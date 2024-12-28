Horoscopes Dec. 29–Jan. 4

Photo: Pixabay

Overview

As we welcome the New Year this week, we're also greeted by some invigorating celestial energy. Chiron resumes its forward motion on Dec. 29, and then we experience a New Moon in Capricorn on Dec. 30. These significant astrological events offer a powerful opportunity for personal transformation as we transition into 2025. Known as the “wounded healer,” Chiron has been in retrograde since July, reopening old wounds for reassessment and healing. With Chiron moving forward again, we can now progress with greater compassion and a renewed perspective, enriched by the wisdom we have learned from this transit. The Capricorn New Moon offers us a fresh start, making it the ideal moment to establish new intentions and goals for the upcoming year.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week presents a perfect opportunity for you to reflect on the changes you aspire to make in your career and your overall goals for the coming year. Take some time to articulate these ambitions in writing; they can serve as a valuable guide and reminders for when the moment arrives. Consider delving deeper into the specifics by outlining actionable steps you need to take to achieve these objectives. Additionally, if you have fun plans on the horizon, it’s wise to think carefully about who you choose to invite, as tensions might arise within your circle of friends. While this shouldn't be a reason to cancel your plans, be mindful of any discomfort you sense from certain individuals. Trust your instincts; your intuition may be signalling that it’s time to reconsider those relationships in your life.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 3, be prepared to put in extra effort to demonstrate your value to an authority figure. Steer clear of conflict by refraining from emotional reactions in the heat of the moment.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

This week, you might find yourself having a profound epiphany that could inspire you to begin exploring the exciting possibilities of travel or the acquisition of a new skill in the near future. While the prospect of significant changes can often feel daunting or overwhelming, this could turn out to be a remarkable opportunity for personal growth, allowing you to broaden your perspectives and discover deeper meaning in various aspects of your daily life. Navigating family reunions during this period requires a delicate approach, as tensions and power dynamics may surface, especially when discussing sensitive topics related to your career or public engagements. Whenever possible, it's wise to avoid these potentially explosive discussions. However, if they arise, aim to keep your composure and focus on finding common ground to foster a more constructive and harmonious conversation.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 3, you'll likely feel a strong passion for pursuing your goals. However, it's important to harness this energy positively and avoid creating conflict with others in order to get what you want.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Your New Year’s resolutions might involve a complete transformation of your life, and you’re ready for significant changes. However, if you’re unsure about what that transformation entails, take some time to reflect on your dreams. What extraordinary experiences do you wish to achieve in the coming year? Once these changes manifest, what will your life look like, and where will you find yourself? Envisioning these outcomes can help turn your desires into reality. As the week unfolds, anticipate a conversation—possibly with a sibling, close friend, or neighbour—that might challenge your beliefs or the path you’re on. Remember, you don't owe anyone an explanation or defence of your choices; sidestep potential conflict or negativity by either shifting the conversation or gracefully ending it.

Noteworthy day - If you struggle to make decisions or unwind on Jan. 4, channel any excess energy into a productive pursuit that you feel confident about.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

As you look forward to the coming year, you might be contemplating ways to deepen your connection with someone special. Perhaps you're exploring practical strategies to resolve a conflict that has been disrupting your peace. For some, there’s a newfound ambition igniting your approach to a legal issue, fueling your determination to succeed. As the week progresses, you might find yourself longing for a transformative experience. However, it’s essential to exercise caution and refrain from overspending in your quest for change. Explore your core desires and develop a strategy to achieve them that also allows you to maintain your financial stability.

Noteworthy day - Dec. 30 is an ideal opportunity to reflect on your innermost emotional needs and establish clear boundaries within your relationships.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

This week, your attention may be drawn to enhancing your daily routines, whether by adopting healthier lifestyle choices or improving your work-life balance. If things feel out of sync, you might devise a strategy to cultivate more harmony moving forward. Take some time to reflect on any imbalances in your everyday life and create a personalized schedule that caters to your needs and desires. You may face difficulties in expressing yourself around a specific person, or their impact on your self-image may become evident this week. If you find these feelings surfacing, view it as an opportunity to step back from this relationship. Instead, seek solace with someone who genuinely appreciates your true worth and embraces your authentic self.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 3, dedicate your efforts to pursuing a specific goal, as your motivation will be particularly strong on this day, enabling you to achieve the success you desire.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

