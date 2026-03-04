Hockey News

Vancouver Canucks trade defenceman Tyler Myers to Dallas Stars

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks knew Tyler Myers was on his way out.

The NHL club scratched the 36-year-old defenceman from the lineup on Feb. 25, citing "roster management" as whispers of a trade grew.

The rumours became reality Wednesday when the Canucks dealt Myers to the Dallas Stars for a second-round pick in the 2027 draft and a fourth-round selection in 2029. Vancouver will retain half of Myers' US$3-million cap hit through next season.

“Obviously, he's one of the oldest guys on our team, and he's such a good leader, such a good human being. And he comes into work every day, and he's a pro and sets a good example for the young guys," said winger Brock Boeser. "So we're going to miss him. But he deserves a chance to go win a Cup.”

Despite the noise, Myers continued to work over the last week. He was held out of Vancouver's last three games, but kept skating in practices and pre-game warm-ups, and being a leader in the locker room.

Those actions show what kind of person he is, Boeser said before the Canucks hosted the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

"He handled it so, so good, and he showed up to the rink every day, still, everyone knowing he's probably getting traded, still working on his game, still in the gym, still communicating with guys, still acting like he's here," he said. "And I think that's really important.”

The six-foot-eight Houston-born Canadian blue liner was in his seventh season with the Canucks (18-35-7) after signing with the team as a free agent in July 2019. He had one goal and seven assists over 57 games in the 2025-26 campaign.

His contract, which runs through the 2026-27 season, has a full no-move clause and Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin approached Myers about waiving it last week after talks picked up.

“There was a handful of teams in there that expressed interest," Allvin said.

"Tyler expressed interest on a short list where his preferred destination was. And I didn't know that there was going to go so quick here this morning, but Dallas was on top of his list there. So when I left home, I talked to Dallas, and then getting over the Burrard Bridge, the deal was done.”

Originally selected 12th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2008, Myers won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie following the 2009-10 campaign.

He's now in his 17th NHL season, having logged time with Vancouver, Buffalo and the Winnipeg Jets over 1,123 regular-season games, and has recorded 100 goals and 303 assists over that span.

Myers was an associate captain with the Canucks and known to be a vocal presence in the locker room. On the ice, he was often paired with some of Vancouver's up-and-coming defenders, including time with Quinn Hughes early in the star player's career.

“A great leader, good human. I’m going to miss being around a guy like that. A true professional every day," said Canucks head coach Adam Foote.

“I think he’ll leave his mark on this dressing room for a long time.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2026.