthy day - If you’re keeping a secret from someone, you might find yourself worried about privacy on May 6.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

You might find yourself feeling bolder and more ready to take on challenges in your career this week. There’s a good chance you’ll want to step into the spotlight, whether it’s by seeking recognition or leading a project. Just keep in mind that this newfound drive could make you a bit anxious about how others perceive you. It’s essential to reflect on whether your quest for success truly aligns with your core values. This is a great opportunity to adopt a more confident stance in your professional life while staying true to who you are and what you believe in.

Noteworthy day - When faced with a tough situation on May 10, take a moment to step back and think about whether your current approach is the best one.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week, you might find it hard to shake off your wanderlust, and you could start diving into research for that dream destination you’ve been thinking about. You may also feel a strong urge to share your insights and experiences with those around you during this time. Just remember, it’s important to stay open-minded and listen to what others have to say, or you could find yourself in a bit of a debate. This is a great chance for you to explore new ways to express your beliefs and knowledge with enthusiasm, while also respecting the differing opinions and values of others.

Noteworthy day - Your communication skills will be your ally in solving a problem on May 5.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You might find yourself feeling a bit more emotionally charged this week, especially when it comes to matters involving shared resources like finances, inheritances, and investments. Those heightened feelings could push you to take risks or voice your opinions more forcefully than usual. It’s worth taking a moment to reflect on why you’re feeling so intensely; you might realize it’s time to face your fears about change with a bit more bravery. Navigating these emotions can be tough, especially if you’re struggling to approach shared situations with vulnerability and an openness to transformation while letting go of the need to control everything.

Noteworthy day - If you’re feeling uncertain about a decision on May 6, don’t let anyone rush you into it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This week, you might find yourself feeling a bit torn inside, grappling with your natural desire for independence while also craving more attention and recognition from the important people in your life. You could start caring more about how others see you, which may encourage you to work on being more engaging and present in conversation. If you are dealing with agreements or contracts during this time, you might approach these matters more assertively, advocating for your own needs and desires. It is important to discover a way to express your own needs while also respecting the needs and beliefs of those involved.

Noteworthy day - On May 5, your optimistic outlook can guide you to make a solid decision about your future.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week, you might find yourself on the lookout for ways to infuse your unique style and passion into your everyday activities. You could feel more inclined to step out of your comfort zone, hoping to earn some recognition for your hard work. Additionally, you may be drawn to health and wellness, experimenting with new practices that boost your energy levels. It's important to find a balance between expressing your creativity and individuality in your daily routine without overwhelming yourself or those around you.

Noteworthy day - May 10 is the ideal day to ask for a favour, as you’ll be able to articulate your thoughts clearly, making it easier to rally support for your ideas.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.