You may decide to set some ambitious and meaningful goals for yourself as you look forward to the coming year, particularly focusing on embracing fun and creative endeavours that bring joy into your life. For some individuals, this could take the form of a resolution to explore the idea of starting a family or to engage more deeply with the children that may already be part of your life. This week may help you realize a complication regarding something important about a service you provide or a part of yourself you've been ignoring. It's crucial to address this for your overall wellness. Take time to reflect on your health and daily routine to spot any obstacles to your goals, and be open to making necessary changes.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 4, a misunderstanding that you encounter might indicate that you need to improve your listening skills.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This week presents a valuable opportunity to craft a thoughtful plan for your home and family life. Take this time to examine any subconscious patterns that may be hindering your progress. If you've been feeling stuck in a prolonged situation with a family member or facing challenges within your home, now is the moment to confront those issues directly by formulating a concrete action plan to resolve them sooner rather than later. Additionally, it's crucial to assess the balance between your friendships or group engagements and the time you dedicate to your creative pursuits and children if you have them. If one is overshadowing the other, make a conscious effort to identify the imbalance and strive for greater harmony between these important areas of your life.

Noteworthy day - On Dec. 30, you'll find yourself in an ideal position to collaborate and negotiate. If there's any lingering conflict that requires resolution or a plan that needs finalization, this is the perfect time to tackle those issues head-on.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

This New Year, consider focusing your resolutions on enhancing your communication skills or diving into a new passion. You might feel an exciting ambition brewing for a project that showcases your intellect. Start by crafting a practical plan outlining the knowledge and skills you need to advance this project. Be prepared for potential challenges this week that could arise in both your career and home life. If you work remotely, it might be time to establish a more structured schedule to minimize distractions. Conversely, if work has begun to overshadow your personal life, reassess your priorities as it may be negatively affecting your family. Regardless of the reason, this is an opportunity to confront the issue and implement necessary changes for a more balanced life.

Noteworthy day - On Dec. 29, an intensified craving for freedom might drive you to make hasty decisions. It’s wise to refrain from taking irreversible risks just to satisfy your thirst for excitement.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week, your resolutions may revolve around achieving financial stability. As you contemplate significant changes ahead, it's clear that fulfilling your goals requires a solid financial foundation. You may feel a newfound determination to solidify your plans and turn them into reality. However, you might find yourself torn between your deepest desires and what you express to those around you. Perhaps you're yearning for adventure or seeking a deeper purpose, yet when you engage with close friends or siblings, discussing your responsibilities feels daunting. You might be craving a transformative shift, but as you navigate your current circumstances, finding the right balance can be challenging. Consider having an open and honest conversation with someone close to you; articulating your desires and fears instead of keeping them bottled up could provide the clarity you seek.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 2, anticipate an increase in personal interactions and prioritize time for communication and idea sharing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

With both the Sun and the New Moon illuminating your sign, you may find yourself feeling completely aligned with your true self and aspirations. This is a moment when your authentic desires can truly shine, inspiring you to envision the year ahead. Now is the ideal time to reflect on who you want to become, what you wish to achieve, and where you want to go. Take a moment to jot down your goals; this will serve as a valuable roadmap for your journey. You might feel a strong urge for significant changes that would concern your material possessions, yet the fear and reality of such transformations may be holding you back. If you're planning a major move, you may need to part with some belongings. Though it can be daunting, weighing the pros and cons can help you make the best decision for you to move forward.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 3, your confidence holds the potential to leave a memorable impression on someone who could significantly transform your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This week presents an opportunity for you to envision what you want the upcoming year to look like. It may lead you to reflect on the unique contributions you can make to the world. While you may have a wealth of exciting ideas in mind, it's essential to establish a strong foundation and commit to the hard work necessary to turn your dreams into reality. If you find yourself feeling uncertain about your next steps, consider engaging in guided meditation to access your subconscious mind and uncover aspects of yourself that you may have overlooked. You might also recognize that you are altering your true self or suppressing your authentic expression in an effort to sustain a relationship. This challenge can be significant; if you realize you cannot be your genuine self around this person, it might be worthwhile to reevaluate the relationship entirely.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 3, you may experience a powerful drive to pursue your desires. However, it's important to remember that achieving your goals should not come at the expense of others.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week, you may be contemplating joining or starting a new group to meet new faces and connect with individuals who share your interests. Your primary aim could be to assist others or bring attention to a pressing issue that you’re passionate about changing. While it’s easy to get lost in thoughts about the future, it’s crucial to remain grounded in the present to ensure your goals are achievable. If you're feeling frustrated with your current routine, that sense of entrapment can ignite a desire for significant change that aligns with your true aspirations. This yearning for transformation might inspire you to seek out new paths that not only allow you to make a meaningful impact on others but also help you forge deep connections with those who have similar experiences and feelings. Pursuing these relationships can be immensely rewarding, offering the support and understanding you've been seeking.

Noteworthy day - On Jan. 1, focus on listening more than speaking when interacting with others. Furthermore, resist any pressure from others that may lead you to make hasty decisions regarding significant matters.

