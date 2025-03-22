Horoscopes March 23-29

Photo: Pixabay

Overview

On March 27, Venus will re-enter Pisces as it goes through its retrograde phase, ushering in a period ripe for profound emotional introspection, particularly regarding relationships, values, and creative expression. Just two days later, on March 29, Mercury—also in retrograde—will join Venus in Pisces. The intuitive and emotional nature of Pisces can create friction as the logical Mercury navigates this water sign, potentially leading to misunderstandings and challenges in clear communication. During this time, it’s important to slow down and tune into your feelings and intuition. Embrace this opportunity for reflection and indulge in creative pursuits, which can enhance your understanding of any emotions that surface. Remember to practice patience with yourself and others, and be diligent in verifying important information throughout this transit.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week could stir up memories of past relationships and hidden emotions, urging you to address unresolved matters and find closure. Be prepared for repressed feelings to resurface, and don't hesitate to seek support from a trusted friend or mentor to help navigate this emotional terrain. Embrace this intense period as a chance to heal from your past, creating room in your heart and mind for future connections. While it may be challenging, prioritize establishing healthy boundaries as you explore these emotions. By embracing vulnerability, you can let go of old wounds and develop a richer understanding of your emotional needs.

Noteworthy day - Take the opportunity on March 29 to spend quality time with your loved ones, as this day presents a wonderful chance to strengthen your personal relationships.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

Any emotionally taxing or ambiguous relationships in your life may start to feel more burdensome this week, making them harder to ignore. It's an ideal moment to reevaluate your connections and ensure they resonate with your core values and truly fulfill you. As you navigate potential confusion and misunderstandings within your social circles, prioritize clear communication, particularly during challenging discussions. You might also notice a shift in your future aspirations, urging you to reconsider your long-term goals and ambitions. While this may seem overwhelming, it also presents a valuable opportunity to strengthen your relationships and align your dreams with your authentic self.

Noteworthy day - On March 27, let your creativity shine by exploring your artistic side through art, music, or poetry. Embrace the opportunity to express yourself fully!

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

This week invites you to contemplate your career journey and its alignment with your core values. It may inspire you to re-evaluate your professional choices or reconsider how you present yourself to the public. If you feel uncertain or confused, trust your intuition and seek creative solutions for clarity. Prioritizing honesty in your professional communication during this time will help prevent misunderstandings. Dedicate time to yourself this week to refine your career goals and ensure that your public persona reflects your true self. By shedding the professional mask and embracing your authentic identity, you may discover the success you've been pursuing.

Noteworthy day - A romantic surprise on March 29 has the potential to truly touch your heart.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week, you may feel inspired to reevaluate your personal beliefs and expand your perspectives. You could find yourself revisiting previous studies, reconsidering travel plans, or exploring new spiritual avenues. It’s an ideal time to assess whether your beliefs genuinely resonate with your emotional core. You might experience some uncertainty or confusion about your worldview, prompting you to trust your intuition and seek more profound meaning. Be aware of possible misunderstandings in your interactions with individuals from different backgrounds, and place a high value on empathy and understanding. This is an opportunity to elevate your beliefs, deepen your awareness, and reinforce your spiritual and philosophical values.

Noteworthy day - On March 28, you'll have the clarity to make informed decisions. This is the perfect opportunity to pivot in your life if necessary.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

This week presents an opportunity for you to delve deeper into your relationships. It's an ideal moment to evaluate whether your partnerships are founded on mutual trust and emotional transparency. You may encounter feelings of uncertainty, particularly concerning shared resources and emotional boundaries, prompting you to rely on your intuition and engage in open communication. Stay vigilant for potential misunderstandings in your close relationships, and make clarity a priority. Dedicate time this week to gain a better understanding of those connections tied to your finances or shared responsibilities. By embracing openness and honesty, you can foster a more positive and transformative outcome in these relationships.

Noteworthy day - Your elevated motivation and determination on March 23 can pave the way for remarkable accomplishments.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This week offers an opportunity to reflect deeply on your relationships—both romantic and platonic. As you examine these dynamics, you may realize that some individuals in your life no longer resonate with your core values or provide the emotional satisfaction you seek. Conversely, you may also identify those who genuinely uplift and inspire you. This heightened awareness could prompt you to reconsider past relationships or evoke uncertainty about the trajectory of your current ones. Use this time to evaluate your emotional needs and whether they are being fulfilled. Be cautious in your communications, as misunderstandings can easily arise; instead, pay attention to your feelings as they surface and recognize who evokes certain emotions in you. This is your moment to forge more harmonious and fulfilling connections moving forward.

