Bettman tight-lipped on World Cup of Hockey bids

CALGARY — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was tight-lipped on Tuesday about potential bids to host the 2028 World Cup of Hockey.

Bettman, who was in Calgary to attend the Flames-Dallas Stars game in the evening, says he's not going to encourage speculation about which cities are looking to host the international tournament.

The World Cup of Hockey pits the world's best players against each other under their national banners.

It hasn't been held since 2016, when Canada defended its title from a dozen years before by beating Team Europe 2-1 in the final.

When asked whether Calgary and Edmonton were submitting a joint bid to host the event, Bettman said he was "aware of the bid."

Bettman says he won't provide details including whether it was a joint or independent effort and from whom.

If the tournament came to Calgary, it would arrive just after the expected completion of its new arena.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas says he's supportive of a potential bid if it's a good business decision for the city.

Bettman and Farkas are expected to speak Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.