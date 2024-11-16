Horoscopes Nov. 17 - 23

Photo: Pixabay

Overview

Pluto has been in retrograde since September, but on Nov. 19, it will transition forward into the sign of Aquarius, where it will remain for the next 20 years. This significant shift will shape the coming decades. As this planet is associated with the ideas of death and rebirth, Pluto heralds transformative changes. Upon entering the truth-seeking and intellectually-driven realm of Aquarius, we can anticipate the dismantling of outdated systems rooted in dishonesty and corruption, paving the way for more innovative and transparent approaches. Over the next few decades, we can expect a surge in inventions designed for the greater good. Additionally, later this week, our Sun will enter Sagittarius on Nov. 21, igniting a strong desire for exploration and adventure, both physically and intellectually.

Aries (March 21–April 19)

This week is poised to bring you encouraging news that could enhance your financial stability. If you've been on the job hunt, you might finally receive that long-awaited callback, or an exciting opportunity for advancement in your current role may arise. Don’t hesitate to negotiate for what you deserve; now is the perfect moment to advocate for your worth. As the weekend draws near, consider embarking on a new adventure. Even a short trip to an unexplored destination can provide a refreshing sense of fulfillment and excitement.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 20, your creative instincts will be at their peak. Seize this opportunity to craft a vision board that captures your deepest aspirations and dreams.

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

This week is an ideal time to reflect on how you allocate your time. If you're feeling discontent with your current routine, significant changes might be in order. Additionally, you could encounter a chance to enhance your financial situation, likely influenced by someone else. This opportunity might manifest as a business venture or even the merging of households with a partner. As the week unfolds, a matter of great importance to you may require your focused attention. Be sure to thoroughly analyze any information you receive and take your time when making crucial decisions.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 21, channel your energy into finding a solution to a pressing issue, so you can finally move forward and leave it behind you.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

This week may unveil some concealed truths that could initially be unsettling. However, remember that uncovering the full story will ultimately serve your best interests. On a brighter note, you can expect to receive well-deserved recognition for your efforts on a project you’ve dedicated yourself to. As the week unfolds, seize opportunities to strengthen partnerships in your life. Collaborating with someone you have a close relationship with could lead to a mutually beneficial outcome. Don't forget to carve out ample time to connect with friends and family, as these interactions may spark your next brilliant idea.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 22, seize the moment to share your ideas freely. Doing so could open the door to an incredible opportunity.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This week offers a perfect opportunity to ignite your motivation and start tackling your to-do list. You'll likely feel an increased drive to bring order to your life. If you’ve recently overlooked your personal wellness or health objectives, now is the time to establish a new routine that will help you accomplish your daily aspirations. It may also be an ideal moment to embark on learning a new skill that could benefit you in the future. Focus on fortifying both your mind and body, and if you uncover any detrimental habits hindering your progress, seize this chance to shed them and adopt healthier coping mechanisms.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 21, take a moment to craft a comprehensive daily schedule that empowers you to regain a sense of control over your life.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

After a period of hard work, you now have the perfect opportunity to unwind and let loose. This week marks the start of an exhilarating holiday season filled with excitement. Your craving for enjoyment is at an all-time high, and you may feel inspired to venture beyond your usual boundaries in search of thrilling experiences. It's also a fantastic time to concentrate on any creative projects you've been wanting to tackle. Embrace these moments of playfulness; they can ignite inspiration in unexpected ways. Welcome the invitations that come your way and don’t hold back in expressing your true self during this vibrant time.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 22, take the opportunity to arrange a romantic date with that special someone to ignite your passions and fulfill your desire for connection.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

This week, your home life takes centre stage, and for some, it might signal the beginnings of a new move. Regardless of your situation, the urge to decorate and create a cozy atmosphere for the upcoming winter is powerful. You may find yourself bringing out decorations or redecorating your living room or bedroom to enhance your comfort. Make sure to carve out time for relaxation and to replenish your energy. This is a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the things you cherish and embrace the warmth of the home and life you’ve built.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 21, if you encounter an issue with a family member, take the time to openly communicate and address any underlying concerns.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22)

This week you can expect to find comfort through meaningful communication. You might feel more inclined to socialize than usual, opening yourself up to fresh ideas and perspectives. There could also be opportunities for travel—likely short trips—that will expand your horizons. However, it's essential to check in with yourself regularly to ensure that your choices are aligned with your long-term goals. Additionally, there's a focus on your relationships with siblings and neighbours, so a visit might be in order this week. Embrace these connections and experiences as they come.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 21, maintain an open mind and stay flexible with your schedule. This way, you can readily embrace any enticing invitations that come your way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21)

This week, it's essential to prioritize your own well-being and income, especially if you've been facing financial difficulties. You might find yourself motivated to create a more effective financial plan, allowing you to address problems that have been weighing you down. Conducting a thorough personal inventory of your assets and liabilities can provide clarity and drive, helping you to stay focused on your goals. As you commit more deeply to your work, you'll discover not only a rewarding sense of purpose but also the financial stability you've been striving for.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 20, take a moment to thoroughly review your budget, as this will help you reconnect with your priorities and what truly matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

This week, embrace the opportunity to release your worries as Sagittarius season unfolds! You’ll experience a revitalizing sense of control, allowing your authentic self to shine once again. Expect an increase in attention from others; you may find people reaching out to you for guidance. Your confident presence will position you as a pillar of support for those who are feeling adrift. If you’re inspired to establish a stronger foundation in your life, reflect on the people and experiences that have brought you stability and joy, while letting go of what no longer serves you.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 18, if you find that one of your core beliefs has been flawed, don’t allow your pride to take a hit. Instead, embrace the opportunity for personal growth that comes with this revelation and move forward with confidence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

This week your mental resilience may face some challenges, requiring you to stay adaptable. A significant change might be unfolding in your life. While such transitions can feel unsettling initially, they often pave the way for positive outcomes in the long run. It's essential to manage your emotions carefully; don’t allow your feelings to jeopardize the valuable relationships and achievements you've diligently nurtured. Remember, everything is temporary. By the weekend, you can expect to find some relief and gain greater clarity about the intense emotions you've been navigating.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 22, take some time to address and resolve any lingering issues that have been weighing you down.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

At the beginning of the week, you might encounter a significant challenge that will require your attention and effort to overcome. This particular challenge will not only test your abilities but also provide you with a wealth of knowledge that you can draw upon as the week unfolds. As the days pass, you’ll notice an increase in your social interactions, creating opportunities for you to blend your professional endeavours with personal enjoyment, thanks to numerous invitations from your colleagues. Embrace these chances to strengthen your community, and to establish a healthier balance between your work commitments and leisure activities.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 20, don’t hesitate to share your creative ideas with those around you. The people in your circle may have the power to transform your vision into reality.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)

This week, you're likely to experience a surge of enthusiasm for your career and aspirations. You may discover an exhilarating idea or venture that can elevate your goals and social standing. However, it’s essential to stay grounded and periodically remove those rose-coloured glasses to maintain a realistic perspective on your objectives. Concentrate on developing a clear plan for your future and establish specific, achievable goals that will help you feel a sense of accomplishment as you move forward.

Noteworthy day - On Nov. 20, you may encounter information that forces you to confront a challenging truth. Embracing this reality now will yield rewards for you in the near future.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.