Noteworthy day - On March 28, your heart is overflowing with love, so embrace the chance to share that affection with your loved ones.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This week, it's essential to remain vigilant against the allure of old habits. You might notice a tendency to revert to unhealthy routines, which begs the question: does your current schedule genuinely support your emotional and physical well-being? Are you experiencing joy in your daily activities? Embrace this moment as an opportunity to refine your routine and actively incorporate more joy into your life. Additionally, be aware that misunderstandings may arise with colleagues or clients, making clear and compassionate communication paramount in your professional interactions. Take this time to identify any imbalances and seek ways to harmonize your work with your personal well-being.

Noteworthy day - Contact someone you've lost touch with on March 25; it’s the ideal opportunity to rekindle the connection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

This week, you are encouraged to explore the depths of your heart, prompting a re-evaluation of what genuinely brings you joy and fulfillment. You may feel inclined to revisit past creative projects, reigniting your interest. Take the time to reflect on your passions and determine if your current endeavours align with your true desires. This period could also intensify your yearning for emotional intimacy. Be wary of potential illusions or romantic fantasies, as clarity may be hard to come by. Prioritize expressing your authentic self with increased vulnerability and passion; in doing so, you will nurture the deeper emotional connections you seek.

Noteworthy day - On March 29, romance fills the air. Take this opportunity to reconnect with someone special, or if you're single, you might just meet someone new and exciting.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week, you may find yourself reflecting on family dynamics and feeling an intensified need for emotional connections with your loved ones. However, be cautious of potential miscommunications during this period. Conversations can easily become heated, so it's crucial to approach them with patience and empathy. Listen with an open heart instead of rushing to offer solutions. You might also feel like you need to reassess your living situation during this time. Are you genuinely content in your current environment? This could ignite a desire to declutter, redecorate, or even relocate. Use this moment as an opportunity to deepen your emotional insight into your needs and values concerning your home and family life.

Noteworthy day - March 28 presents an ideal opportunity to immerse yourself in a new art project or indulge in a creative hobby you love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This week presents a valuable opportunity to reflect on your communication style and how you relate to those around you. You may find yourself revisiting past discussions, potentially reassessing the emotional weight of your words. It's a moment to critically evaluate whether your words and actions are in harmony with your core values and if you're truly forging emotional connections with others. Given the heightened likelihood of misunderstandings, it's essential to approach conversations with empathy and compassion. Your inclination to maintain a professional or reserved facade might be tested, encouraging you to express your feelings more authentically.

Noteworthy day - On March 24, you may find yourself facing a packed schedule that feels overwhelming. To combat the stress that comes with hurried decision-making, take a moment to pause, breathe deeply, and relax between your tasks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This week, you may find yourself reflecting on past financial choices, especially those driven by idealism or wishful thinking that ultimately didn’t yield the results you hoped for. You might feel a sense of anxiety or insecurity about your finances. It’s crucial to resist the urge for impulsive spending or making significant financial decisions based on fleeting emotions. Instead, concentrate on building a sturdy financial foundation that aligns with your true values. Utilize this time to reassess your budget, streamline your expenses, and adopt a more intentional approach to managing your money. Stay vigilant against any illusions or unrealistic expectations concerning your finances, and prioritize clarity and practicality as you navigate this week.

Noteworthy day - Plan a get-together with friends on March 28; it's a great day for social and romantic harmony.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week, you may find yourself reflecting on past relationships—not just romantic ones, but all meaningful connections—and analyzing the patterns that have influenced your interactions. You may need to confront any illusions or idealizations you've held about yourself and your relationships, sparking a journey toward deeper self-awareness. Who are you beyond the roles you've adopted? What are your core values, free from external pressures? You might notice a heightened awareness of your emotional needs and boundaries, illuminating areas where you've previously compromised your own well-being. Be mindful of not slipping into wishful thinking or escaping reality. This period offers a valuable opportunity to break free from old patterns, embrace your true self, and emerge with renewed clarity and emotional authenticity.

Noteworthy day - On March 29, take the time to reflect on your personal goals, as you'll find yourself fueled with passion to pursue them.

