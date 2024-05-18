Introducing Castanet's new weekly horoscopes column

Photo: Pixabay

Castanet is happy to announce the return of a weekly horoscopes column to our website. Following in the much-loved footsteps of long-time Kelowna-area astrologer, the late Heather Zais, Madison Dobra takes on the task of providing readers with a weekly look at what stars have in store for them. Horoscopes on the Horizon will appear every Saturday morning on Castanet.

Affecting all Zodiac signs

The "Flower Moon" is the full moon of May, it will grace the night sky May 23. This lunar phase presents a powerful opportunity for vulnerability, self-reflection, and honing in on future aspirations. It's advisable to refrain from initiating new endeavours and making impulsive decisions during this time.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week, you could experience significant financial growth and an elevated sense of self-worth. You might feel a stronger desire for comfort, along with a focus on expanding your personal possessions. Your communication skills are at their peak, making you particularly capable of taking action. Seize this opportunity to evaluate your standing in both business ventures and personal finances. This is your moment to make things happen.

Noteworthy Day - On May 23, you will feel highly motivated to embark on a new study or pursue a personal interest. Your words will exude an irresistible charm, captivating those around you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards new ideas and opportunities. It holds the potential for growth and security in your future. You might find yourself dealing with lower energy levels, feeling the need to take a step back and concentrate on healing. Consider this as an opportunity to process your emotions before making any significant decisions.

Noteworthy Day - On May 22, you will feel a strong urge to discuss matters that you have been contemplating. You are feeling more intellectually inclined now, and expressing yourself is effortless.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As the Sun enters your sign this week, you will start to attract more attention than usual. You'll find yourself becoming more outgoing, while still feeling the need to retreat from certain situations. It's important to find a balance between being active and taking time to rest in order to prevent burnout. An unresolved issue could come to the surface, and you may experience a moment of clarity about your emotions or a significant relationship.

Noteworthy Day - On May 23, prepare yourself to undergo profound revelations and epiphanies that will delve into the depths of your innermost emotions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week, you will be enveloped in a wave of positive energy when it comes to friendships. Effortlessly, you will forge new connections and mend or strengthen existing bonds. Your spirits are soaring high, your vitality is renewed, and your sense of community is unwavering. Towards the end of the week, a significant development related to your well-being or professional life may be on the horizon. To ensure a seamless transition, strive to maintain flexibility in your routine.

Noteworthy Day - On May 23, you might feel pressured to meet a deadline or find yourself having to rearrange your priorities.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This week, you may feel the urge to break free from your daily routine and prioritize your personal desires. Your romantic life might become more dynamic, and social interactions are on the rise, sparking your interest in connecting with friends and the community. Embrace this opportunity for personal growth, as the connections you form during this period could open up new opportunities and broaden your horizons.

Noteworthy Day - On May 24, a friend could guide you towards discovering a perfect outlet to channel your creativity.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You will feel a strong sense of motivation driving you to concentrate on your work this week. By putting emphasis on your duties and achievements, you will experience surges of energy that will propel you forward and upwards in your professional journey. As the week draws to a close, it is important to strike a balance between your work and personal life. Remember to redirect your attention to your loved ones, allowing yourself to reconnect and cherish moments with your family and friends.

Noteworthy Day - On May 21, you are likely to receive well-deserved recognition. Remember to trust your instincts and do what you feel is right at that moment.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You will experience a surge of adventure and a greater willingness to take risks this week. Your attention may shift away from personal worries, leading you to seek a deeper meaning in life and pursue new experiences beyond the ordinary. This is an opportune moment to contemplate a vacation or an adventure that can broaden your horizons. However, it's important to strike a balance and avoid getting too carried away, ensuring that you stay grounded in managing your everyday responsibilities.

Noteworthy Day - On May 23, be prepared for potential drama in your environment. Keep your focus on your daily affairs to maintain balance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This week, it is important for you to pause and give yourself some space from social commitments. Direct your focus towards fostering intimacy with your partner. Alternatively, if you are single, take this opportunity to step back from the fast-paced rhythm of life. You may feel inspired to develop a budget or financial plan to tackle your debts. Embrace the strong urge to rid yourself of any detrimental habits. Throughout this period, brace yourself for a potential financial boost, whether it be the result of your own hard work or the support of your partner.

Noteworthy Day - On May 24, a conversation could ignite your thought process, propelling you toward a new idea.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may feel compelled to reduce the time you spend alone and instead seek out someone with whom you can share and discuss your ideas. Connecting with a close friend or loved one can bring fulfillment and support. While it's valuable to respect their opinions, remember to maintain your own boundaries. If you're single, you might find yourself more open to entering a committed relationship than usual. This week could be particularly active for those who work closely with clients or provide consultations.

Noteworthy Day - On May 24, you may have a profound realization that will empower you to embrace your own independence or strengthen your relationships by enhancing your self-reliance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This week is all about prioritizing self-care, establishing daily routines, and excelling in your work. It's a perfect opportunity to implement improved working conditions and upgrade your habits. You'll be driven to kick-start a new health regimen and hone in on the connection between your mind and body. It's likely that you'll feel particularly driven to take on an ambitious project. As the week wraps up, a long-buried issue or secret may surface. This is a critical moment to make a decision about whether to embrace or release a specific situation or mindset.

Noteworthy Day - On May23, a strong intuitive message may come your way, providing clarity about a past situation. This could prompt you to acknowledge your true feelings about this issue.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This week, your focus lies on unleashing your creativity, indulging in romance, and embracing pleasure. You may feel an inner push to take action and rectify the things that have been causing you unhappiness lately. It's a perfect time to show your affection and care by showering someone special in thoughtful gestures, deepening your connection with them. As the weekend approaches, a significant turning point awaits, either in a friendship or a project. Remember, pleasure and amusement are integral in your quest for freedom and self-expression.

Noteworthy Day - On May 23, an enlightening moment may arise regarding matters of your romantic relationship or a cherished friendship.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This week, your focus will shift to spending more time at home with your family and loved ones. It's the perfect opportunity to invest in your comfort and your home. You'll be working on aligning yourself emotionally and focusing on personal growth and expansion. It's time to start taking steps to improve your life from the very foundation. As the week progresses, you may receive well-deserved recognition for your diligent efforts, which could lead to a sudden revelation of your true passion.

Noteworthy Day - On May 22, a growing sense of responsibility serves as a reminder to prioritize your public or professional life.

