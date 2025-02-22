Horoscopes Feb. 23-March1

Photo: Pixabay

Overview

This week, our skies are alive with activity, beginning with Ceres entering Pisces on Feb. 23. This transit fosters a deep sense of compassion and empathy within humanity, encouraging a stronger commitment to nurturing those who are vulnerable and marginalized. Later that evening, Mars concludes its retrograde and resumes its forward motion, reigniting our drive, motivation, and sense of progress. A few days later, on Feb. 27, a new moon in Pisces invites us to embrace our emotions, release what no longer serves us, and set intentions for our future. The week concludes with Venus entering retrograde in Aries, prompting a period of honest self-reflection regarding matters of the heart and offering us an opportunity to redefine our relationship with self-worth and independence.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week presents a wonderful opportunity to nurture your inner self and embrace your compassionate side. It's a time for introspection, allowing you to gain a deeper understanding of your emotional needs. You may find yourself contemplating themes of forgiveness and release, particularly regarding past wounds or disappointments. Your protective instincts for loved ones might heighten, and you could become more sensitive to criticism. This is an ideal moment to foster emotional security and address any lingering family matters, but be cautious not to become entangled in emotional dramas.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 25, dedicate time to engaging in a creative activity which can significantly contribute to a profound personal transformation.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

This week, your social life is infused with compassion and creativity. You may feel inspired to lend a helping hand or showcase your artistic talents within your community. This timing can foster connections with like-minded individuals who share your values and provide emotional support. While you might find yourself more assertive in voicing your needs and opinions, it's crucial to remain conscious of your tone. Now is the ideal moment to prioritize clear and empathetic communication, particularly with family and close relationships. Embrace this week as a chance to explore your innermost feelings and express them in a grounded, heartfelt manner.

Noteworthy day - Feb. 25 presents an ideal opportunity for an open and sincere conversation that can restore harmony in a relationship or friendship.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your career and public image are experiencing a boost of compassion, though it may also come with some confusion. You might find yourself increasingly attracted to creative or service-oriented roles, or perhaps you're dealing with uncertainty in your professional journey. It's crucial to align your work with your core values during this time. Moreover, you'll likely feel more assertive regarding your finances and what you require for a sense of security. Embrace this moment to combine your natural curiosity and communication skills with a deeper understanding of your emotional needs and how they relate to your sense of purpose.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 25, be cautious about being too critical of yourself or others, as unkind words could lead to additional complications.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week, you are likely to find yourself increasingly drawn to spiritual and philosophical pursuits fueled by a surge of energy and motivation. Embrace your emotional sensitivity as you dive into new ideas and experiences. You could also start to feel a surge of confidence and unwavering determination to chase after your goals. This period presents a wonderful opportunity for personal growth and expansion, allowing you to pursue your aspirations with confidence while remaining connected to your emotional foundation. Remember to practice kindness towards yourself and others as you navigate this transformative journey.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 24, your sharpened logical thinking and heightened mental clarity will equip you to make a crucial decision.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

There is an emphasis on cultivating deep emotional connections and experiencing meaningful interactions with others this week. You may find yourself delving into themes of vulnerability, trust, and the reciprocal nature of your close relationships. This is a pivotal moment for growth and transformation, particularly in how you manage intimate partnerships and possibly shared finances. Be prepared for buried emotions and unresolved issues to surface, presenting an opportunity for introspection and self-reflection. However, remain vigilant against escapism or self-deception. Embrace this chance to learn how to share power and resources equitably while gaining a clearer understanding of your own emotional needs.

