286424
285240
Hockey News  

Bettman tight-lipped on World Cup of Hockey bids

Bettman tight-lipped on bids

Dayne Patterson, The Canadian Press - Mar 3, 2026 / 6:12 pm | Story: 601747

CALGARY — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was tight-lipped on Tuesday about potential bids to host the 2028 World Cup of Hockey.

Bettman, who was in Calgary to attend the Flames-Dallas Stars game in the evening, says he's not going to encourage speculation about which cities are looking to host the international tournament.

The World Cup of Hockey pits the world's best players against each other under their national banners.

It hasn't been held since 2016, when Canada defended its title from a dozen years before by beating Team Europe 2-1 in the final.

When asked whether Calgary and Edmonton were submitting a joint bid to host the event, Bettman said he was "aware of the bid."

Bettman says he won't provide details including whether it was a joint or independent effort and from whom.

If the tournament came to Calgary, it would arrive just after the expected completion of its new arena.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas says he's supportive of a potential bid if it's a good business decision for the city.

Bettman and Farkas are expected to speak Tuesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2026.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Hockey articles

Upcoming Sports Events

Kelowna sports event
Kelowna Rockets

Prospera Place, Kelowna
Mar 4 7:00 pm

Penticton sports event
Penticton Vees vs Wenatchee Wild

South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton
Mar 6 7:00 pm

Penticton sports event
2026 CSSHL Western Championships

South Okanagan Events Centre Complex, Penticton
Mar 7 12:00 am



285306
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >




287493


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


282192
285494


284933
282718