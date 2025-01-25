Horoscopes Jan. 26–Feb. 1

Photo: Contributed

Overview

An eventful week awaits as we usher in multiple celestial shifts, starting with Mercury’s transition into the sign of Aquarius on Jan. 27, followed by a New Moon also in Aquarius on Jan. 29. Mercury’s influence in this forward-thinking sign will spark innovative solutions to our challenges, encouraging us to think outside the box. The New Moon offers an opportunity for renewal, making it an ideal time to detach from past situations and embrace new beginnings with greater ease. Following this surge of Aquarian energy, Uranus will resume its direct motion on Jan. 30 after a retrograde that began last September, which allowed us to reflect on its dynamic influence. This forward shift signifies a wave of unexpected and transformative changes, prompting us to break free from established norms and patterns.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week could present a wonderful opportunity to cultivate a new friendship or embark on an exciting and innovative project. The individuals you surround yourself with could inspire you deeply, encouraging you to foster connections and possibly collaborate on initiatives that enhance your sense of fulfillment. As the week draws to a close, offering your support selflessly to someone in need could lead to rewarding progress toward a financial goal you’ve been striving for.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 28, seize the opportunity to share your creative ideas with someone who can help turn them into reality.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

You may have recently encountered an experience that sparked a desire for greater independence. Whether it’s a longing to live alone or a drive to take charge of your career, this is your moment to embrace change. If an opportunity arises this week to showcase your skills, don't let self-doubt hold you back. By demonstrating your abilities now, you can gain a confidence boost that will propel you toward your aspirations. Additionally, you might discover a clearer vision of the path ahead, making this the ideal time to develop a focused plan and timeline for your journey.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 29, you may encounter a challenge that tests your abilities. If this challenge arises from a rivalry, it’s wise to take the high road.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

You might discover a newfound motivation to transform your daily life, and this week presents an excellent opportunity to turn that vision into reality. There’s a sense of confidence swelling within you, empowering you to share your thoughts and ideas with those around you. If you've been building the courage to promote yourself, you'll likely find strong support from your community as you take that leap. With your communication and negotiation skills at their peak, now is the optimal time to persuade others of your ideas and showcase your talents.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 29, your problem-solving skills will be particularly sharp, so take some time to address any lingering issues you've been sidelining recently.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week, embrace the potential for fresh ideas that can propel you toward the changes you've been yearning for. Carve out some time for new adventures or to connect with different people; shaking up your routine with exciting experiences can help clear your mind, creating room for innovative thoughts. You might even discover a unique vision for a passion project, inspired by someone you encounter this week. Stay open to invitations and conversations around progressive concepts, as you never know when an opportunity may present itself.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 29, let a surge of confidence inspire you to showcase your talents.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

If you've been sensing a lull in your relationships or career lately, prepare for a surge of rebellious energy this week that could inspire you to shake things up. This dynamic influence may spark innovative ideas that challenge the norm. While you may need to advocate for your vision, maintaining a polite and non-confrontational approach will increase your chances of getting everyone on board. Be receptive to others’ viewpoints, and don't hesitate to ask questions for clarity—gaining insight into their perspectives will enrich your understanding and pave the way for progress.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 29, you might need to invest additional effort or conduct thorough research to reveal the truth behind a particular situation.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This week, your mindset is geared toward practical concerns and productivity. Your innate attention to detail will become your greatest asset, allowing you to tackle tasks with ease. Harness this energy by organizing the aspects of your life that need a little extra care, as it will give you a sense of accomplishment. As the week draws to a close, you may find yourself filled with renewed faith in the universe, enhancing your intuition. This uplift can create a calming atmosphere for those around you, making it an ideal time to strengthen connections with friends this weekend.

Noteworthy day - Make it a point to carve out some time on Jan. 26 to connect with new individuals. You might just meet a new friend who brings added fun and excitement into your life.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This week, you might struggle to concentrate on your tasks as your mind brims with creative inspiration. You may feel an irresistible urge to engage in a creative project or indulge in conversations about your passions. Don’t squander this burst of creativity; be sure to jot down any brilliant ideas as they come to you, allowing you to revisit them later when you have the chance. Towards the end of the week, you could experience a sense of relief regarding a persistent financial issue that has been bothering you. Solutions that once felt daunting may now seem much more manageable.

Noteworthy day - Embracing optimism on Jan. 30 can open up opportunities for boosting your income.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

This week, you may find your attention turning to your home life, igniting a desire to tackle any unresolved issues that you’ve been neglecting, whether they relate to your living space or family dynamics. By addressing these matters head-on, you'll experience a rejuvenating sense of fulfillment within your home. Additionally, you could uncover essential lessons in compromise and collaboration, equipping you with the skills to resolve future challenges more effectively. By the week's end, you may observe a significant and steady advancement in areas that have seemed stagnant lately.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 26, take a moment to unwind and dedicate time to pursuing a creative passion project that brings you joy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week, you may feel an irresistible urge to embark on a new venture, whether it’s a passion project or exploring a subject that captivates you. Stay receptive to the ideas that emerge during conversations, as even the simplest exchanges may ignite your inspiration. You might also uncover fresh strategies to improve your daily routine or health, empowering you to regain control over your time and well-being. With an amplified sense of curiosity ahead, take the opportunity to delve into research; you could uncover inventive solutions to problems if you invest the time and energy to explore.

Noteworthy day - On Feb. 1, steer clear of unrealistic expectations to prevent disappointment in the outcomes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This week presents an abundance of ideas and opportunities related to finances, but it's wise to take a step back and thoroughly evaluate them before moving forward. Dedicate time to strategize and prepare comprehensively instead of rushing into a new venture based merely on an initial concept. You might find yourself in a more adventurous mood, ready to embrace risks and seize exciting opportunities. However, it's crucial to conduct thorough research before launching any initiative that could have irreversible consequences.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 26, dedicate the day to pampering yourself with activities that promote relaxation and well-being.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Recent events or plans concerning your home life may have felt somewhat stagnant, but this lull has provided you with a valuable opportunity to pause and rebuild your confidence. This week, however, momentum will begin to shift, and you may find that progress is on the horizon. Embrace the feeling of starting fresh; it's an exhilarating chance to articulate your desires and needs. You'll likely discover that your influence over those around you has grown, making it the perfect time to harness this energy and advance your personal goals.

Noteworthy day - Seize the chance to travel or delve into a new subject on Jan. 30.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

If you've recently encountered some challenging transitions in your life, you may find that this week ushers in a revitalizing surge of energy and optimism. It may feel like the perfect moment for a fresh start, so take the time to reflect on how you want to shape the next chapter of your life. Dive deeply into your aspirations and explore the passions that ignite your spirit. The insights and personal growth you've acquired on this journey will empower you to pursue your dreams with unmatched resilience and determination. Embrace the possibilities that lie ahead!

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 26, your intuition is heightened, making it a great day for meditation and self-reflection.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.