Noteworthy day - Performing a kind act for someone on Feb. 25 can strengthen your connection with that person and elevate your spirit.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This week offers an excellent opportunity to learn essential lessons in empathy and understanding your partner's needs. It's the perfect moment to nurture your relationships and cultivate harmony with those around you. You may find yourself more motivated to connect with individuals who share your values and to chase your long-term aspirations. Expect your social life to become more vibrant during this period. Embrace the chance to unite your analytical thinking with a compassionate approach, enhancing your connections and collaborations. Now is the time to strike a balance between your personal needs and those of others, both in your romantic life and within your broader community.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 25, prioritize seeking reliable advice when handling significant contracts or legal issues.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This week, take the initiative to incorporate more creativity into your work as you strive for deeper meaning and fulfillment in your daily activities. It’s essential to prioritize both your physical and emotional well-being during this time. Embrace the opportunity to nurture yourself through your work and daily activities, discovering joy and purpose in life’s smaller moments. You may also find yourself more assertive in pursuing your professional aspirations and stepping into leadership positions. However, remain mindful of how you express your assertiveness; others might take your approach personally, leading to defensiveness. This week offers a chance to harmonize your work-life balance and align your actions with your core values.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 28, exercising patience and understanding is crucial to maintaining harmony in your relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

This week invites you to embrace your passions, encouraging you to be playful and spontaneous. You may find yourself longing for deeper emotional connections and discovering new ways to demonstrate your affection. It’s a perfect time to align with your heart's desires and express your true self with authenticity. Additionally, a newfound motivation to broaden your horizons and explore fresh ideas may emerge. You might feel drawn to study various philosophies, engage in spiritual practices, or pursue higher education. This period is ripe for both intellectual and spiritual development, but be mindful of how you convey your beliefs to others. Keeping an open mind and respecting diverse perspectives will enrich your experience.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 25, dedicate your time to your long-term goals by conducting thorough research and creating a structured plan to turn those aspirations into reality.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week, you may find yourself increasingly inspired to tackle financial issues, especially those related to shared resources, investments, or collaborative ventures. There’s also an emphasis on strengthening your intimate relationships as you begin to delve into concepts of vulnerability, trust, and emotional closeness. Strive to keep communication open and sincere with your family and friends, steering clear of power struggles. This is an opportune moment to lay a solid groundwork for your future, both materially and emotionally. Additionally, you might consider innovative ways to harmonize your family life with your financial aspirations, such as launching a family business or investing in real estate.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 25, be mindful of negative thoughts and potential misunderstandings. Avoid any conversations that may provoke disagreements.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This week, you may feel a strong inclination to delve into subjects that resonate deeply with your soul or to explore innovative perspectives. Embrace the opportunity to connect with your inner voice and express your true self. You might find an increased motivation to address relationship challenges, striving for greater balance and harmony in your connections. Expect to be more assertive in voicing your needs and desires, taking the initiative to resolve conflicts proactively. However, it's essential to communicate your needs mindfully and avoid becoming overly defensive. This is a prime opportunity to strengthen your relationships—both personal and professional—by fostering partnerships rooted in mutual respect and understanding.

Noteworthy day - Harness the surge of energy on Feb. 27 to embark on an exciting new project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This week, you may find yourself actively seeking innovative ways to monetize your talents and skills, or you might feel inspired to delve into more creative endeavours. A renewed drive to tackle new projects and pursue your professional ambitions could emerge during this time. However, it's essential to remain mindful of the risk of overcommitting and disregarding your emotional needs. Strive to maintain a healthy work-life balance and prioritize your well-being. Additionally, you may adopt a more proactive stance regarding your health, possibly by introducing new exercise routines, revamping your diet, or exploring holistic health approaches. Embrace this opportunity to cultivate a more sustainable and rewarding lifestyle, both financially and physically.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 28, dedicate time to deepen your connection with a family member or a close friend.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

You may find yourself increasingly aware of your emotional needs, coupled with a profound desire to connect with your true self. This is an incredible opportunity for self-discovery as you delve into what genuinely nurtures and supports you. Your focus may also shift towards your physical body and your relationship with food, making you more attuned to your body’s needs while seeking ways to nourish yourself emotionally and physically. Furthermore, you may feel a surge of motivation to unleash your creative potential and pursue your passions. Now is the perfect time to embark on artistic projects, try new hobbies, and boldly share your talents with the world. Emphasizing self-love and authentic self-expression in all aspects of your life is vital during this transformative period.

Noteworthy day - Feb. 25 provides the perfect opportunity to explore your artistic ideas and transform them into something tangible.

